Search underway for missing woman; police believe disappearance to be ‘well planned out’
DAYTON — A large search was launched Sunday in the hopes of finding a missing woman last seen in Trotwood. According to Dayton Police Department, Cierra Chapman was last seen in the early morning hours on Tuesday, Dec. 27 leaving her ex-boyfriend’s apartment in Trotwood. Chapman was driving...
Police Find Missing Dayton, Ohio Woman's Vehicle Abandoned In Middletown. Where Is Cierra?
30-year-old Cierra Chapman lives in Dayton, Ohio with her sister. On December 27, 2022, Cierra dropped some items off to her ex-boyfriend on Autumn Woods Drive in the Trotwood area around 4:30 am. No one has seen or heard from Cierra since.
2 killed, 1 critically injured, 1 other hurt in multiple shootings in Dayton
DAYTON — 33 people were killed in Dayton homicides in 2022, according to the Dayton Police Department. So far in 2023, the city is on track to have another deadly year. >>PHOTOS: Man seriously injured in Dayton shooting. Two people were shot and killed Saturday in separate shootings in...
911 call: ‘Four or five’ shots fired in ‘rapid’ succession hits, hospitalizes man
DAYTON — 911 calls from the shooting near the intersection of West 5th Street and South Main Street showed the confusion that the victim and surrounding bystander experienced Saturday overnight. News Center 7 previously reported the story as it was breaking. Dayton crews responded at around 2:30 a.m. after...
Man seriously injured in Dayton shooting
DAYTON — A man is in the hospital after being shot in the chest in East Dayton Saturday. Police and medics were called out to the 100 block of Dover Street on reports of a shooting around 2:15 p.m. >>PHOTOS: Man seriously injured in Dayton shooting. News Center 7′s...
WLWT 5
Crews responding to a shooting victim at 11700 Princeton Pike in Springdale
CINCINNATI — Crews are on scene in the 11000 block of Princeton Pike, Springdale for a shooting victim. The condition of the victim is unknown. He was reportedly shot at a different location. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live...
Man shot, transported to Miami Valley Hospital
DAYTON — A man was transported to a local hospital after he was shot Saturday overnight. Dayton Police, Fire, and EMS were called to the intersection of West 5th Street and South Main Street at around 2:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a man being shot, a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch spokesperson told News Center 7.
Male found dead in Dayton; Homicide detectives investigating
DAYTON — Dayton homicide detectives are investigating the death of a male found dead Saturday morning. Dayton Police responded to the 3500 block of West Third Street around 9:10 a.m. on reports of a possible deceased person, according to initial emergency scanner traffic. Dayton Police Sergeant Creigee Coleman said...
‘He was throwing up all his blood,’ 911 caller says in panic just before man died in Dayton shooting
DAYTON — Recently obtained 911 calls illustrated the panic among bystanders as they watched and attempted to help a man who was shot outside of a Dayton apartment complex on Danner Avenue early Saturday morning. The man would eventually be declared dead at the scene. News Center 7 previously...
WLWT 5
Police: 1 found dead in car Sunday morning; death being investigated as homicide
The Cincinnati Police Department is investigating a death as a homicide after one person was found dead inside their car Sunday morning. According to officials, officers responded to a report of an unresponsive person inside a vehicle in the 3200 block of Gobel Avenue. Cincinnati Fire Department personnel determined the...
911 caller finds dead shooting victim ‘face down’ with ‘bullet injury in the back’
DAYTON — 911 calls described how an Uber/Lyft driver discovered a dead body on West Third Street Saturday morning. News Center 7 previously covered the possible homicide as it was breaking. Dayton Police were called to the 3500 block of West Third Street at around 9:10 a.m. after receiving...
Fox 19
Mother of missing Hamilton woman hosts “Honk for Kara” event
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The mother of Kara Hyde hosted a “Honk for Kara” event Saturday in Hamilton to keep her daughter’s missing persons case in the public eye and in hopes that someone may come forward with information on her whereabouts. Kara Hyde’s family, friends, and neighbors stood...
1 transported to Miami Valley Hospital after car-truck crash on I-75 SB
DAYTON — One person was transported to a hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 southbound Sunday morning. Dayton Police were called to Interstate 75 southbound near S Edwin C Moses Boulevard at around 7:30 a.m. after a Toyota Camry crashed into a box truck, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told News Center 7.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Terra Firma Drive in Warren County
MASON, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Terra Firma Drive, near Kroger, in Warren County. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's...
YAHOO!
Woman admits to starting fire that heavily damaged Middletown home
Jan. 14—A Middletown woman has pleaded guilty to setting a fire that heavily damaged her residence and two others in August 2022. Samantha Stevens, 38, was indicted in October by a Butler County grand jury on six counts of aggravated arson, according to court records. Stevens started a fire...
Trash collection will be delayed 1 day in Dayton area due to MLK holiday
DAYTON — There will be some changes in recycling and trash collection across the area this week due to the Martin Luther King Junior Holiday. This includes areas served by the City of Dayton Division Waste Collection, the City of Dayton announced on its Facebook page Saturday. >>PREVIOUS COVERAGE:...
‘We love you so much;’ Community supporting family of 3 people killed in Jefferson Twp. crash
DAYTON — It is a very emotional time for some people as they are about to say goodbye to Ta’Wyane Palmer and his two sons. All three died in a car accident on New Year’s Day in Jefferson Township. Funeral services are planned Saturday in Dayton. >>PREVIOUS...
WLWT 5
Reports of vehicle crash into a building on Glenway Avenue in Green Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of vehicle crash into a building on Glenway Avenue in Green Township. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
focushillsboro.com
Woman From Hillsboro Receives 4.5-year Sentence In Operation Ice Breaker Case
Ice Breaker Case: A lady from Hillsboro was given a 4.5-year term for her role in the narcotics investigation known as “Operation Ice Breaker,” which was conducted by the Highland County Task Force. The grand jury in Highland County, Ohio, indicted 44-year-old Tiffany Greene on 14 counts in July 2022.
CPD: 64-year-old woman killed in West Price Hill crash
An initial investigation found the woman hit a parked car before crossing into another lane and hitting a vehicle head-on near the intersection of Rapid Run Road and Covedale Avenue.
