swimswam.com
Katie Grimes Leads All Earners in Knoxville with $6,500 in Prize Money (FULL TABLE)
PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE. 17-year old Katie Grimes won 3 events and had a whopping 6 podium finishes at this weekend’s Pro Swim Series stop in Knoxville, Tennessee to lead all swimmers with $6,500 in earnings. Grimes led a group of 4 women who were among the...
swimswam.com
WATCH: Ledecky’s 15:37 1500 and Other 2023 Pro Swim Series Knoxville Day 4 Race Videos
PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE. In this post you’ll find race videos from the ‘A’ finals on the fourth and final day of the 2023 Pro Swim Series in Knoxville. The last day of the meet featured the 1500 free, 200 IM, 200 back, 50 breast, and 100 free. The videos in this post come from USA Swimming’s YouTube channel.
swimswam.com
2023 Pro Swim Series-Knoxville: Clement Secchi and Drew Kibler Scratch 100 Back
PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE. Only 2 swimmers have scratched from the A and B finals for night 3 finals in Knoxville. Both scratches came in the men’s 100 backstroke. Missouri’s Clement Secchi swam a 55.82 to be seventh heading into tonight’s A final but instead has scratched the event. The 100 back was not his only event scheduled for tonight as he will be in lane six of the 50 fly during the A final of that after going a 24.36 for fourth this morning.
swimswam.com
2023 Pro Swim Series—Knoxville: Day 4 Finals Live Recap
PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE. The final session of the Knoxville Pro Series kicks off tonight, with the 1500 free, 200 IM, 200 back, 50 breast, and 100 free finals being contested. Kicking off the night are the 1500 free races, where Florida Gator training partners Katie Ledecky and...
swimswam.com
Hunter Armstrong Clocks Second-Fastest 100 Back Time Ever in January
PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE. Hunter Armstrong’s winning time of 52.68 in the 100 backstroke finals on Friday night at the Pro Swim Series was the second-fastest ever in the month of January. Only Japan’s Ryosuke Irie has been faster in January, when he clocked a 52.59 on...
swimswam.com
Saturday Evening at Pro Swim Series – Knoxville Delayed by 45 Minutes
PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE. USA Swimming has pushed back the start of the final session of the 2022 Pro Swim Series meet in Knoxville, Tennessee. Due to a power outage at the Alan Jones Aquatic Center, the start of the slowest heats of the 1500 freestyles will start at 5 PM Eastern Time, and the fastest heats will kick off the finals session at 6:45 PM Eastern.
swimswam.com
17-Year-Old Canadian Ella Jansen Cements Status as Rising Star at Future College Home
PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE. Ella Jansen gave the University of Tennessee a taste of what’s coming to campus in the fall of 2024 while competing at the Pro Swim Series stop this week in Knoxville, Tennessee. The 17-year-old Canadian etched her name into the national record books...
swimswam.com
WATCH: Masse and Ress Break 50 Back PSS Records; 2023 PSS Knoxville Day Two Race Videos
TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE. In this post you’ll find the race videos from the ‘A’ finals on day two of the 2023 Pro Swim Series in Knoxville. Day two’s action featured the 200 free, 100 breast, 50 back, 100 fly, and 400 IM. All videos in this post come from USA Swimming’s YouTube channel.
swimswam.com
Kylie Masse Learned How to Have Patience with Herself in the Face of Inconsistency
LCM (50 meters) Kylie Masse started her meet in Knoxville with a Pro Swim Series record, touching for the win in the 50 back in 27.38. The Canadian backstroke was pleased with this result, having had an inconsistent fall training-wise that was full of travel and competition. Masse learned how to manage her expectations of herself and her performances in a period like this while also getting to know how to recreate routines that help give her a sense of groundedness.
