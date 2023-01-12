ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Germantown, OH

YAHOO!

Wanted in Berks: January 15, 2023

Jan. 15----Steven Pensel, 50, whose last known address was in the first block of Gable Drive, Myerstown, is wanted on aggravated assault, fleeing to elude an officer charges. Police said that on Nov. 28, Pensel was stopped by a Womelsdorf Police Officer for suspicion of driving under the influence. When the officer attempted to arrest Pensel he resisted. Pensel went back into his car after being tased and sped away. The officer involved in this incident need medical attention after being injured by Pensel.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading man charged with kidnapping

READING, Pa. - A Reading man is under arrest and charged with kidnapping. According to Reading Police, 29-year-old Jefry Ambrocio-Carias kidnapped a woman at gunpoint in front of his Reading home on January 2. He allegedly forced the victim, with whom he had a previous relationship, into her car and...
READING, PA
fox29.com

Police: 76-year-old man shot, robbed walking to store in Reading

Reading police are asking for the public's help after an elderly man became the victim of a robbery-turned-shooting Friday evening. The 76-year-old man was walking to a store on the 200 block of Wood Street when he was robbed at gunpoint just before 5:30 p.m. Police say the robbery took...
READING, PA
americanmilitarynews.com

Quadruple shooting leaves three dead, one injured in Northeast Philadelphia

A quadruple shooting Monday night that left three young people dead and a fourth in critical condition shook a quiet Northeast Philadelphia neighborhood. The shooting happened at the intersection of Rowland Avenue and Crabtree Street, near Guilford Street, in the Mayfair neighborhood around 10 p.m., said Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.
CRABTREE, PA
YAHOO!

Woman admits to starting fire that heavily damaged Middletown home

Jan. 14—A Middletown woman has pleaded guilty to setting a fire that heavily damaged her residence and two others in August 2022. Samantha Stevens, 38, was indicted in October by a Butler County grand jury on six counts of aggravated arson, according to court records. Stevens started a fire...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
YAHOO!

Three jailed on drug charges in Mercer County

Jan. 13—CELINA — Three persons were arrested Thursday on drug-related charges during a daylong operation conducted by the Mercer County Heroin Interdiction Team, according to information provided by Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey. The HIT team, comprised of members of the Mercer County Sheriff's Office, Celina Police Department...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
delawarevalleynews.com

Male Injects Himself In Street Dispute and Shoots Victim In North Philadelphia

Philadelphia police are looking for the male who came upon two people having an argument at Old York Road and Ruscomb Street,in North Philadelphia. Instead of moving on and minding his business, he pulled out a gun and shot one of the people in the face. As the victim turns to run, the coward with a gun continues to shoot at him several times.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Philadelphia man charged with Homicide by Vehicle in connection to December 21st crash in Conshohocken

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Conshohocken Borough Police Chief George Metz have announced the arrest of Craig Coleman, 55, of Philadelphia, on Homicide by Vehicle and other charges related to a December 21st crash in Conshohocken that killed 82-year-old Richard Sitek of Conshohocken. The crash happened on...
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
CBS Philly

Video: Suspect wanted for shooting man in the face in Philadelphia's Logan section

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The search is on for the gunman who shot a 25-year-old man in the face in Philadelphia's Logan section.Editors note: Warning, the video above is disturbing. Police say surveillance video shows the suspect in the white hooded sweatshirt running from the scene at the intersection of Old York Road and Ruscomb Street last April.The suspect continued to fire several more shots at the victim as he attempted to run away. The victim survived.Anyone with information is asked to call the police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Berks Gun Show Nets 3 Arrests, Police Say

Three men were arrested in three separate instances for trying to buy firearms in violation of state law at the Eagle Arms Gun Show at the Morgantown Center last month, authorities say. Those charged:. Christian Haas, 32, of Doylestown, is accused of lying on purchase applications about being legally unable...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
YAHOO!

Mahanoy City man jailed on drug charges

Jan. 13—MAHANOY CITY — A borough man was jailed after being arrested Wednesday on drug charges. Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael A. O'Pake said Francis L. Merva, 57, was taken into custody by after a joint investigation by state police and the county drug task force. Police executed...
MAHANOY CITY, PA
CBS Philly

Police search for suspect after man stabbed in Allentown, Pa.

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was stabbed in Allentown and the suspect is still on the loose.It happened at 9th and Liberty Streets around 11:30 p.m. Friday.Police say the victim was rushed to a hospital in serious condition.It's not yet clear what led to the attack.The search continues for a suspect and motive.
ALLENTOWN, PA

