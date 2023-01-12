Read full article on original website
Long on death row, man freed pending retrial in 1994 slaying
CINCINNATI (AP) — A man who spent a quarter-century on death row in the robbery and murder of a New Jersey woman at an Ohio hotel nearly three decades ago has been freed on bond while awaiting a new trial. Elwood Jones of Cincinnati was convicted of aggravated murder, robbery and burglary in the 1994 […]
911 caller finds dead shooting victim ‘face down’ with ‘bullet injury in the back’
DAYTON — 911 calls described how an Uber/Lyft driver discovered a dead body on West Third Street Saturday morning. News Center 7 previously covered the possible homicide as it was breaking. Dayton Police were called to the 3500 block of West Third Street at around 9:10 a.m. after receiving...
Dayton ‘serial rape’ suspect faces additional charges
Tiandre Turner, 43, is in custody with four new counts, including rape, kidnap and assault.
Man seriously injured in Dayton shooting
DAYTON — A man is in the hospital after being shot in the chest in East Dayton Saturday. Police and medics were called out to the 100 block of Dover Street on reports of a shooting around 2:15 p.m. >>PHOTOS: Man seriously injured in Dayton shooting. News Center 7′s...
Man found dead in car in Westwood, police investigating as homicide
WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - A man was found dead in a car in Westwood and police are investigating it as a homicide. Authorities responded to a report Sunday at approximately 11:30 a.m. of an unresponsive person inside a car on Gobel Ave. Cincinnati Fire Department determined the victim was dead...
Cincinnati Police investigator will resign over dereliction of duty charges
A Cincinnati Police officer will resign and plead guilty to five counts of dereliction of duty after an extended investigation into the department's personal crimes unit. Special investigators reviewed cases handled by Christopher Schroder dating back to 2007. The Hamilton County Prosecutor's office says out of 865 cases, 47 had "significant deficiencies," including delays in rape kit submissions, failures to submit DNA swabs, and cases with little to no investigation.
1 taken to hospital after shooting in Dayton
DAYTON — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Dayton Sunday afternoon. Dayton police and medics were called to the 1700 block of West Grande Avenue to reports of a man shot around 2:45 p.m., according to Montgomery County regional dispatch. >> Search underway for...
Man charged in connection to Dayton SWAT standoff
DAYTON — A Dayton man is facing charges after being arrested following a standoff in Dayton this week. Shawn McLean, 31, has been charged with felonious assault, aggravated menacing and a firearm charge, according to court documents filed in Dayton Municipal Court on Friday. Around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday,...
Woman From Hillsboro Receives 4.5-year Sentence In Operation Ice Breaker Case
Ice Breaker Case: A lady from Hillsboro was given a 4.5-year term for her role in the narcotics investigation known as “Operation Ice Breaker,” which was conducted by the Highland County Task Force. The grand jury in Highland County, Ohio, indicted 44-year-old Tiffany Greene on 14 counts in July 2022.
‘He was throwing up all his blood,’ 911 caller says in panic just before man died in Dayton shooting
DAYTON — Recently obtained 911 calls illustrated the panic among bystanders as they watched and attempted to help a man who was shot outside of a Dayton apartment complex on Danner Avenue early Saturday morning. The man would eventually be declared dead at the scene. News Center 7 previously...
Police are responding to a report of an assault on Edwards Road
CINCINNATI — Police are responding to a report of an assault with injuries on Edwards Road in Hyde Park. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do...
Woman admits to starting fire that heavily damaged Middletown home
Jan. 14—A Middletown woman has pleaded guilty to setting a fire that heavily damaged her residence and two others in August 2022. Samantha Stevens, 38, was indicted in October by a Butler County grand jury on six counts of aggravated arson, according to court records. Stevens started a fire...
Elwood Jones released on bond after three decades on death row
CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) -Elwood Jones was released Saturday after spending nearly three decades in prison, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer. Jones was convicted for the 1994 murder of Rhoda Nathan but has maintained his innocence and fought to appeal his conviction. Last month, a Hamilton County Common Pleas judge granted him a new trial after concluding prosecutors did not turn over evidence to Jones’ attorneys that were relevant to his case.
Search underway for missing woman; police believe disappearance to be ‘well planned out’
DAYTON — A large search was launched Sunday in the hopes of finding a missing woman last seen in Trotwood. According to Dayton Police Department, Cierra Chapman was last seen in the early morning hours on Tuesday, Dec. 27 leaving her ex-boyfriend’s apartment in Trotwood. Chapman was driving...
Man hospitalized in fifth Dayton shooting over weekend
DAYTON — A man was hospitalized after a shooting in a Dayton residential neighborhood Sunday overnight. Dayton Police, Fire, and EMS were called to the 2100 block of Ravenwood Avenue at around 2 a.m. after receiving reports of shots fired, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed to News Center 7.
Suspect accused of shooting, killing 16-year-old girl appears in court
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — New details are emerging about what happened the night a 16-year-old was shot to death in Northern Kentucky. The attorney for the defendant says it was all an accident. Scarlett Tucker was shot in the forehead at close range in the Burlington home of a...
911 call: ‘Four or five’ shots fired in ‘rapid’ succession hits, hospitalizes man
DAYTON — 911 calls from the shooting near the intersection of West 5th Street and South Main Street showed the confusion that the victim and surrounding bystander experienced Saturday overnight. News Center 7 previously reported the story as it was breaking. Dayton crews responded at around 2:30 a.m. after...
Convicted child molester receives maximum sentence
Lawrenceburg, IN — A Lawrenceburg man convicted of child molestation was sentenced in Dearborn Circuit Court to the maximum 45 years in prison. 40-year-old Ronald Bills received the sentence last month from Judge James Humphrey, who retired shortly afterward. Bills pled guilty to five counts of child molesting, with...
Shots Fired in Altercation at Cincinnati-Area Amazon Facility
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – A major disagreement between two Amazon drivers at a company distribution facility near Cincinnati lands one of them in jail. 23-year-old Shedrick Washington was arrested after police say he fired three shots into the victim’s Lincoln Town Car in...
Investigation finds CPD officer guilty of neglecting duties; changes made to Personal Crimes Unit
CINCINNATI — On Friday, Hamilton County Prosecutor Mark Piepmeier announced that the investigation into Cincinnati Police Officer Christopher Schroder is complete. According to a press release, problems were so severe that the matter was referred to the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office to review for possible criminal liability. With the...
