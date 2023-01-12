ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bennington, VT

PM Prep-Segue

By By Margie Szaroleta - Associated Press
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 3 days ago

EZRA MILLER AVOIDS JAIL TIME WITH PLEA DEAL

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) - Ezra Miller is set to take a plea deal during a change-of-plea hearing in Bennington, Vermont, tomorrow. Miller has agreed to a suspended sentence of 89 to 90 days in jail for unlawful trespass, a fine of $500 plus a $192 surcharge, and probation for a year. Two other charges were dropped that could have sent Miller to prison for 25 years. Miller pleaded not guilty in October to stealing liquor from a neighbor’s home in Stamford, Vermont, last May. Miller also was arrested twice last year in Hawaii. Miller has starred as The Flash in several “Justice League” films.

JEFF BECK DIES AT AGE 78

NEW YORK (AP) - Jeff Beck’s first instrument was one he made himself. As a boy, he built a guitar out of a cigar box, a picture frame and a string from a toy airplane. Beck died Tuesday at the age of 78, according to his representatives. Ozzy Osbourne says it was an honor to know Beck and an honor to have Beck play on his latest album. Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys says Beck and he bonded over the song “Danny Boy,” which they both loved, when they toured together in 2013.

JONI MITCHELL WILL RECEIVE GERSHWIN PRIZE

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Library of Congress will award its Gershwin Prize for Popular Song to Joni Mitchell. Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden says Mitchell’s music “has so many artists and music lovers all singing her tunes.” Mitchell will get a tribute concert in Washington on March 1. It will air on PBS stations starting March 31.

DAVID BYRNE & FATBOY SLIM WILL REVIVE “HERE LIES LOVE”

NEW YORK (AP) - David Byrne and Fatboy Slim will bring their musical “Here Lies Love” to Broadway this summer. It’s about the rise and fall of former Philippines first lady Imelda Marcos. The Broadway Theater will be transformed into an immersive experience in which the audience will stand and move with the actors. The production played off-Broadway in 2013.

PRODUCERS GUILD OF AMERICA ANNOUNCES AWARD NOMINATIONS

UNDATED (AP) - “Top Gun: Maverick,” “The Fabelmans” and “The Banshees of Inisherin (in-ish-EER’-in) have been nominated for the top award at the Producers Guild of America Awards. The other contenders for the top award are “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” “Tár,” “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Black Panter: Wakanda Forever,” “Elvis,” “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” and “The Whale.” The awards will be given in an untelevised ceremony in Los Angeles on Feb. 25.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
1K+
Followers
14K+
Post
303K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy