Dayton, OH

WHIO Dayton

Man seriously injured in Dayton shooting

DAYTON — A man is in the hospital after being shot in the chest in East Dayton Saturday. Police and medics were called out to the 100 block of Dover Street on reports of a shooting around 2:15 p.m. >>PHOTOS: Man seriously injured in Dayton shooting. News Center 7′s...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Man shot, transported to Miami Valley Hospital

DAYTON — A man was transported to a local hospital after he was shot Saturday overnight. Dayton Police, Fire, and EMS were called to the intersection of West 5th Street and South Main Street at around 2:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a man being shot, a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch spokesperson told News Center 7.
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Male found dead in Dayton; Homicide detectives investigating

DAYTON — Dayton homicide detectives are investigating the death of a male found dead Saturday morning. Dayton Police responded to the 3500 block of West Third Street around 9:10 a.m. on reports of a possible deceased person, according to initial emergency scanner traffic. Dayton Police Sergeant Creigee Coleman said...
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

Mother of missing Hamilton woman hosts “Honk for Kara” event

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The mother of Kara Hyde hosted a “Honk for Kara” event Saturday in Hamilton to keep her daughter’s missing persons case in the public eye and in hopes that someone may come forward with information on her whereabouts. Kara Hyde’s family, friends, and neighbors stood...
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injuries on Terra Firma Drive in Warren County

MASON, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Terra Firma Drive, near Kroger, in Warren County. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's...
MASON, OH
YAHOO!

Woman admits to starting fire that heavily damaged Middletown home

Jan. 14—A Middletown woman has pleaded guilty to setting a fire that heavily damaged her residence and two others in August 2022. Samantha Stevens, 38, was indicted in October by a Butler County grand jury on six counts of aggravated arson, according to court records. Stevens started a fire...
MIDDLETOWN, OH

