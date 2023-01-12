ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kankakee County, IL

fox32chicago.com

Drivers hit Illinois State Police squad cars twice in one weekend

COOK COUNTY, Illinois - Drivers have hit Illinois State Police squad cars twice this weekend. State Police said that on Saturday at 2:23 a.m., an Illinois State trooper was on I-57 near Illinois 17 in Kankakee County doing a traffic stop. The driver of a red 2010 Dodge Charger sideswiped the squad car and took off. The trooper inside was not hurt.
KANKAKEE COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Illinois State Police: Two killed in I-57 shooting, crash

KANKAKEE COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people from Arkansas were killed on Wednesday when Illinois State Police officials said they were shot and their vehicle crashed on Interstate 57. The crash happened in the southbound lanes just north of Chebanse. State troopers responded to the scene at 1:30 p.m. and found a 34-year-old female driver […]
CHEBANSE, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

Paxton Police Blotter: 2 men arrested on warrants

PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:. — Maurice H. Williams, 62, of Rockford, was arrested on a Winnebago County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of aggravated driving under the influence after Paxton police responded to a 911 call at 9:53 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, from a room where Williams was staying at the Cobblestone Hotel & Suites, 1280 W. Ottawa Road. Upon arrival, police found Williams intoxicated in the room and confirmed that he was wanted on the warrant.
PAXTON, IL
WSPY NEWS

Woman Accused of Battering Morris Police Officer

A Will County woman is facing three charges in Grundy County. Andrea Hammett, 37, of Braidwood was charged with Aggravated Battery/Police Officer, a class two felony; driving while license suspended and resisting an officer, both misdemeanors. Hammett is accused of battering a Morris Police Officer during a traffic stop on...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
FOX 2

Deadly crash investigated on I-70 in St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES, Mo. — A fatal crash has closed westbound I-70 near Lake St. Louis in St. Charles County. It is not yet clear when the highway will reopen, and there are traffic backups in the area. The Missouri State Highway Patrol expects to open some lanes to help with rush-hour traffic. They are diverting […]
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO
fordcountychronicle.com

Threatening text message, meth put Paxton man in jail on $250,000 bond

PAXTON — Bond was set at $250,000 Friday for a Paxton man charged with allegedly possessing 15 grams of methamphetamine and threatening in a text message to kill an employee of a state agency and an employee of a private agency that provides social and case work services. Ford...
PAXTON, IL
FOX 16 News

Former Arkansas Gov. Hutchinson’s son arrested on multiple charges

BENTON COUNTY, Ark – The son of former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson’s has been arrested in Northwest Arkansas, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. William Asa Hutchinson III, 47, was taken into custody on Friday by the Benton County Sheriff’s office for multiple charges. Hutchinson faces charges of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms […]
ARKANSAS STATE

