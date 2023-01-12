Read full article on original website
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspects sought by Mississippi police. One injured in officer-involved shooting.
Mississippi law enforcement officers are on the lookout for several “armed and dangerous” suspects in an armed robbery that involved a shooting with a police officer. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred at approximately 4 a.m. on Jan. 15. Jackson Police Department...
Drivers hit Illinois State Police squad cars twice in one weekend
COOK COUNTY, Illinois - Drivers have hit Illinois State Police squad cars twice this weekend. State Police said that on Saturday at 2:23 a.m., an Illinois State trooper was on I-57 near Illinois 17 in Kankakee County doing a traffic stop. The driver of a red 2010 Dodge Charger sideswiped the squad car and took off. The trooper inside was not hurt.
Illinois police investigate apparent murder-suicide of Arkansas couple after crash on interstate
KANKAKEE COUNTY, Ill. — The Illinois State Police (ISP) is investigating the death of 34-year-old Tiffany C. Hendrickson and 40-year-old Michael J. Hendrickson of Fort Smith, Arkansas after responding to a crash in Otto Township, Illinois where both individuals were found with gunshot wounds at the scene of a crash.
1 killed in Bishop Ford Freeway crash near Pullman, Illinois State Police say
One person was killed in a crash on the Bishop Ford Freeway on Sunday morning, Illinois State Police said.
Illinois State Police: Two killed in I-57 shooting, crash
KANKAKEE COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people from Arkansas were killed on Wednesday when Illinois State Police officials said they were shot and their vehicle crashed on Interstate 57. The crash happened in the southbound lanes just north of Chebanse. State troopers responded to the scene at 1:30 p.m. and found a 34-year-old female driver […]
Indiana man charged with kidnapping, vehicular hijacking in Champaign County
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) – It was a night of a kidnapping, carjacking and crimes that crossed state lines. An Indiana man is now behind bars in Champaign County facing several felony charges. Champaign Police responded to the intersection of Prospect Avenue and Marketview Drive around 9:24 p.m. Thursday night. They found 26-year-old Ryan Hutchison […]
ISP: Drugs, fake money found in car driving 25 mph under speed limit
When the trooper spoke to the driver, he smelled raw marijuana coming from the car.
Louisiana woman arrested in stabbing death of ex-girlfriend after changing story to police
A Louisiana woman who allegedly altered her story multiple times to police has been charged in the stabbing death of her ex-girlfriend after being found trying to put the corpse in her car.
Man arrested after being rescued from tree along interstate in St. Charles Parish
ST. CHARLES PARISH - A man running from police was arrested Sunday after authorities found him sitting in a tree along the interstate. According to the St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office, the suspect was spotted up in a tree off the side of I-310 in St. Rose, trying to flag down drivers. He told a witness that he had been running from police.
Paxton Police Blotter: 2 men arrested on warrants
PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:. — Maurice H. Williams, 62, of Rockford, was arrested on a Winnebago County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of aggravated driving under the influence after Paxton police responded to a 911 call at 9:53 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, from a room where Williams was staying at the Cobblestone Hotel & Suites, 1280 W. Ottawa Road. Upon arrival, police found Williams intoxicated in the room and confirmed that he was wanted on the warrant.
Asa Hutchinson's son arrested in Benton County for DWI, possession of drugs and guns
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Asa Hutchinson's son, William Asa Hutchinson III, was arrested by the Benton County Sheriff's Office on Friday, Jan. 13. The former Arkansas governor's 47-year-old son, who has been charged with multiple DWI offenses in recent years, faces even more serious charges now. In addition to...
Texas serial armed robbery suspect, accused of killing dog during one, arrested along with older brother
Donovin Copleand, a serial armed robbery suspect who is accused of killing a dog during one of the robberies, and his older brother were arrested by Fort Worth police on Saturday.
Woman Accused of Battering Morris Police Officer
A Will County woman is facing three charges in Grundy County. Andrea Hammett, 37, of Braidwood was charged with Aggravated Battery/Police Officer, a class two felony; driving while license suspended and resisting an officer, both misdemeanors. Hammett is accused of battering a Morris Police Officer during a traffic stop on...
Former Arkansas Governor’s son arrested, facing felony charge
The charge of simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm is a Class Y felony that is punishable by up to 10 to 40 years or life in prison. There is no bond set at this time.
Deadly crash investigated on I-70 in St. Charles County
ST. CHARLES, Mo. — A fatal crash has closed westbound I-70 near Lake St. Louis in St. Charles County. It is not yet clear when the highway will reopen, and there are traffic backups in the area. The Missouri State Highway Patrol expects to open some lanes to help with rush-hour traffic. They are diverting […]
One suspect charged, 4 in custody after violent home invasion in O’Fallon
After a violent home invasion early Friday morning, five people have been taken into custody. One of them is facing multiple charges.
Threatening text message, meth put Paxton man in jail on $250,000 bond
PAXTON — Bond was set at $250,000 Friday for a Paxton man charged with allegedly possessing 15 grams of methamphetamine and threatening in a text message to kill an employee of a state agency and an employee of a private agency that provides social and case work services. Ford...
Former Arkansas Gov. Hutchinson’s son arrested on multiple charges
BENTON COUNTY, Ark – The son of former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson’s has been arrested in Northwest Arkansas, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. William Asa Hutchinson III, 47, was taken into custody on Friday by the Benton County Sheriff’s office for multiple charges. Hutchinson faces charges of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms […]
Hobart police say they're close to solving murders of Destiny Jackson, Nazirah Muhammad
HOBART, Ind. - Hobart police believe they are close to tracking down those involved in the double homicide of two young women that rocked the community late last year. The fatal shootings happened right before the holiday season. "When we heard about having two deceased females in our city, that's...
Arkansas landowner stumbles upon hundreds of deer carcasses, prompting investigation
A landowner reportedly made a nightmarish discovery on his property in northwestern Arkansas when he encountered a pile of hundreds of deer carcasses along with an assortment of other animal bones. Not knowing if it was something supernatural or just plain freaky, the man contacted the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office...
