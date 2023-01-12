ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin County, AL

WKRG News 5

2021 Prichard murder suspect back in Mobile Metro Jail

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man who was arrested by Prichard police for murder in 2021 is back in Mobile Metro Jail, according to the Mobile jail log. According to the jail log, Broderick McCants Jr., 30, was arrested and booked into jail just before 10 Saturday morning. It is unclear why he was booked […]
PRICHARD, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

SRCSO: Shooting may be ‘stand your ground’ case

NAVARRE, Fla. (WALA) - A shooting by a homeowner that left one person wounded in Navarre Saturday morning may be a “stand your ground” case, according to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office received a report of a shooting in the 5500 block of...
NAVARRE, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

New murder charge likely to bolster Mobile prosecutors’ Aniah’s Law argument

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A judge on Friday postponed a court hearing for a man accused in a string of violent offenses, as his legal problems continue to mount. Prosecutors had planned to present evidence against Darrius Dewayne Rowser, 19, in an attempt to keep him locked up without bail under the state’s Aniah’s Law. But following a discussion with lawyers a day after authorities in D’Iberville, Mississippi, charged Rowser with committing a murder outside of a casino, Mobile County District Judge George Zoghby agreed to reset the hearing to Thursday.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Biloxi man sentenced for 2021 killing in Jackson County Jail

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WKRG) – A Biloxi, Miss. man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for killing a fellow inmate in a county jail. Christopher Gholar, 29, was sentenced by Judge Calvin Taylor in the Jackson County Circuit Court on Jan. 12. He assaulted 47-year-old Donald Ratcliff on April 26, 2021 while both were incarcerated […]
BILOXI, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

1 shot in alleged robbery attempt, Prichard police say

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - The Prichard Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured Friday morning. Police responded to Two Dragons Convenience Store, 931 Dunlap Cir., on a report of one shot. According to authorities, the incident happened at Light of the Village (Alabama Village) where a...
PRICHARD, AL
police1.com

'Bad Day on the Bayou': Officer who began LE career in his 50s releases cop novel

MOBILE, Ala. — Mark Johnson once walked the streets of downtown Mobile as a top executive of a prestigious nonprofit. Later, after a most unusual midlife career change, he patrolled the same streets as a 50-something rookie cop. On Friday he’ll be one of the attractions at the city’s monthly art walk, as a fledgling novelist.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MCSO arrests suspect considered ‘armed and dangerous’

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Patrick Black, who they say is armed and dangerous. Black was last seen heading east on Carr Lane. All schools in the area were placed in “safe perimeter.”. School officials say Mary G. Montgomery High School,...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
navarrenewspaper.com

SHOOTING IN NAVARRE

At approximately 3:15 a.m. this morning, the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office received a report that a shooting occurred at the 5500 block of Sea Spray Ct. in Navarre. Upon further investigation, our deputies determined that an individual came to a residence with intentions to cause a disturbance with the homeowner. The individual tried to make entry into the home, and the homeowner then shot the individual through the front door.
NAVARRE, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD make 2 arrests in Plateau community homicide from last April

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two people were booked intro Metro Friday night, accused of murder last April. A 34-year-old man was killed during a robbery in the Plateau community. The suspects are 28-year-old Jermi Adams and 21-year-old Maranda Gamble. Both kept quiet as they walked out of MPD Headquarters, heading...
MOBILE, AL
WJTV 12

Warrants issued for Alabama men in fatal shooting outside Mississippi casino

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Police announced warrants have been issued for two Alabama men in connection to a fatal shooting that happened outside of the Scarlet Pearl Casino in September 2022. D’Iberville police said warrants were issued for 19-year-old Dewayne Rowser, Jr., of Mobile, and 18-year-old Karmelo Cortez Morris Derks, of Pritchard. The two men each […]
D'IBERVILLE, MS
WLOX

Two Alabama men charged in D’Iberville parking lot murder

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Two Alabama men are now charged with a September murder in D’Iberville. Darrius Rowser, 19, from Mobile, and Karmelo Derks, 18, from Prichard, AL are both charged with first degree murder in the death of Nicholaus “Nick” Craig, 36. Around 1 a.m....
D'IBERVILLE, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

Car crashes into house off of King Street and Stanton Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A car has crashed into a home located off of King Street and Stanton Road, according to authorities. The cause of the crash and the status of the individuals involved is not yet known, however we will update you as more information becomes available. --- Download...
MOBILE, AL

