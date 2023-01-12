ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

UTA’s Beverly Hills Office Closed Due To Power Outage From Storm

By Lynette Rice
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago

United Talent Agency’s headquarters in Beverly Hills are closed due to a power outage from the heavy rains that pelted the state earlier this week.

The damage to the electrical system forced the office to close Tuesday, according to a spokesperson. Workers are still assessing what repairs are needed so it’s unclear when the headquarters will reopen.

UTA’s other locations in Los Angeles have not been impacted.

Heavy rains are expected to return this weekend and continue through Tuesday.

More from Deadline

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Deadline

Critics Choice Awards Will Require Covid Test Of All Attendees As List Of Dropouts From Virus Grows

UPDATE: All attendees of tonight’s Critics Choice awards have to submit a Covid test taken within 72 hours of the event. The unusual step is one of the first major awards in 2023 to require this added measure. Michelle Pfeiffer also posted on Instagram that she will not be attending tonight’s awards after testing positive for Covid. EARLIER: The two stars of The Banshees of Inisherin, Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, will not appear at tonight’s 28th annual Critics Choice Awards, honoring the finest achievements of filmmaking and television programming in 2022. Both have tested positive for Covid, according to a studio...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

‘Till’ Star Tosin Cole: From Larking About In The ‘House Party’ Reboot To Portraying A Civil Rights Legend

Tosin Cole was larking about on the set of the Warner Bros  House Party reboot in Los Angeles when an email dropped from casting director Kim Coleman (BlacKkKlansman) about Emmett Till’s story. “I was like, ‘I’m filming for months non stop, I want to go home,’ ” he recalls thinking. “They wanted me to go for Medgar Evers, and I was like, ‘I don’t know who that is. Let me think about it.’ “ His agent brought him up short telling him, “No, you got to do it. At least send a tape.” “I was like, ‘I’m doing night shifts in LA. I don’t...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

How To Watch Sunday’s Critics Choice Awards On TV & Online

The Critics Choice Awards are set for Sunday at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. There ceremony will air live on the East Coast on the CW and tape-delayed on the West Coast except for in Los Angeles.In L.A., KTLA will host a preshow beginning at 2 p.m. PT on air and on the channel’s website. Chelsea Handler is hosting this year’s ceremony, which will also see Jeff Bridges presented with the Critics Choice Lifetime Achievement Award and Janelle Monáe the SeeHer Award. Presenters on the night will include Michelle Pfeiffer and Kate Hudson along with Benjamin Bratt, Quinta...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ Takes Best Picture At Critics Choice Awards – Complete Winners List

A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once won Best Picture at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards, which were handed out tonight in Los Angeles. Brendan Fraser won Best Actor for A24’s The Whale, and Cate Blanchett took Best Actress for Focus Features’ Tár. Everything Everywhere came into the ceremony at the Fairmont Century Plaza with a leading 14 nominations and left leading all pics and TV shows with five trophies, including Best Director for Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert. Related Story Critics Choice Awards Photos: Live From The Red Carpet and Gala Ceremony Related Story Critics Choice Awards Will Require Covid Test Of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Lisa Rinna Says ‘RHOBH’ Stars Garcelle Beauvais & Sutton Stracke Have To “Show Up & Work” After Her Exit

Lisa Rinna is leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after eight seasons on the show and is questioning who “is going to do the work” and move storylines as she did. The Days of our Lives alum predicts that Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke are “going to have a tough time” in Season 13. “I think Sutton and Garcelle are going to have a tough time, because they’re going to have to show up and work,” Rinna told Interview. Rinna continued, “I did a lot of work. Because I’m a worker bee and I’ll just do it. I’ll say it. I...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Deadline

‘Elvis’ Director Baz Luhrmann Mourns Lisa Marie Presley: “We Will Miss Your Warmth, Your Smile, Your Love”

Elvis director Baz Luhrmann, who has grown close with the Presley family while making and promoting his hit Warner Bros biopic starring Austin Butler, took to social media Friday to tribute Lisa Marie Presley, who died Thursday in Los Angeles after suffering cardiac arrest. She was 54. Related Story ‘Elvis’ Studio Warner Bros On Lisa Marie Presley Death: “A Devoted Mother, Beloved Daughter, Loving Friend” Related Story Lisa Marie Presley Will Be Laid To Rest At Graceland; Fans Already Making Pilgrimage Related Story Nicolas Cage Remembers Ex-Wife Lisa Marie Presley: "She Lit Up Every Room" Luhrmann, Butler and the Elvis team and Presleys were together as recently...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Deadline

155K+
Followers
42K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy