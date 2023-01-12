Read full article on original website
Alton Brown's Egg Carton Hack Will Change The Way You Make Meatballs
This is not your Nonna's meatball. Celebrity Chef Alton Brown's version may resemble your grandmother's meatballs – a classic blend of ground beef, pork, and lamb with an egg thrown in – until you get to the cooking part. Brown, who hosted "Good Eats" and "Cutthroat Kitchen" on...
Trader Joe's Fans Are Balking At Texture Of Its Updated Mac And Cheese
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. As we all know, Trader Joe's has many food items with cult followings, one of which is its mac and cheese. In fact, people love the stuff so much, we've even published a Trader Joe's mac and cheese copycat recipe.
Is There A Difference Between Chicago-Style And Alligator-Style Hot Dogs?
People are catching onto the fact that adding a pickle to any dish may also supply the food with an extra crunchiness and salty flavor. Pickle-topped pizza and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups are only a few examples of how pickle-lovers have elevated their ordinarily plain meals using the fermented vegetable.
Alton Brown Hilariously Jokes About 'Leftover Bacon'
Homer Simpson once said, "Pork chops and bacon are my two favorite animals" (via Royal Bacon Society). Who could blame him? Pork — specifically bacon — is one of those foods that wields the power to add a little magic to other foods. You can add it to a plate of eggs for a nice protein combo. You can slap it on a cheeseburger or chicken sandwich for some extra texture and saltiness. You can also wrap your asparagus with it or chop it in bits and mix it in your mashed potatoes. And of course, you can eat it all by itself.
Pepsi Is Dropping A New Zero Sugar Formula Just In Time For NFL Playoffs
As people become more conscious of their sugar intake, diet and zero-sugar soft drinks have become a staple in the soda world. While there may be some questions regarding the healthiness of sugar substitutes, some research says that people who consume sugar-free beverages crave less food than those who consume sugar through soda regularly (via NPR). "We found if you're drinking soft drinks without calories it behaves exactly like drinking water," Aarhus University Hospital's Bjorn Richelsen explained, stating that diet soft drinks have a "neutral" impact on appetite.
Inside Food Network's Chef Dynasty: House Of Fang With Kathy Fang
The podcast "Food Network Obsessed" interviewed chef Kathy Fang, a "Chopped" winner who now stars in her own show, "Chef Dynasty: House of Fang." The six-episode TV docuseries follows the chef and her family at their San Franciscan restaurant Fang. Her father Peter Fang (who has been described as "the godfather of Chinese cuisine"), started his restaurant House of Nanking after immigrating to San Francisco in 1988. He and Kathy would open Fang together two decades later, per Food Network.
McDonald's And Starbucks Have Gone Silent On Twitter Since Elon Musk's Arrival
It's no secret that brands were not exactly thrilled about Elon Musk's Twitter takeover. Since Musk's deal went through in October of 2022, Twitter has been making headlines left, right, and center. The New York Times reports that the app also considered selling usernames for an uptick in revenue. According to Forbes, several brands refused to advertise on the social media platform after its new owner came into play, including Apple, Balenciaga, and Chipotle.
Domino's Just Ended The Pineapple Pizza Debate Once And For All
It is a debate that seems to have raged since the beginning of time, or possibly even before that: Is it acceptable to put pineapple on a pizza? Have you ever wondered why dinosaurs are always portrayed as roaring hysterically? That's right, they could well have been arguing about pizza toppings.
Gordon Ramsay Supports Brooklyn Beckham's $360 'Raw Beef' Roast
How much would you spend on a cut of meat? While you might be willing to splurge a bit for a holiday or special occasion, it's doubtful you'd spend like "Cookin' with Brooklyn" host Brooklyn Beckham, who reportedly spent between £200 and £300 on an extra large cut of prime rib for a recent episode of his cooking show (per Mirror). That's between $244.20 and up to $366.30 for one piece of meat, according to butchers who weighed in on the viewing. So if you've ever wondered how much "Cookin' with Brooklyn" really costs to make, it's probably a pretty penny. He's not making this show on a budget, that's for sure.
