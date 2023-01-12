ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, OH

Related
Fox 19

Elwood Jones released on bond after three decades on death row

CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) -Elwood Jones was released Saturday after spending nearly three decades in prison, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer. Jones was convicted for the 1994 murder of Rhoda Nathan but has maintained his innocence and fought to appeal his conviction. Last month, a Hamilton County Common Pleas judge granted him a new trial after concluding prosecutors did not turn over evidence to Jones’ attorneys that were relevant to his case.
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

Cincinnati Police investigator will resign over dereliction of duty charges

A Cincinnati Police officer will resign and plead guilty to five counts of dereliction of duty after an extended investigation into the department's personal crimes unit. Special investigators reviewed cases handled by Christopher Schroder dating back to 2007. The Hamilton County Prosecutor's office says out of 865 cases, 47 had "significant deficiencies," including delays in rape kit submissions, failures to submit DNA swabs, and cases with little to no investigation.
CINCINNATI, OH
wnewsj.com

Police contact FBI about Pitzer case

WILMINGTON — Local authorities have reached out to the FBI for input in Casey Pitzer’s case. Wilmington Police Chief Ron Fithen told the News Journal he sent a letter to the FBI on Tuesday. This letter asks the organization to do an independent review of the Pitzer case after recent discussions with Pitzer’s father, Greg.
WILMINGTON, OH
YAHOO!

46 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Jan. 13—Grand juries, which meet in secret, review criminal charges brought by police and prosecutors and investigate possible criminal behavior. The proceedings are usually one-sided because the accused is not present and witnesses are not cross-examined. A grand jury may issue an indictment if it finds probable cause that...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
YAHOO!

Ohio death row inmate Elwood Jones will be released on bond Saturday

A man who sat on Ohio’s death row for almost three decades will be released Saturday after a judge ruled he didn't get a fair trial and is eligible for bond. Elwood Jones, convicted of a murder he says he didn’t commit, turned to his attorneys after the judge's ruling and said, "Thank you."
OHIO STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Some Taylor Mill residents complain to Taylor Mill city commission about new firehouse plans

Several residents of Taylor Mill attended the regular meeting of city commission Wednesday night to complain to commissioners about building a new firehouse. Judi Reis, who lives on Robertson, asked them how they got the word out to the public that there would be a public hearing about the firehouse. She told them she went door to door, and said most of the people didn’t know about the public hearing. Reis said she thought she would take a survey of the people she talked to, and she collected 208 signatures of people that she encountered in her door to door quest.
TAYLOR MILL, KY
ohiohouse.gov

Powell Takes Third Oath of Office

State Representative Jena Powell (R-Arcanum) was sworn into office for a third term recently to the Ohio House of Representatives. Powell represents the new 80th House District, which includes Miami County and the southern portion of Darke County. “I am thrilled to continue to serve my community and fight for...
OHIO STATE
Fox 19

FBI contacted about Wilmington woman’s mysterious drowning death

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Wilmington police have reached out to the FBI for help in their investigation into the 2013 drowning death of Casey Pitzer. The coroner at the time ruled Casey’s cause of death accidental drowning and acute ethanol intoxication. “Everything’s frustrating,” said Casey’s father, Greg Pitzer. “It’s been...
CINCINNATI, OH
wcbe.org

ACLU asks to join Bethel Local Schools battle over gendered bathrooms

The ACLU has asked to join a battle over gendered bathrooms at a suburban Dayton school, representing a 14-year old transgender student at Bethel High School. Bethel Local Schools are enmeshed in a fight with the the conservative group America Legal First, founded by former Trump advisor Stephen Miller, over a decision to allow students to use the communal bathrooms that align with their gender identity. Miller's group says that decision was made behind closed doors, and threatens students' safety, privacy, modesty, and in some cases, religious beliefs.
DAYTON, OH
YAHOO!

Woman admits to starting fire that heavily damaged Middletown home

Jan. 14—A Middletown woman has pleaded guilty to setting a fire that heavily damaged her residence and two others in August 2022. Samantha Stevens, 38, was indicted in October by a Butler County grand jury on six counts of aggravated arson, according to court records. Stevens started a fire...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injuries on Terra Firma Drive in Warren County

MASON, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Terra Firma Drive, near Kroger, in Warren County. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's...
MASON, OH
WLWT 5

Loveland Police Officer recognized for work during credit card skimmer investigation

City of Loveland Officer Michael Wright was recognized at the Hamilton County Police Association's Annual Awards & Installation Banquet held on Jan. 12 in Montgomery. Wright was a co-recipient of the Clarence "Cid" Caesar (Cincinnati P.D.) Award for Investigation Demonstrating Interagency Cooperation to recognize his work with multiple agencies during a 2022 credit card skimmer investigation.
LOVELAND, OH
WHIO Dayton

Update: SWAT standoff in Springfield has ended

SPRINGFIELD — -UPDATE @7:28 p.m. Springfield police say the SWAT standoff on W. Columbia Street and N. Western Avenue is now over, dispatchers told News Center 7. No other information is available at this time. We will provide updates. -INTIAL STORY- Police and SWAT are on scene of a...
SPRINGFIELD, OH

