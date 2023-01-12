Tomorrow's birthdays
Actor Frances Sternhagen is 93. Actor Charlie Brill is 85. Actor Billy Gray (“Father Knows Best”) is 85. Actor Richard Moll (“Night Court”) is 80. Guitarist Trevor Rabin of Yes is 69. Actor Kevin Anderson (“Nothing Sacred”) is 63. Actor Julia Louis-Dreyfus (“Veep,” ″Seinfeld”) is 62. Singer Graham “Suggs” McPherson of Madness is 62. Country singer Trace Adkins is 61. Actor Penelope Ann Miller is 59. Actor Patrick Dempsey is 57. Actor Suzanne Cryer (“Silicon Valley,” ″Two Guys and a Girl”) is 56. Actor Traci Bingham (“Baywatch”) is 55. Actor Keith Coogan (“Adventures in Babysitting”) is 53. Writer-Producer Shonda Rhimes (“Scandal,” ″Grey’s Anatomy,” ″Private Practice ”) is 53. Actor Nicole Eggert (“Baywatch,” ″Charles in Charge”) is 51. Actor Ross McCall (“White Collar,” “Band of Brothers”) is 47. Actor Michael Pena (“American Hustle”) is 47. Actor Orlando Bloom is 46. “Good Morning America” meteorologist Ginger Zee is 42. Actor Beau Mirchoff (“Good Trouble,” “Desperate Housewives”) is 34. Actor Liam Hemsworth (“The Hunger Games”) is 33.
