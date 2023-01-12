Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Popular Restaurant Chain That Specializes In American-Style Mexican Cuisine Opens in BernalilloMadocBernalillo, NM
4 Amazing Burger Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasHatch, NM
Democratic officials in New Mexico saw their residences and workspaces targeted by perpetratorsPhilosophy BloggerAlbuquerque, NM
Leading restaurant chain opens new location in New MexicoKristen WaltersBernalillo, NM
Food delivery driver said she was shot at in southwest Albuquerque neighborhood
It was a scary evening for a delivery driver. She reported she was just trying to do her job when she was shot at.
Family of 12-yr-old amputee files lawsuit against hospital
"I get a call from the school, saying there was an incident, and rescue was on the way, and that's all they told me, so I rushed to the school," said Stephanie Sedillo.
Albuquerque Police expands hours for reporting crime by phone
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque crime victims will have more time each day to report certain cases to the police department’s telephone unit starting tomorrow. Albuquerque Police says it will expanded reporting hours to the “Telephone Reporting Unit” (TRU) from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week. The change will give between three to […]
Door Dash confrontation in southwest Albuquerque leads to three arrests
Three people are in custody, after a Door Dash driver was confronted in a southwest Albuquerque neighborhood on Saturday. The incident led to a police standoff. According to court documents, Nicki Osborne attempted to deliver an order to the 2600 block of Halcon Ave. SW. As she was trying to confirm the delivery address, a female emerged from a house on 2610 Halcon Ave. SW. The female, who was armed with a gun, yelled at Osborne, and told her to leave the area.
1 charged after APD SWAT response Friday night
According to the Albuquerque Police Department, officers were called to the area around Yucca Drive and Central Avenue Friday night.
New Mexico police searching for wanted man who was reported missing
Police are looking for a wanted person who was reported missing.
KRQE Newsfeed: Transit system shake up, Food delivery driver shooting, Another storm moves in, UNMH app, Honoring tradition
[1] Albuquerque City Council to vote on decisions surrounding free bus ride program – Albuquerque City Council is expected to make decisions Wednesday that could impact how the transit system works in Albuquerque. This comes after two weeks of extra debate on whether the free fare program will stay in place or if the city should move to a bus-pass system.
Video shows bar customer, DJ disarming Albuquerque shooter
Video shows a shooting from last year. The suspect is behind bars, awaiting trial.
Bernalillo County employee charged for impersonating law enforcement
A county employee is facing criminal charges.
Mountain lion behind string of dog attacks in New Mexico village, police say
"He's doing good," said the dog's owner.
Massive transformer delivered to Rio Rancho
Some drivers in Albuquerque, Bernalillo and Rio Rancho may have noticed some slowly moving traffic Friday afternoon. There was a big reason for the slow down: an approximately 112,000-pound shipment of electric gear being carted from Albuquerque to southwest Rio Rancho. PNM said an oversized truck carried a massive transformer...
ABQ BioPark gives update on tiger cub found during crime investigation
The zoo wants to make sure the tiger is getting enough nutritional sources and enrichment.
City of Albuquerque to build new fire station in response to increase call volumes
The city said it already has the money for the fire station and expects to break ground later this year.
Woman who killed another woman at Albuquerque hotel takes plea deal
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mary Jane Luna-Rubal, a woman who killed another woman at an Albuquerque hotel took a plea deal Wednesday. She was originally facing a first degree murder charge for fatally stabbing Olivia Herrera at the Desert Sands Inn near Tramway and I-40 in April of 2021. Luna-Rubal told police she and Herrera got […]
New Mexico college offering 16-week wind tower climber course
See here: https://www.krqe.com/news/education/new-mexico-college-offering-16-week-wind-tower-climber-course/. New Mexico college offering 16-week wind tower climber …. See here: https://www.krqe.com/news/education/new-mexico-college-offering-16-week-wind-tower-climber-course/. Albuquerque school fair happening soon. Public Charter Schools of New Mexico is hosting the Albuquerque School Fair on Saturday, January 21, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Albuquerque Convention Center. Story on KRQE.com:...
ABQ BioPark new electric shuttles hit another obstacle
"Still a long timeline, but the exciting thing about having these two shuttles is that it reopens the transportation between the zoo and the aquarium and gardens."
Albuquerque store owner and employees arrested following alleged shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An Albuquerque convenience store owner and two employees are facing charges following an alleged shooting at the store. Albuquerque Police Department responded to shots fired at Adam's Food Mart convenience store early Monday morning. An officer approached a vehicle of interest, but the car fled the scene following the approach, according to the criminal complaint.
Albuquerque woman accused in connection to ex-boyfriend's murder to be held until trial
Maria Acosta, the woman charged in connection to the murder of her ex-boyfriend will remain behind bars until trial. Story on KRQE.com: https://www.krqe.com/news/crime/albuquerque-woman-accused-in-connection-to-ex-boyfriends-murder-to-be-held-until-trial. Albuquerque woman accused in connection to ex-boyfriend’s …. Maria Acosta, the woman charged in connection to the murder of her ex-boyfriend will remain behind bars until...
Man wanted for ABQ shooting also connected to out-of-state shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is wanted for a shooting outside an Albuquerque bar. Now, it’s been discovered he was on probation at the time for a shooting outside an Idaho bar. It happened while Connor Prucnal was at a holiday party for the concrete company where he worked. This was the Thursday before Christmas […]
