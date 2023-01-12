ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FUN 107

Mattapoisett Roy Family Reunited with Cherished Hard Hat

Shortly before his son passed away in 2014, Conrad Roy Jr. was working side by side with him one summer day, when he lost his red hard hat. He remembered that the wind blew it off into the water. Conrad told us that he truly didn't think too much about it at the time, but the significance would be almost overwhelming some years later. No one could have known the unspeakable tragedy that was about to befall his family.
MATTAPOISETT, MA
1420 WBSM

New Bedford’s First Recreational Cannabis Store Reveals Tentative Opening Date

NEW BEDFORD — Just one final state inspection, and New Bedford residents will finally get the city's long-promised recreational marijuana dispensary. That's according to Ascend New Bedford General Manager Philipp Angeles, who told WBSM News that it's not yet possible to confirm a set date — but the company's marketing team is tentatively aiming for an opening at the end of January.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
eastcoasttraveller.com

5 Must-Try Boston Steakhouses

Where are The Must-Try Boston Steakhouses in Boston?. The high-end steakhouse Abe & Louie's is one of Boston's most popular restaurants. This high-end steakhouse is located on Boylston Street and is known for its signature steaks and sides. But it also offers a wide variety of other items. Its menu includes prime-aged Midwestern steaks, fresh seafood, and seasonal produce. Abe & Louie's also features an extensive wine list. Abe & Louie's in Boston is one of the city's oldest and most celebrated steakhouses. Initially opened in 1965, it's a local staple that's been around for decades. Now owned by Tavistock Restaurant Collection, it's part of the group's portfolio of concepts.
BOSTON, MA
FUN 107

Weird Water Creature Washes Up in Wareham

It’s weird, it’s wild and it washed ashore in Wareham. You’re looking at a mantis shrimp, one of the most interesting creatures on Earth. Wareham resident Scott Diogenes and his son Alex were walking their dog in the Swifts Beach area of town recently when they happened upon the carcass of a mantis shrimp.
WAREHAM, MA
Uprise RI

One of Rhode Island’s top ‘slumlords’ receives a Sunday morning wake up call

About a dozen people approached the home of Anurag Sureka in an upscale neighborhood cul de sac in Walpole, Massachusetts on Sunday morning, holding signs that said, among other things, “Happy 20th Anniversary to Two of RI’s Top Slumlords” and “A Slumlord Lives Here.” They were there to deliver 25 or so letters, to Sureka from tenants, detailing the repairs their apartments need to meet the minimum acceptable requirements under the law. Anurag Sureka and his spouse are the owners of Pioneer Investments LLC, one of the leading evictors in Rhode Island. When organizers mailed the letters to the Walpole address, they were returned unopened.
WALPOLE, MA
FUN 107

Rhode Island’s Illegal Wolf-Dog Finds New Forever Home

Just after the new year, the Potter League for Animals in Middletown, Rhode Island put out the call for potential new homes for an illegal dog breed they had in their care. A massive pup named Zeus, with what is believed to be 1/3 wolf in him, was brought to their shelter and needed a forever home.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
FUN 107

Things That Annoy People from the SouthCoast

I've lived on the SouthCoast for more than 25 years. While I'm not originally from here, I feel like I'm more from here now than my hometown. The SouthCoast is its own entity. We've talked about it a million times. While much of the SouthCoast can receive Providence television stations in our homes, we are definitely not a part of Providence or Rhode Island.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MA
FUN 107

One of Dartmouth’s Cumblerland Farms Just Sold a Million Dollar Lottery Ticket

One lucky winner gambled $5 on a Massachusetts lottery game in Dartmouth and walked away with a $1,000,000 winning ticket. A few days ago, Friday the 13th, a day that's meant to be unlucky to the superstitious, turned out to be extremely lucky for one lucky lottery player. The Cumberland Farms located at 244 Russells Mills Road in Dartmouth is the responsible gas station convenience store to sell the $5 scratch ticket.
DARTMOUTH, MA
NECN

Why Are There So Many Mass. Women Missing Right Now?

Massachusetts has seen a string of mysteries involving women who have disappeared. Some of the most recent cases include new calls for help from Framingham and Brookfield, to a case that's lasted for months out of East Boston, to the disappearance of a mom in Cohasset that grabbed international headlines.
BOSTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Providence restaurant closes indefinitely after truck plows into it

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Mi Porcion Restaurant on Manton Avenue in Providence is closed indefinitely after a truck crashed into it around 7 p.m. on Saturday night. According to fire officials, a truck hit a car before slamming into the restaurant, sending one person to the hospital with minor injuries.
PROVIDENCE, RI
1420 WBSM

1420 WBSM

Fairhaven, MA
13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WBSM News Talk Sports has the best news and sports coverage New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy