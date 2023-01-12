Read full article on original website
wlds.com
White Hall Home Burns, Possible Squatters Suspected
A vacant home burned in White Hall Wednesday night under what is believed to be somewhat suspicious circumstances. White Hall Fire Chief Gary Sheppard says his department and the Roodhouse Fire Department received the call for a structure fire at 219 Carson Street at 8:18PM on Wednesday: “Upon arrival, we had a vacant structure with nobody home and fire showing in the front room. We made a pretty quick attack and knocked it down and put it out pretty quickly. The house had been sitting there on fire probably for at least 2 hours. It finally got some air and then the fire broke out. Major damage to one room and minor damage done to the rest of the house. Nobody got hurt. I believe I had 15 firefighters there Wednesday night. We were on scene for about 2 hours.”
wlds.com
Car Goes Into a Home on Hazlett Road West of Springfield
Emergency crews responded to a building strike at a residence on the northwest side of Springfield last night. WICS Newschannel 20 reports that shortly after 10:30 a vehicle was driven into an occupied home in the 2000 block of Hazlett Road about a mile west of Springfield, in between the city and Bradfordton just off Old Jacksonville Road.
Central Illinois Proud
Active Weather Pattern: Two Storms Set to Impact Central Illinois This Week
Peoria, Ill (WMBD) — After a quiet weekend the weather pattern is turning active again as two storm systems are set to impact Central Illinois bringing rain, storms, and perhaps and little snow. Key Takeaways. Sunday night – Monday (Storm One) Rain develops Sunday night and continues through...
Springfield EMS worker charged with murder had previous death investigation
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — One of the EMS workers facing a first-degree murder charge was previously investigated for a death. Peter Cadigan is one of two EMS workers charged with the murder of Earl Moore Jr. 7-year-old Truvonte Edwards was riding his bike at the corner of Phillips and 11th in Springfield in April 2008 […]
wmay.com
Former Springfield Resident Winning Big On Jeopardy!
A former Springfield resident is cashing in big on the game show “Jeopardy!”. Yogesh Raut has won nearly $100,000 in three consecutive days of appearances on the show, which airs locally on WAND-TV. The next episode featuring him airs Monday. Raut moved to Springfield with his family when...
Family of Earl Moore Jr. hires Ben Crump
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A nationally renowned civil rights attorney will represent a case in central Illinois. The family of Earl Moore Jr. has hired Ben Crump for their legal defense team, along with Bob Hilliard of Hilliard Martinez Gonzales. Crump previously represented the families of Ahmaud Arbery, Trayvon Martin, George Floyd, and Breonna Taylor […]
foxillinois.com
Man robbed in Springfield near 11th and South Grand
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Sangamon County Crime Stoppers is seeking information from the public about an aggravated battery, robbery, and theft that occurred near 11th and South Grand. The Springfield Police Department says around 2:13 a.m. on Jan. 7, the victim m was walking when they were approached by...
taylorvilledailynews.com
Decatur Man Arrested For Taylorville Break-In
A Decatur man was arrested in Charleston after a Taylorville break-in. On January 8th, 2023 at 4:36 AM, police received a call from a citizen that someone was pounding on their door when they heard a crashing noise. Taylorville Police responded to a house on the 1300 block of Market Street. Officers noticed that the door had been kicked in. Police secured the residence and saw the garage door was open.
One of the 10 Best Bowls of Chili in the US is in Illinois
The restaurant that made the list is located in central Illinois and has been around for over 75 years, and they are famously known for its delicious bowls of chili. A website called thedailymeal.com created a list called These 25 Restaurants Serve The Best Chili in America, and The Chili Parlor in Springfield, Illinois ranks 8th on the list. What makes the chili at The Chili Parlor one of the ten best chilis in the USA? On the site they say...
WAND TV
Federally endangered animal caught after being found in Bloomington garage
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (25 News Now) - Suspicious sounds in a Bloomington family’s garage turned out to be a federally protected ring-tailed lemur. The Miller Park Zoo says the lemur, nicknamed “Julian” after King Julian of the Madagascar movies, was collected by zoo staff and transferred to the zoo.
wlds.com
Springfield-Based Musician Declared Missing
Springfield authorities are looking for a local musician who has gone missing. James Bradley, Jr., also known as JJ Bradley, a known singer and guitarist in Springfield was last seen on December 15th near the Blue Grouch Pub after a performance in the 500 block of Maple Street. Bradley’s not been seen nor heard from since.
KYTV
Springfield Police Department Officer Mark Priebe announces retirement, new opportunity
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Former Springfield Police Department Officer Mark Priebe, injured in the line of duty, announced his retirement and his next opportunity. The Springfield Police Department’s Pension Board approved Officer Priebe’s duty disability retirement. Priebe will become a school security specialist with the Republic School District.
wlds.com
Possible Plea Coming in Fatal Leaving the Scene Incident from Spring 2021
A Jacksonville man charged with leaving the scene of a fatal crash in the Spring of 2021 may soon have his case completed in Morgan County Court. 32 year old Edward E. Baldwin III of the 600 block of South East Street appeared in court Wednesday afternoon for a status hearing on the case. Baldwin is accused of the leaving the scene of a crash in the 400 block of South East Street on the evening of April 13, 2021. Baldwin’s vehicle is said to have collided with a motorcycle driven by 22 year old Richard J. Gregory. Gregory died in an area hospital nearly two weeks later.
WAND TV
New sports bar and grill coming to Decatur this spring
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Decatur residents will soon get to experience, "All the games. All the time," at Hotshots Sports Bar & Grill. Opening up at 237 North Main Street, the restaurant will feature dart boards, pool tables, Golden Tee Golf, and over 20 flat-screen TV's. The new franchise...
Forgotten Illinois 50’s-Themed Diner Has Been Vacant for a Decade
Most abandoned locations tend to see decay rather quickly once they're emptied out. That's not the case for a forgotten 50's-themed diner in Illinois that's still in decent shape after more than a decade of being forgotten. The YouTube channel Decaying Midwest investigated this lonely diner in the past year...
WAND TV
Family of Earl Moore Jr. retains attorneys Ben Crump, Bob Hilliard
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Attorneys Ben Crump and Bob Hilliard have been retained by the family of a Springfield man who died while in the care of 2 LifeStar EMS workers. In tweet, Ben Crump announced he and attorney Bob Hilliard of Hilliard Martinez Gonzales have been retained by the family of Earl Moore Junior.
wmay.com
Events Planned To Mark Martin Luther King Day In Springfield
Multiple events in Springfield will commemorate Martin Luther King Day on Monday. The annual King Day breakfast at the Wyndham City Centre Monday will feature a keynote speech from a descendant of Free Frank McWorter, a freed slave who founded the town of New Philadelphia, Illinois, in the 1830s. The...
wmay.com
Sangamon County COVID Transmission Drops; State Nears COVID Milestone
The rate of new COVID cases locally is slowing down again. Sangamon County has fallen to a medium level of community transmission, down from “high” one week earlier. The county has now seen a total of more than 74,600 cases of COVID since the start of the pandemic, with 431 deaths.
Central Illinois Proud
Egg prices affecting small businesses in Central Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Egg prices have more than doubled in just a month and with that increase comes a struggle for small businesses. “Compared to last year, it’s about a 30% increase so far,” said part owner of Le Bakery Kevin Palermo. “Having the eggs go...
foxillinois.com
Police looking for man who reportedly struck girlfriend in head with pistol
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Decatur Police are searching for a 49-year-old man who struck his girlfriend in the head with a pistol after they got into an argument. At 1:16 a.m. on Thursday, police responded to the 1700 block of S. Fairview. We're told a 36-year-old woman and her...
