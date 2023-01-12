Read full article on original website
Are You Nuts About Mutts? Check Out This Pup Meet-Up Happening in Kingston!Dianna CarneyKingston, MA
Customer at Providence, Rhode Island McDonald Given a 30 Minute Time Limit to Eat Food & No Employees Have Name TagsZack LoveProvidence, RI
Home to the Biggest Burger in Rhode Island, this Restaurant is Bucket-List WorthyTravel MavenProvidence, RI
Carver Students & Seniors Will Learn Fire Safety Thanks To State GrantDianna CarneyCarver, MA
“Most Haunted Road In Massachusetts”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSMassachusetts State
What to Do With Gift Cards to These Sold Fairhaven Restaurants
At the end of last summer, two beloved Fairhaven restaurants permanently closed. Elisabeth’s and Margaret’s – alongside ice cream stand Brady’s Ice Box – were then sold by the Buker family to Cullen North Walker Street, LLC just before the end of 2022. As with...
Mattapoisett Roy Family Reunited with Cherished Hard Hat
Shortly before his son passed away in 2014, Conrad Roy Jr. was working side by side with him one summer day, when he lost his red hard hat. He remembered that the wind blew it off into the water. Conrad told us that he truly didn't think too much about it at the time, but the significance would be almost overwhelming some years later. No one could have known the unspeakable tragedy that was about to befall his family.
New Bedford’s First Recreational Cannabis Store Reveals Tentative Opening Date
NEW BEDFORD — Just one final state inspection, and New Bedford residents will finally get the city's long-promised recreational marijuana dispensary. That's according to Ascend New Bedford General Manager Philipp Angeles, who told WBSM News that it's not yet possible to confirm a set date — but the company's marketing team is tentatively aiming for an opening at the end of January.
This Huge General Store in Massachusetts is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Massachusetts and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
wbsm.com
Wareham’s Ella’s Wood Burning Owners Opening New Spot in Marion’s Former Mary Celeste
A popular Wareham restaurant is opening a second location soon, taking over a Marion spot that shut down last year and replacing it with a new concept. Ella’s Wood Burning Oven Restaurant in East Wareham has been delighting diners on the Cranberry Highway since 2008, and now owner/chef Marc Swierkowski and owner/manager Bree Swierkowski are adding another location.
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Must-Try Boston Steakhouses
Where are The Must-Try Boston Steakhouses in Boston?. The high-end steakhouse Abe & Louie's is one of Boston's most popular restaurants. This high-end steakhouse is located on Boylston Street and is known for its signature steaks and sides. But it also offers a wide variety of other items. Its menu includes prime-aged Midwestern steaks, fresh seafood, and seasonal produce. Abe & Louie's also features an extensive wine list. Abe & Louie's in Boston is one of the city's oldest and most celebrated steakhouses. Initially opened in 1965, it's a local staple that's been around for decades. Now owned by Tavistock Restaurant Collection, it's part of the group's portfolio of concepts.
Weird Water Creature Washes Up in Wareham
It’s weird, it’s wild and it washed ashore in Wareham. You’re looking at a mantis shrimp, one of the most interesting creatures on Earth. Wareham resident Scott Diogenes and his son Alex were walking their dog in the Swifts Beach area of town recently when they happened upon the carcass of a mantis shrimp.
Spain of Narragansett for sale as owners mull retirement
The owners of the popular Ocean Road restaurant said in a social media post that they've begun showing the property as they consider retirement.
Uprise RI
One of Rhode Island’s top ‘slumlords’ receives a Sunday morning wake up call
About a dozen people approached the home of Anurag Sureka in an upscale neighborhood cul de sac in Walpole, Massachusetts on Sunday morning, holding signs that said, among other things, “Happy 20th Anniversary to Two of RI’s Top Slumlords” and “A Slumlord Lives Here.” They were there to deliver 25 or so letters, to Sureka from tenants, detailing the repairs their apartments need to meet the minimum acceptable requirements under the law. Anurag Sureka and his spouse are the owners of Pioneer Investments LLC, one of the leading evictors in Rhode Island. When organizers mailed the letters to the Walpole address, they were returned unopened.
Rhode Island’s Illegal Wolf-Dog Finds New Forever Home
Just after the new year, the Potter League for Animals in Middletown, Rhode Island put out the call for potential new homes for an illegal dog breed they had in their care. A massive pup named Zeus, with what is believed to be 1/3 wolf in him, was brought to their shelter and needed a forever home.
The Madeira Feast Committee Members and Club Officers Have Been Sworn in for 2023
For the last 107 years, the Feast of the Blessed Sacrament has held the title of the largest Portuguese Feast in the world. A New Bedford staple that brings in tens of thousands of people annually. As most know, each year new members are elected to the feast committee as...
What Went On After Hours at New Bedford’s Cinema 140
Every now and again, an old ghost is conjured up bringing with it memories of the past. Who better to conjure up old ghosts than my friend and colleague, ghost chaser Tim Weisberg?. Tim's recent piece on these pages reflects on his memories of New Bedford's long-lost Cinema 140 and...
Time for New Bedford to Get Serious About Offshore Wind [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]
The offshore wind industry has arrived in New Bedford, and if you are seeking a job in that industry, now's the time to get ready. That's the message delivered by John "Buddy" Andrade of the Old Bedford Village Development Corporation delivered on this week's Townsquare Sunday. During a press conference...
Finishing Touches Are Going Up at New Bedford’s Starbucks, But When Will it Open?
NEW BEDFORD — The lights are turned on, umbrellas are out and other finishing touches are being added to the new Starbucks drive-thru on Coggeshall Street in New Bedford — but no word yet on opening day. Workers could be seen unloading items and setting up equipment inside...
Things That Annoy People from the SouthCoast
I've lived on the SouthCoast for more than 25 years. While I'm not originally from here, I feel like I'm more from here now than my hometown. The SouthCoast is its own entity. We've talked about it a million times. While much of the SouthCoast can receive Providence television stations in our homes, we are definitely not a part of Providence or Rhode Island.
One of Dartmouth’s Cumblerland Farms Just Sold a Million Dollar Lottery Ticket
One lucky winner gambled $5 on a Massachusetts lottery game in Dartmouth and walked away with a $1,000,000 winning ticket. A few days ago, Friday the 13th, a day that's meant to be unlucky to the superstitious, turned out to be extremely lucky for one lucky lottery player. The Cumberland Farms located at 244 Russells Mills Road in Dartmouth is the responsible gas station convenience store to sell the $5 scratch ticket.
ABC6.com
New Bedford elementary school closed because no heat in building
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A New Bedford elementary school was closed Tuesday. New Bedford Public Schools wrote on social media that Ashley Elementary School was closed because there was no heat in the building. It wasn’t immediately known when the heat would be restored.
NECN
Why Are There So Many Mass. Women Missing Right Now?
Massachusetts has seen a string of mysteries involving women who have disappeared. Some of the most recent cases include new calls for help from Framingham and Brookfield, to a case that's lasted for months out of East Boston, to the disappearance of a mom in Cohasset that grabbed international headlines.
Turnto10.com
Providence restaurant closes indefinitely after truck plows into it
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Mi Porcion Restaurant on Manton Avenue in Providence is closed indefinitely after a truck crashed into it around 7 p.m. on Saturday night. According to fire officials, a truck hit a car before slamming into the restaurant, sending one person to the hospital with minor injuries.
Developing nor'easter eyes Boston, New England with snow and ice
The budding storm AccuWeather meteorologists have been watching since last week began to take shape early Sunday morning in the Atlantic, just a few hundred miles off the East Coast.
