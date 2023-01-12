ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

calleochonews.com

7 unique and historic places in Miami you must visit

Historic places in Miami and cultural diversity make it an incredible spot to explore. Sure, there’s nothing like Miami’s beaches and electric nightlife, but its historic attractions make it even more of a centerpiece in Florida. Whether you’re planning a visit to the magical city or are already here and looking for a way to pass time, you must check out the history of Miami.
MIAMI, FL
thenewtropic.com

The walls that divided Miami

Last February, in honor of Black History Month, I watched two different documentaries about Miami’s Black history (and present): “Swing State Florida” and “When Liberty Burns.” Both films made mention of something I had never heard of: a physical wall that separated — and segregated — the Liberty Square housing project in Liberty City from the rest of the neighborhood.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Malcolm X’s daughter takes part in FIU’s 32nd breakfast honoring MLK

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida International University hosted an annual breakfast in celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Ilyasah Shabazz, the daughter of civil rights leader Malcolm X, was the keynote speaker at Friday’s event, held at FIU’s Modesto A. Maidique Campus in West Miami-Dade. 7News...
MIAMI, FL
southdadenewsleader.com

Celebrating Black Excellence and Service in South Florida

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s dream of being measured by the content of your character proudly lives on in South Florida!. The following events are true testaments to this legacy, and highlight how the local community continues to spotlight Black achievements and giving back to those around and within it.
HOMESTEAD, FL
The Hollywood Reporter

Why Coconut Grove Is Miami’s Hot Neighborhood of the Moment

Miami evokes images of glitz and bacchanalian behavior, with champagne sprayed rather than sipped, but the newest enclave to gain of-the-moment buzz — Coconut Grove — is far less flashy than South Beach, more lush and scenic than Wynwood, and very much in demand. “My friends said, ‘This is the area you’ve got to be in; it’s not all bottle-popping,’ ” recalls L.A. native Phillip Frankland Lee, who just opened an outpost of L.A. and Montecito raw fish mecca Sushi by Scratch in the village.More from The Hollywood ReporterMiami and Palm Beach's Top 25 Real Estate Agents And How They Cater...
MIAMI, FL
biscaynetimes.com

North Miami Beach Mayor Residency Under Suspicion

The scuttlebutt over North Miami Beach Mayor Anthony DeFillipo’s residency is heating up with a new investigation in part conducted by CBS4 News this month. An investigation by CBS4 found that the mayor had used an old address to vote three times in 2022, despite having sold that North Miami Beach property in December 2021.
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL
South Florida Times

ACLU: Black residents in Coconut Grove gerrymandered

Miami, Fla. – Nearly a year after the City of Miami split Coconut Grove into three districts and placed most African American residents in a heavily Hispanic population, weakening their votes, the city drew its ﬁrst lawsuit challenging the newly drawn redistricting map. The American Civil Liberties Union...
MIAMI, FL
The Hollywood Reporter

Miami and Palm Beach’s Top 25 Real Estate Agents And How They Cater to Joe Jonas, Future, Sylvester Stallone and More

The hurricane of cash that flooded South Florida during the pandemic may have slowed, but the real estate brokers who rule its pimped-out properties say the market is still flying high. Miami-Dade County brokers had a record year in 2021 and already had posted their fourth-best year ever by November 2021, according to the Miami Association of Realtors. Better still, South Florida had three out of the nation’s top 10 most expensive home sales of 2022. Celebrities who have bought or rented in the area in the last couple years include Sylvester Stallone (who paid $35 million for a Palm...
MIAMI, FL
calleochonews.com

COVID isn’t the only culprit behind hospital beds filling up in Miami

Hospitalizations have been rising in Miami, and COVID cases are only one part of the problem. Hospitals in Miami-Dade County, Florida's most populated county, are above capacity due to an unprecedented increase in patient visits. Healthcare facilities in South Florida report an increase in COVID patients compared to the past few weeks, although they are far from being overburdened. Moreover, not all these hospital admissions are related to COVID.
MIAMI, FL
speedonthewater.com

Szolack Taking Delivery Of New Cigarette 42 Auroris After Miami Boat Show

Perhaps best-known in the performance boating community as a collector of fine Skater Powerboats catamarans—and he still owns two as well as one MTI cat—Ron Szolack also has owned a slew of center consoles from Cigarette Racing Team. Not only does Szolack, who spend summers in Michigan and winters in South Florida, currently own a 2018 model-year 42 Huntress GTO Reserve, he has a new 42 Auroris coming.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Residents torn in support, opposition of Hialeah Park development

HIALEAH - Over 340 rental units, homes for rent, and a school that would serve almost 3,000 units will be built where Hialeah Park now stands."This was all approved before I became the mayor of the city of Hialeah," said Esteban Bobo, elected mayor for this city in November of 2021.  Bovo says the park is dormant and used occasionally for concerts.  Therefore, when CBS4's Ivan Taylor asked him, "Why does the city support the concept of building in 20 acres out of the 220 that make up the park," Bovo immediately responded, "The City Hialeah needs an entertainment center...
HIALEAH, FL

