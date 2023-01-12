How much would you spend on a cut of meat? While you might be willing to splurge a bit for a holiday or special occasion, it's doubtful you'd spend like "Cookin' with Brooklyn" host Brooklyn Beckham, who reportedly spent between £200 and £300 on an extra large cut of prime rib for a recent episode of his cooking show (per Mirror). That's between $244.20 and up to $366.30 for one piece of meat, according to butchers who weighed in on the viewing. So if you've ever wondered how much "Cookin' with Brooklyn" really costs to make, it's probably a pretty penny. He's not making this show on a budget, that's for sure.

