Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida’s Governor DeSantis Targets the National Hockey League for Blatantly “Woke” Approach to RecruitmentToby HazlewoodFlorida State
The Salary You Need to Be Part of the Middle-Class in 2 Heavily-Populated Florida Cities, According to a Recent SurveyL. CaneFlorida State
Miami, the city with "most inflation" in the United StatesUSA DiarioMiami, FL
Mini golf experience Pixar Putt coming to Fort Lauderdale and more stories from the Sunshine StateEmily ScarvieFort Lauderdale, FL
"Miami Heat: The Pros, Cons, and Insanely Rich History of Living in the Magic City"Noah KeenerMiami, FL
Related
wlrn.org
Sundial: From marching with Martin Luther King Jr. to preserving Miami's Black History
Dorothy Jenkins Fields had no idea how her life would change the day she went looking for books written by Black people about Black people. She was the first and the only Black faculty member at the all-white Myrtle Grove Middle School in 1974. She marched with Martin Luther King...
wlrn.org
Urban boundary move will place warehouses on a channel vital for Everglades and Biscayne Bay, officials say
Late last year, just before Miami-Dade County Commissioners made the controversial decision to move the urban boundary that protects wetlands and farms to make way for a warehouse complex in South Dade, former chairman Jose ‘Pepe’ Diaz lectured opponents at the crowded commission chambers. “It is not environmentally...
calleochonews.com
7 unique and historic places in Miami you must visit
Historic places in Miami and cultural diversity make it an incredible spot to explore. Sure, there’s nothing like Miami’s beaches and electric nightlife, but its historic attractions make it even more of a centerpiece in Florida. Whether you’re planning a visit to the magical city or are already here and looking for a way to pass time, you must check out the history of Miami.
thenewtropic.com
The walls that divided Miami
Last February, in honor of Black History Month, I watched two different documentaries about Miami’s Black history (and present): “Swing State Florida” and “When Liberty Burns.” Both films made mention of something I had never heard of: a physical wall that separated — and segregated — the Liberty Square housing project in Liberty City from the rest of the neighborhood.
2024 Miami-Dade County Recruiting Tracker: Former Miami Central Star Transfers Away from Texas AM
High school football recruiting news for Miami-Dade County.
WSVN-TV
Malcolm X’s daughter takes part in FIU’s 32nd breakfast honoring MLK
WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida International University hosted an annual breakfast in celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Ilyasah Shabazz, the daughter of civil rights leader Malcolm X, was the keynote speaker at Friday’s event, held at FIU’s Modesto A. Maidique Campus in West Miami-Dade. 7News...
WSVN-TV
Residents, visitors bundle up and head out amid cold snap; parts of Broward, Miami-Dade forecast to dip into 30s
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Frigid temperatures across South Florida did not prevent people from layering up and heading out at the start of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. weekend. The cool winds came as a bit of a surprise for Ashley Carnes and her friends as they ventured out to South Beach, Saturday afternoon.
southdadenewsleader.com
Celebrating Black Excellence and Service in South Florida
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s dream of being measured by the content of your character proudly lives on in South Florida!. The following events are true testaments to this legacy, and highlight how the local community continues to spotlight Black achievements and giving back to those around and within it.
Why Coconut Grove Is Miami’s Hot Neighborhood of the Moment
Miami evokes images of glitz and bacchanalian behavior, with champagne sprayed rather than sipped, but the newest enclave to gain of-the-moment buzz — Coconut Grove — is far less flashy than South Beach, more lush and scenic than Wynwood, and very much in demand. “My friends said, ‘This is the area you’ve got to be in; it’s not all bottle-popping,’ ” recalls L.A. native Phillip Frankland Lee, who just opened an outpost of L.A. and Montecito raw fish mecca Sushi by Scratch in the village.More from The Hollywood ReporterMiami and Palm Beach's Top 25 Real Estate Agents And How They Cater...
biscaynetimes.com
North Miami Beach Mayor Residency Under Suspicion
The scuttlebutt over North Miami Beach Mayor Anthony DeFillipo’s residency is heating up with a new investigation in part conducted by CBS4 News this month. An investigation by CBS4 found that the mayor had used an old address to vote three times in 2022, despite having sold that North Miami Beach property in December 2021.
Miami Street Renamed After City’s First Black Bahamian Restaurant Owner
Family members of this late Black woman pioneer took a stroll down memory lane to witness a tribute to their loved one. Margaret Jane Thompson Mackey opened the first Bahamian restaurant, The Seafood Cafe, in Miami decades ago, and the city is acknowledging the late restaurateur by renaming a street near the cafe’s old location after her.
South Florida Times
ACLU: Black residents in Coconut Grove gerrymandered
Miami, Fla. – Nearly a year after the City of Miami split Coconut Grove into three districts and placed most African American residents in a heavily Hispanic population, weakening their votes, the city drew its ﬁrst lawsuit challenging the newly drawn redistricting map. The American Civil Liberties Union...
insideradio.com
Ninoska Pérez Castellón Latest ‘Radio Mambi’ Host To Exit As New Ownership Takes Over.
Another personality has exited “Radio Mambi” WAQI Miami (710) as “Ninoska en Mambi” host Ninoska Pérez Castellón resigns from the station. Her exit comes shortly after the newly formed Latino Media Network closed on the $60 million purchase of WAQI and 17 other stations from TelevisaUnivision.
Miami and Palm Beach’s Top 25 Real Estate Agents And How They Cater to Joe Jonas, Future, Sylvester Stallone and More
The hurricane of cash that flooded South Florida during the pandemic may have slowed, but the real estate brokers who rule its pimped-out properties say the market is still flying high. Miami-Dade County brokers had a record year in 2021 and already had posted their fourth-best year ever by November 2021, according to the Miami Association of Realtors. Better still, South Florida had three out of the nation’s top 10 most expensive home sales of 2022. Celebrities who have bought or rented in the area in the last couple years include Sylvester Stallone (who paid $35 million for a Palm...
calleochonews.com
COVID isn’t the only culprit behind hospital beds filling up in Miami
Hospitalizations have been rising in Miami, and COVID cases are only one part of the problem. Hospitals in Miami-Dade County, Florida's most populated county, are above capacity due to an unprecedented increase in patient visits. Healthcare facilities in South Florida report an increase in COVID patients compared to the past few weeks, although they are far from being overburdened. Moreover, not all these hospital admissions are related to COVID.
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Places that are open or closed in South Florida for Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2023
Martin Luther King Day also called MLK Day, King Day, and Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Day is a federal holiday observed on the third Monday of January. Here’s what will be open and closed in Broward, Palm Beach, and Miami-Dade counties on Monday, January 16, 2023, unless otherwise noted.
Police investigating antisemitic flyers left at homes in Boca Raton
Boca Raton police are investigating an apparent act of antisemitism. Witnesses told WPTV a pickup truck tossed packets onto the driveways in some city neighborhoods.
speedonthewater.com
Szolack Taking Delivery Of New Cigarette 42 Auroris After Miami Boat Show
Perhaps best-known in the performance boating community as a collector of fine Skater Powerboats catamarans—and he still owns two as well as one MTI cat—Ron Szolack also has owned a slew of center consoles from Cigarette Racing Team. Not only does Szolack, who spend summers in Michigan and winters in South Florida, currently own a 2018 model-year 42 Huntress GTO Reserve, he has a new 42 Auroris coming.
Residents torn in support, opposition of Hialeah Park development
HIALEAH - Over 340 rental units, homes for rent, and a school that would serve almost 3,000 units will be built where Hialeah Park now stands."This was all approved before I became the mayor of the city of Hialeah," said Esteban Bobo, elected mayor for this city in November of 2021. Bovo says the park is dormant and used occasionally for concerts. Therefore, when CBS4's Ivan Taylor asked him, "Why does the city support the concept of building in 20 acres out of the 220 that make up the park," Bovo immediately responded, "The City Hialeah needs an entertainment center...
secretmiami.com
Miami International & Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Named Two Of The Worst Airports In The U.S.
Between delays, unexpected cancellations and crowded terminals, flights can be pretty stressful. But here in Miami we’re apparently on another level, which probably comes at no surprise to natives. The city has made it onto yet another list — and this time it’s not so positive. According...
Comments / 1