Should Easton continue to pursue Lehigh Canal hydropower plan? Discussion set on frustrations.
Easton officials are raising concerns about a Massachusetts company’s proposal to install a hydroelectric power generator fed by the Lehigh Canal. The city solicitor, Joel Scheer, told the city council on Wednesday night he’s looking for guidance on whether to proceed with negotiations with New England Hydropower Co. LLC in the face of concerns he has about a proposed lease agreement for the project.
3 Lehigh Valley wineries, distillery among vendors tapped for Shapiro inauguration
Three Lehigh Valley establishments are among 60 Pennsylvania vendors that will be part of Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro’s inauguration events on Tuesday. Shapiro’s inaugural committee announced the vendor list on Sunday. It includes two Breinigsville wineries, Stony Run and Vynecrest; and This Life Forever winery and distillery in Allentown.
Lehigh Valley bike trail gets $1.65M to connect Bristol to Allentown to Mountain Top
In the future, cyclists, backpackers and sojourners will be able to trek more than 140 miles from Philadelphia to Mountain Top, Luzerne County, and through the Lehigh Valley, and a new round of state funds will make it possible. State Rep. Jeanne McNeill announced Monday the state granted $1.65 million...
MLK once lived in this dilapidated N.J. house, local activists say. A new grant could help save it.
In the years before he became an iconic leader of the Civil Rights movements, a young Martin Luther King Jr. planned his first sit-in while living in a three-story row house in Camden, local researchers say. That house — at 753 Walnut Street — is now a deteriorating ruin, with...
Ken Lawrence, Jr., Departing Montgomery County Board of Commissioners: ‘Four More Years Is Too Long’
Soon-to-be former Montgomery County Commissioner Ken Lawrence, Jr. Montgomery County Commissioner Ken Lawrence, Jr., has announced he will not seek another term. Kevin Tierney carried the news of his decision in More Than the Curve. Lawrence’s withdrawal comes just days after fellow commissioner Valerie Arkoosh was chosen by Gov.-Elect Josh...
Montgomery County Has Almost Twice the Number of These Professionals Than Elsewhere in the Region
The Economics Daily, a U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics publication, analyzed the distribution of fitness instructors nationwide. The data indicate the prevalence of these professionals in Montgomery County. The study reflects the state of the fitness industry in June 2022, arriving at a national analysis. Data were sorted by “location...
Did the Earliest-Born Person Ever Photographed Cross the Delaware with Washington? Here’s What We Know
Various historians have debated if the veteran did, in fact, make the journey from Bucks County into New Jersey. Known for being the earliest-born person ever photographed, one man from Maine may also have had an important Bucks County connection. Colin Schultz wrote about the famous American for Smithsonian Magazine.
morethanthecurve.com
Dr. Val Arkoosh has resigned from the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners. Details on how to fill the vacancy
Montgomery County has announced that County Commissioner Dr. Val Arkoosh has resigned from office effective January 17th. MoreThanTheCurve.com reported earlier today that Governor-elect Josh Shapiro has appointed Dr. Arkoosh to be the Secretary of the Department of Human Services. To resign, Dr. Arkoosh notified President Judge of Montgomery County Carolyn Tornetta Carluccio.
WFMZ-TV Online
Gastropub, featuring sushi, hibachi and steel-making nostalgia, sets opening date in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A new restaurant will soon be serving up tuna tataki, teriyaki chicken and tributes to the Lehigh Valley's steel-making heritage in downtown Bethlehem. Steak & Steel Hibachi Inc., a full-service gastropub offering sushi, hibachi dishes, craft cocktails and more, will open to the public on Jan. 26 at 44 W. Walnut St., the restaurant announced. This will follow a soft opening from Jan. 23 to 25.
theodysseyonline.com
The ABC's of the Lehigh Valley
How could we be famous without the help of Billy Joel. I encourage you to talk to anyone not from the Lehigh Valley and say you're from Allentown and almost every person will bring up the song. While Bethlehem Steel is what influenced this famous song and isn't about Allentown at all, Joel has said he thought "Allentown" sounded better and was easier to rhyme. Thanks Billy Joel for making my hometown famous!
Easton OKs how 2 Downtown projects will look, holds off on extending meter hours
The developers of two properties in Downtown Easton earned city approval this week for how the projects can look. Easton City Council on Wednesday voted without dissent to approve certificates of appropriateness recommended in December by the Easton Historic District Commission for changes to several city properties. Among them were a two-story addition atop an existing building at 8 Centre Square, next to Lehn’s Court, and the renovation of the three-story building that was home to Joe’s Deli at 233-35 Northampton St.
Pride flag burnings ignite LGBTQ activism in Sparta, starting with new support group
SPARTA — The vandalism shocked parishioners at Sparta United Methodist Church, a group that prides itself on its sense of community. Twice in a four-month span last year, Rainbow Pride flags hung outside the church were set ablaze. Older versions had been stolen or ripped from the flagpole before, but this was a new, more aggressive low, church members said.
Allentown Man Schemed Turnpike Out Of $1M In Tolls, Feds Say
An Allentown ripped off the state for more than $1 million by selling phony E-Z Passes to avoid tolls on the Turnpike, federal prosecutors say. Sergio Jara, 37, was indicted along with Duvany Zambrano of New Jersey for their roles in the alleged scheme, said US Attorney Gerard Karam in a …
Century-old Portland church will close in Slate Belt parish merger, Allentown Diocese announces
According to parish history, St. Vincent DePaul church was built in Portland almost a century ago so parishioners wouldn’t have to walk 10 miles to Bangor for Sunday Mass. But worshippers may again start making the trek by month’s end. The Diocese of Allentown on Sunday announced that...
Luzerne County water main break repaired
UPDATE: A Luzerne County water main break that affected several communities has been repaired. NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A water main break in Luzerne County affected service for several townships in Luzerne County throughout the day on Saturday. Pennsylvania American Water alerted the public to a water main break in the Nanticoke area at […]
Boy Scouts should honor Harry Trexler’s legacy and sell camp to responsible landowners | Turkeys & Trophies
Is this what General Harry Trexler would’ve wanted? The Allentown businessman donated 755 acres of land in the Poconos back in 1928 to the Boy Scouts of America. It became Camp Trexler and gave scouts from the region a campground they could call their own. Last year, however, the Boys Scouts Minsi Trails Council, which serves the Lehigh Valley, announced it would sell the site to pay its $2.6 million share of a national bankruptcy settlement for tens of thousands of former scouts who were victims of sexual abuse. The council says it plans to list the property – a largely forested area in the Kunkletown area of Monroe County – for a yet-to-be-disclosed price early this year but is making no public commitment to finding a buyer interested in conservation. It will instead “give all interested buyers an equal opportunity to bid.” As owners of the land, that’s certainly the council’s right. But an opportunity exists to get fair-market value and ensure the land remains undeveloped. The Pocono Heritage Land Trust – an organization dedicated to preserving land with environmental, scenic or recreational value in and around the Poconos – is an interested buyer, but told lehighvalleylive.com this week that it needs time to fundraise. It notes that other Boy Scout councils across the country have worked with conservation groups on similar land transactions, but Minsi Trails seems disinterested. That’s a shame. Minsi Trails ought to exercise some patience and give the land trust an opportunity to pull together adequate funds. The property may never again be a campground, but its critical woodlands and watershed can still be preserved for generations to come. A sale to the land trust would honor Trexler’s legacy while also preventing the land from falling into the hands of a private developer looking to cash in on the region’s warehouse boom, thus bringing more stress on the infrastructure and a decline in quality of life for residents living nearby. To the credit of the land trust, it acknowledges that Minsi Trails is in a bind and needs to move on the land. It and other concerned groups are publicly calling on Minsi Trails to at least consider an environmental buyer if a deal with the land trust isn’t possible. We hope the council heeds these calls.
WNEP-TV 16
UPDATE: Kohberger back in Idaho court, his former PA attorney speaks out
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE: The man from the Poconos accused in a quadruple murder in Idaho was back in an Idaho courtroom Thursday morning. Bryan Kohberger of Monroe County appeared in an Idaho courtroom for what's called a status hearing. It's a procedural step in what will be a long and exhaustive process as prosecutors try to prove that Kohberger is the man who killed four University of Idaho students in November.
Pa. Gov. Wolf pardons rapper Meek Mill of drug and weapons charges from 2008
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has pardoned Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill of his possession of drugs and weapons charges from 2008.
New COVID cases, hospitalizations decline in PA. CDC scores 1 county at high level
The number of Pennsylvania counties a high COVID-19 community level fell from seven to one as of Thursday, while Centre County moved from low to medium.
The richest woman in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
One chocolate company controls a 14.4 percent share of the global chocolate market, making it the biggest chocolate company in the world. The company is Mars. Because of this global domination, the Mars family became the second wealthiest family in the world. Today, I will talk about the richest woman in the family who lives in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
