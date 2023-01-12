ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WDTN

Long on death row, man freed pending retrial in 1994 slaying

CINCINNATI (AP) — A man who spent a quarter-century on death row in the robbery and murder of a New Jersey woman at an Ohio hotel nearly three decades ago has been freed on bond while awaiting a new trial. Elwood Jones of Cincinnati was convicted of aggravated murder, robbery and burglary in the 1994 […]
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

Man seriously injured in Dayton shooting

DAYTON — A man is in the hospital after being shot in the chest in East Dayton Saturday. Police and medics were called out to the 100 block of Dover Street on reports of a shooting around 2:15 p.m. >>PHOTOS: Man seriously injured in Dayton shooting. News Center 7′s...
DAYTON, OH
wvxu.org

Cincinnati Police investigator will resign over dereliction of duty charges

A Cincinnati Police officer will resign and plead guilty to five counts of dereliction of duty after an extended investigation into the department's personal crimes unit. Special investigators reviewed cases handled by Christopher Schroder dating back to 2007. The Hamilton County Prosecutor's office says out of 865 cases, 47 had "significant deficiencies," including delays in rape kit submissions, failures to submit DNA swabs, and cases with little to no investigation.
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

1 taken to hospital after shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Dayton Sunday afternoon. Dayton police and medics were called to the 1700 block of West Grande Avenue to reports of a man shot around 2:45 p.m., according to Montgomery County regional dispatch. >> Search underway for...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Man charged in connection to Dayton SWAT standoff

DAYTON — A Dayton man is facing charges after being arrested following a standoff in Dayton this week. Shawn McLean, 31, has been charged with felonious assault, aggravated menacing and a firearm charge, according to court documents filed in Dayton Municipal Court on Friday. Around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday,...
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Police are responding to a report of an assault on Edwards Road

CINCINNATI — Police are responding to a report of an assault with injuries on Edwards Road in Hyde Park. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do...
CINCINNATI, OH
YAHOO!

Woman admits to starting fire that heavily damaged Middletown home

Jan. 14—A Middletown woman has pleaded guilty to setting a fire that heavily damaged her residence and two others in August 2022. Samantha Stevens, 38, was indicted in October by a Butler County grand jury on six counts of aggravated arson, according to court records. Stevens started a fire...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
Fox 19

Elwood Jones released on bond after three decades on death row

CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) -Elwood Jones was released Saturday after spending nearly three decades in prison, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer. Jones was convicted for the 1994 murder of Rhoda Nathan but has maintained his innocence and fought to appeal his conviction. Last month, a Hamilton County Common Pleas judge granted him a new trial after concluding prosecutors did not turn over evidence to Jones’ attorneys that were relevant to his case.
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

Man hospitalized in fifth Dayton shooting over weekend

DAYTON — A man was hospitalized after a shooting in a Dayton residential neighborhood Sunday overnight. Dayton Police, Fire, and EMS were called to the 2100 block of Ravenwood Avenue at around 2 a.m. after receiving reports of shots fired, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed to News Center 7.
DAYTON, OH
WRBI Radio

Convicted child molester receives maximum sentence

Lawrenceburg, IN — A Lawrenceburg man convicted of child molestation was sentenced in Dearborn Circuit Court to the maximum 45 years in prison. 40-year-old Ronald Bills received the sentence last month from Judge James Humphrey, who retired shortly afterward. Bills pled guilty to five counts of child molesting, with...
LAWRENCEBURG, IN

