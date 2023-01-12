Read full article on original website
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
PWMania
Backstage News on Concern Over Randy Orton’s WWE Future, Latest on the Status of RK-Bro
The last time Matt Riddle and Randy Orton teamed up, they lost the Raw Tag Team Titles to The Usos in a Winner Take All match on SmackDown in May 2022. Since then, a lot has changed in the WWE. Early in 2021, they began working together and quickly developed...
PWMania
Former WWE Star Making AEW Debut in Title Match on Wednesday’s Dynamite
KUSHIDA will make his AEW debut when he challenges Darby Allin for the TNT Title at Wednesday’s Dynamite. Young Bucks vs. Top Flight, Willow Nightingale vs. Toni Storm, and Orange Cassidy vs. Jay Lethal in an AEW All-Atlantic Title match were also announced. After leaving WWE last year, KUSHIDA...
PWMania
New Names Revealed for the WWE Royal Rumble, Updated Line-Up
Two more top Superstars have been confirmed for the WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER is the third champion to declare his participation in the Men’s Royal Rumble. During Friday night’s SmackDown opener, he retained his title over Braun Strowman. Rey Mysterio announced his...
PWMania
Another Big Name Expected At “Raw Is XXX” Anniversary Show Later This Month
The lineup for the 30th anniversary episode of WWE Monday Night Raw continues to grow. According to PWInsider.com, WWE Hall of Fame legend and NXT producer Shawn Michaels is reportedly booked for the milestone event celebrating 30 years of Monday Night Raw. As noted, Tatanka, Kane, X-Pac, Kurt Angle and...
Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment
The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
PWMania
News and Updates Regarding the Final Two WWE SmackDown’s Before the Royal Rumble
A few happenings have been announced by WWE for the upcoming two episodes of SmackDown on FOX. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will sign a contract with Kevin Owens in the ring during next Friday’s SmackDown. This makes their title match for the Royal Rumble official. For a...
PWMania
Photo: Britt Baker and Adam Cole Meet With Actor Vince Vaughn
Britt Baker and Adam Cole met actor Vince Vaughn before Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite in Los Angeles, CA. A photo of the three can be found below:
PWMania
Dominik Mysterio Speaks Out About His Relationship With WWE Management
WWE star Dominik Mysterio discussed his relationship with WWE management during an appearance he made on the “Keeping it 100%” podcast hosted by Konnan. “I feel like I had a good relationship with them. You know, it was always very professional. Hi, hello, goodbye, hi in gorilla after my matches, thank you, stuff like that. But I don’t know. I think it’s a little different for me since I’ve kind of been around them since I was like four or five years old.”
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (1/13/23); Title Match, Royal Rumble Build
WWE SmackDown on FOX airs live from the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin tonight, continuing the Road to Royal Rumble. WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER will defend his title against Braun Strowman on SmackDown. Kevin Owens will square off against Sami Zayn. In addition to the Superstars announced for matches,...
PWMania
Bully Ray Explains How Long His Return To IMPACT Was In The Works Ahead Of Hard To Kill
Bully Ray continues to make the media rounds ahead of tonight’s IMPACT Hard To Kill 2023 pay-per-view event at Center Stage in Atlanta, GA. During a recent appearance on The Paltrocast with Darren Paltrowitz for an in-depth interview, the pro wrestling legend spoke about how long his IMPACT Wrestling return was in the works.
PWMania
Spoilers on Planned Matches and Segments for WWE SmackDown
Several matches and segments for tonight’s WWE SmackDown have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. The following lineup, which was intended as of roughly 6pm ET, is not fully complete and may be out of order:. * WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER defends against Braun Strowman. * Rey Mysterio promo....
PWMania
The Young Bucks Reveal Why They Turned Down NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Appearance
The Young Bucks revealed why they turned down an appearance at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 to SI.com before the January 11th, 2023 edition of AEW Dynamite. Nick Jackson: “We were actually asked to wrestle and be in Kenny’s corner, but Matt and I had vacation plans that week. Maybe next year. Who knows?”
PWMania
Mickie James Crowned Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion, New #1 Contender Revealed
Mickie James has been crowned the new Impact Wrestling Knockouts World Champion. The main event of Friday night’s Impact Hard To Kill pay-per-view featured James defeating Jordynne Grace in a Career vs. Title match to win the Knockouts World Title. This is James’ fifth reign as champion. Grace began...
PWMania
Spoilers: Impact Wrestling Taping Results from 1/14/23
Impact Wrestling held a set of TV tapings on Saturday night in Atlanta, GA. The following matches will be broadcast over the next few weeks:. * BTI Match: Raj Singh & Shera defeated Aiden Prince & Andrew Everett. * BTI Match: Angels & Kon defeated Delirious & Yuya Uemera. *...
PWMania
Brody King Talks About 1-Year Anniversary In AEW, CM Punk Comments
Brody King has spent one year as a member of the All Elite Wrestling talent roster. On Thursday, The House of Black member took to social media to acknowledge the one-year anniversary of becoming “#AllElite.”. “I worked in the Forum parking lot for 8 months almost 15 years ago...
PWMania
Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE and AEW TV Events
WWE RAW (1/9/23) – Legacy Arena Birmingham, AL– 7,088 sold. AEW Dynamite (1/11/23) – Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA – 9,636 sold. WWE SmackDown (1/13/23) – Resch Center in Green Bay, WI – 5,902 sold.
PWMania
What Contacts at Disney and Comcast Reportedly Said About Vince McMahon
As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE President Nick Khan met with Disney CEO Bob Iger and ESPN President Jimmy Pitaro while in Los Angeles. According to rumors, Disney, ESPN, and Comcast are all potential buyers of WWE. Contacts at Disney and Comcast who were contacted by Fightful Select provided anonymous comments...
PWMania
Top Stars Pulled From WWE RAW 30th Anniversary Show, Updated Line-Up
The WWE RAW 30th Anniversary show no longer features Ronda Rousey in the advertising. The Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia updated their listing today, and Rousey and Matt Riddle were removed, which was somewhat expected given his WWE status. Rousey’s name was also removed from the WWE Events website.
PWMania
WWE Main Event Results – January 12, 2023
Akira Tozawa lands an open hand shot and Odyssey Jones just laughs at him. Tozawa works a side headlock and that gets reversed easily. Tozawa gets caught with an inverted atomic drop and a clothesline turns him inside out. Jones carries Tozawa around the ring above his head and slams him to the mat.
