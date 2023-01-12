Read full article on original website
Agatha: Coven of Chaos Conjures Up Its Directors and Supporting Cast
Even though WandaVision ended with her trapped in her TV character persona, it was a given that we’d eventually see Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness again somewhere in the MCU. Busy as Hahn’s been recently with Glass Onion, she’ll have the spotlight all to herself with Agatha: Coven of Chaos.
Ghosts Will Return to Scare Up a Third Season
The current TV landscape is packed full of high-profile witches, vampires, werewolves, and zombies—and now there’s word that another supernatural series will continue to haunt the airwaves for another season. CBS’ hit comedy Ghosts has just been renewed for a third installment. This news comes from Variety,...
Disney's Phineas & Ferb is Getting a Revival
There’ve been so many revivals of old (and older) shows or films these days that it’s not a matter of if, but when something from your childhood gets dragged out of the attic to become part of a streaming service’s new banner. (Assuming it doesn’t get canned mid-production, anyways). And the next show to get a revival is none other Disney Channel’s Phineas Ferb.
The Last of Us Begins With a Table Setter Episode for the Ages
I love The Last of Us franchise. I’ve played all three games (which includes the DLC), been wholly engrossed by them, and that’s why I’m here to begin io9's recaps of the new HBO show. However, with a few exceptions, these recaps are going to be more focused on the show itself—a series of thoughts and observations based on how showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann chose to adapt that story for TV. Because let’s face it, the story has to work and be engaging for someone who doesn’t know anything about the games. Just like Game of Thrones had to work if you didn’t know about the books.
Filmmaker shares what happened when he met America's Most Inbred Family: "Like a Scene out of Deliverance"
A documentary filmmaker, Mark Laita, has revealed that America’s most inbred family, the Whittakers, have no education, live in grunginess, and are ‘like a scene out of Deliverance’.
Chucky and Reginald the Vampire Get New Seasons from SyFy
You can’t keep a good serial killer doll down. NBCUniversal has renewed its slasher series Chucky for a third season due to come out later this fall. Created by original Child Play screenwriter Don Mancini, the show has been getting positive reviews since its debut in 2021, and we here at io9 said the second contained one of our favorite TV moments of 2022.
Bryan Fuller Offers Intriguing News on Friday the 13th's Prequel Show
This weekend marks the first Friday the 13th of the year, and for horror fans, that meant looking back on the Friday the 13th franchise. The film rights are a bit of a mess, but that didn’t stop Peacock from announcing that it was working on a TV prequel series called Crystal Lake headed up by Bryan Fuller of Hannibal fame.
Snowpiercer's Final Season Won't Air on TNT, Because Of Course Not
TNT’s Snowpiercer series has been steadily chugging along since 2020 and managed to secure a niche for itself across three seasons. If you were someone watching the show and waiting for its fourth and final season to air so you could finally see how things would wrap up, some bad news for you: the fourth season is done, production-wise, but it won’t be airing on TNT or anywhere else.
Open Channel: What's Your Favorite Adult Animated Series?
TV-wise, the big debut of the week has been HBO Max’s Velma. Starring Mindy Kaling and billed as a more adult take on Cartoon Network’s eternal Scooby-Doo franchise, the show itself is...amazingly unremarkable, at least from the first two episodes currently out. Maybe it’ll grow into itself over time in future episodes or another hypothetical season, but at present, it’s just the least interesting result of someone uttering the phrase “adult animated Scooby-Doo show.”
Blacula Rises Again in a Gorgeous New Graphic Novel
Blacula isn’t as famous as Dracula, but he has a great deal more to be angry about. The star of the 1972 blaxploitation horror hit was an 18th-century African prince who asked Dracula’s help to end the slave trade. Instead, Dracula turned him into a vampire, killed his wife, and imprisoned him under his castle. Eventually, he awoke to star in two horror classics (Blacula and Scream, Blacula, Scream) in the ‘70s. But now his hunt continues thanks to a stunning new graphic novel.
Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur
Get ready to meet girl genius Lunella Lafayette and her partner in fighting crime—who just so happens to be a T-rex—in Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur. The Disney Channel and Disney+ original animated series is executive produced by Laurence Fishburne; it stars Diamond White (Empire) as Lunella, aka Moon Girl, and Fred Tatasciore (Bugs Bunny Builders) as Devil Dinosaur. The Marvel animated series is based on the comic book characters created by writers Brandon Montclare and Amy Reeder with artist Natacha Bustos. Here’s our first look at the cutely bombastic series, which follows child prodigy Lunella’s adventures after she accidentally transports a T-rex into her world.
The Offering Reminds You to Not to Feed Any Hungry Demons
Exorcisms are a favorite topic in horror movies for obvious reasons; succinctly, demons are scary. But while we’ve seen a lot of films tackle possession and evil spirits through a Catholic lens, it’s rarer to see other religions brought into the story. That’s a big way that The Offering, about a Hasidic family facing a violent intrusion, stands out.
This Week's Best Toys Take Us Across the Spider-Verse, the Great Outdoors, and the Forgotten Realms
Welcome back to Toy Aisle. This week we return to the Spider-Verse with Miles and Gwen figures from S.H.Figuarts, start the Transformers Rise of the Beasts merchandising onslaught with Arcee, and begin our Valentine’s Day planning with a Pokémon Love Ball Poké Ball replica from the Wand Company. Check it out!
Friday the 13th
Happy Friday the 13th! The Jason Voorhees faithful may end up waiting forever for that long-promised 13th Friday the 13th movie, and the new Friday the 13th prequel series coming to Peacock won’t hit until later this year. But the good news is that there are 12 other Fridays to watch in the meantime.
Where Will You Be When the Robot Apocalypse Begins?
It’s a day like any other for Bernie (John Gemberling, whose voice credits include Bob’s Burgers, Big Mouth, and Central Park): toiling at his office job, visiting his stoner besties, mooning over his mega-crush. But as it turns out, this is not any other day: this is the day the robots rebel.
YouTube Is Testing a Free, Ad-supported Streaming Service
YouTube announced it is introducing free, ad-supported streaming channels in a product test as the company grows its video platform. The new hub, known as FAST, would create competition for other industry players including Roku, Pluto TV, and Tubi. The rollout was first reported by the Wall Street Journal and...
