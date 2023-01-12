Three people are in custody, after a Door Dash driver was confronted in a southwest Albuquerque neighborhood on Saturday. The incident led to a police standoff. According to court documents, Nicki Osborne attempted to deliver an order to the 2600 block of Halcon Ave. SW. As she was trying to confirm the delivery address, a female emerged from a house on 2610 Halcon Ave. SW. The female, who was armed with a gun, yelled at Osborne, and told her to leave the area.

