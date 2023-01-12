Read full article on original website
Rapidly-expanding food chain opens new location in OhioKristen WaltersHuber Heights, OH
Heidi Matheny: woman who allegedly drowned grandmother deemed fit to stand trialLavinia ThompsonEaton, OH
Police Find Missing Dayton, Ohio Woman's Vehicle Abandoned In Middletown. Where Is Cierra?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDayton, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Kroger is Opening a New Location This MonthBryan DijkhuizenMiamisburg, OH
Who killed Jimel Quann in Camden? $5,000 reward offered for info
Jimel Quann was with a group of people hanging around the intersection of the 200 block of Marlton Pike when he was shot dead.
Philadelphia man facing charges after father found dead in freezer
A Philadelphia man is facing charges in connection with the death of his father whose body was found inside a freezer in South Philadelphia.
YAHOO!
Wanted in Berks: January 15, 2023
Jan. 15----Steven Pensel, 50, whose last known address was in the first block of Gable Drive, Myerstown, is wanted on aggravated assault, fleeing to elude an officer charges. Police said that on Nov. 28, Pensel was stopped by a Womelsdorf Police Officer for suspicion of driving under the influence. When the officer attempted to arrest Pensel he resisted. Pensel went back into his car after being tased and sped away. The officer involved in this incident need medical attention after being injured by Pensel.
‘He was throwing up all his blood,’ 911 caller says in panic just before man died in Dayton shooting
DAYTON — Recently obtained 911 calls illustrated the panic among bystanders as they watched and attempted to help a man who was shot outside of a Dayton apartment complex on Danner Avenue early Saturday morning. The man would eventually be declared dead at the scene. News Center 7 previously...
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading man charged with kidnapping
READING, Pa. - A Reading man is under arrest and charged with kidnapping. According to Reading Police, 29-year-old Jefry Ambrocio-Carias kidnapped a woman at gunpoint in front of his Reading home on January 2. He allegedly forced the victim, with whom he had a previous relationship, into her car and...
fox29.com
Police: 76-year-old man shot, robbed walking to store in Reading
Reading police are asking for the public's help after an elderly man became the victim of a robbery-turned-shooting Friday evening. The 76-year-old man was walking to a store on the 200 block of Wood Street when he was robbed at gunpoint just before 5:30 p.m. Police say the robbery took...
YAHOO!
Reading man charged with kidnapping ex-lover at gunpoint, forcing her to drive to Pagoda
Jan. 13—A Reading man kidnapped his estranged lover at gunpoint after she agreed to meet him so he could have closure, then forced the woman to drive to the Pagoda, firing the weapon to stoke fear in her while threatening to kill her and himself, city police said. Jefry...
americanmilitarynews.com
Quadruple shooting leaves three dead, one injured in Northeast Philadelphia
A quadruple shooting Monday night that left three young people dead and a fourth in critical condition shook a quiet Northeast Philadelphia neighborhood. The shooting happened at the intersection of Rowland Avenue and Crabtree Street, near Guilford Street, in the Mayfair neighborhood around 10 p.m., said Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.
YAHOO!
Woman admits to starting fire that heavily damaged Middletown home
Jan. 14—A Middletown woman has pleaded guilty to setting a fire that heavily damaged her residence and two others in August 2022. Samantha Stevens, 38, was indicted in October by a Butler County grand jury on six counts of aggravated arson, according to court records. Stevens started a fire...
YAHOO!
Three jailed on drug charges in Mercer County
Jan. 13—CELINA — Three persons were arrested Thursday on drug-related charges during a daylong operation conducted by the Mercer County Heroin Interdiction Team, according to information provided by Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey. The HIT team, comprised of members of the Mercer County Sheriff's Office, Celina Police Department...
Police: Woman shot in the leg while riding in Uber
Police say a woman is recovering after she was shot in the thigh, while riding in an Uber.
delawarevalleynews.com
Male Injects Himself In Street Dispute and Shoots Victim In North Philadelphia
Philadelphia police are looking for the male who came upon two people having an argument at Old York Road and Ruscomb Street,in North Philadelphia. Instead of moving on and minding his business, he pulled out a gun and shot one of the people in the face. As the victim turns to run, the coward with a gun continues to shoot at him several times.
morethanthecurve.com
Philadelphia man charged with Homicide by Vehicle in connection to December 21st crash in Conshohocken
Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Conshohocken Borough Police Chief George Metz have announced the arrest of Craig Coleman, 55, of Philadelphia, on Homicide by Vehicle and other charges related to a December 21st crash in Conshohocken that killed 82-year-old Richard Sitek of Conshohocken. The crash happened on...
Pennsylvania fugitive found asleep in stolen vehicle in West Virginia
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. — A man accused of stealing a vehicle in Pennsylvania was arrested Saturday in West Virginia after deputies found him asleep in the car, authorities said. Kieran Patrick Heilner, 21, of Holland, was jailed on a fugitive warrant for the unlawful taking of a vehicle, according...
Video: Suspect wanted for shooting man in the face in Philadelphia's Logan section
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The search is on for the gunman who shot a 25-year-old man in the face in Philadelphia's Logan section.Editors note: Warning, the video above is disturbing. Police say surveillance video shows the suspect in the white hooded sweatshirt running from the scene at the intersection of Old York Road and Ruscomb Street last April.The suspect continued to fire several more shots at the victim as he attempted to run away. The victim survived.Anyone with information is asked to call the police.
Berks Gun Show Nets 3 Arrests, Police Say
Three men were arrested in three separate instances for trying to buy firearms in violation of state law at the Eagle Arms Gun Show at the Morgantown Center last month, authorities say. Those charged:. Christian Haas, 32, of Doylestown, is accused of lying on purchase applications about being legally unable...
Woman injured, officer fires gun during dog attack in Manayunk
"I've never heard a woman yell like that, she had such pain in her eyes," one witness said.
californiaexaminer.net
Texas Cops Jailed A Black Philadelphia Woman For Almost A Week For Looking Like A Shoplifter But She Had Never Visited Texas
A Philadelphia woman who claims she has never been to Texas was imprisoned for nearly a week for a crime that was committed there after Houston-area police wrongly believed she was the same person who had been caught on camera shoplifting from a nearby sporting goods store. Julie Hudson, 31,...
YAHOO!
Mahanoy City man jailed on drug charges
Jan. 13—MAHANOY CITY — A borough man was jailed after being arrested Wednesday on drug charges. Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael A. O'Pake said Francis L. Merva, 57, was taken into custody by after a joint investigation by state police and the county drug task force. Police executed...
Police search for suspect after man stabbed in Allentown, Pa.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was stabbed in Allentown and the suspect is still on the loose.It happened at 9th and Liberty Streets around 11:30 p.m. Friday.Police say the victim was rushed to a hospital in serious condition.It's not yet clear what led to the attack.The search continues for a suspect and motive.
