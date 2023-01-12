ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
swimswam.com

2023 Pro Swim Series-Knoxville: Clement Secchi and Drew Kibler Scratch 100 Back

PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE. Only 2 swimmers have scratched from the A and B finals for night 3 finals in Knoxville. Both scratches came in the men’s 100 backstroke. Missouri’s Clement Secchi swam a 55.82 to be seventh heading into tonight’s A final but instead has scratched the event. The 100 back was not his only event scheduled for tonight as he will be in lane six of the 50 fly during the A final of that after going a 24.36 for fourth this morning.
KNOXVILLE, TN
swimswam.com

2023 Pro Swim Series—Knoxville: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE. The final session of the Knoxville Pro Series kicks off tonight, with the 1500 free, 200 IM, 200 back, 50 breast, and 100 free finals being contested. Kicking off the night are the 1500 free races, where Florida Gator training partners Katie Ledecky and...
KNOXVILLE, TN
swimswam.com

Saturday Evening at Pro Swim Series – Knoxville Delayed by 45 Minutes

PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE. USA Swimming has pushed back the start of the final session of the 2022 Pro Swim Series meet in Knoxville, Tennessee. Due to a power outage at the Alan Jones Aquatic Center, the start of the slowest heats of the 1500 freestyles will start at 5 PM Eastern Time, and the fastest heats will kick off the finals session at 6:45 PM Eastern.
KNOXVILLE, TN
swimswam.com

Kylie Masse Learned How to Have Patience with Herself in the Face of Inconsistency

LCM (50 meters) Kylie Masse started her meet in Knoxville with a Pro Swim Series record, touching for the win in the 50 back in 27.38. The Canadian backstroke was pleased with this result, having had an inconsistent fall training-wise that was full of travel and competition. Masse learned how to manage her expectations of herself and her performances in a period like this while also getting to know how to recreate routines that help give her a sense of groundedness.
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy