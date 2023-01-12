ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque Police expands hours for reporting crime by phone

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque crime victims will have more time each day to report certain cases to the police department’s telephone unit starting tomorrow. Albuquerque Police says it will expanded reporting hours to the “Telephone Reporting Unit” (TRU) from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week. The change will give between three to […]
Door Dash confrontation in southwest Albuquerque leads to three arrests

Three people are in custody, after a Door Dash driver was confronted in a southwest Albuquerque neighborhood on Saturday. The incident led to a police standoff. According to court documents, Nicki Osborne attempted to deliver an order to the 2600 block of Halcon Ave. SW. As she was trying to confirm the delivery address, a female emerged from a house on 2610 Halcon Ave. SW. The female, who was armed with a gun, yelled at Osborne, and told her to leave the area.
KRQE Newsfeed: Transit system shake up, Food delivery driver shooting, Another storm moves in, UNMH app, Honoring tradition

[1] Albuquerque City Council to vote on decisions surrounding free bus ride program – Albuquerque City Council is expected to make decisions Wednesday that could impact how the transit system works in Albuquerque. This comes after two weeks of extra debate on whether the free fare program will stay in place or if the city should move to a bus-pass system.
Massive transformer delivered to Rio Rancho

Some drivers in Albuquerque, Bernalillo and Rio Rancho may have noticed some slowly moving traffic Friday afternoon. There was a big reason for the slow down: an approximately 112,000-pound shipment of electric gear being carted from Albuquerque to southwest Rio Rancho. PNM said an oversized truck carried a massive transformer...
New Mexico college offering 16-week wind tower climber course

New Mexico college offering 16-week wind tower climber course

Albuquerque school fair happening soon. Public Charter Schools of New Mexico is hosting the Albuquerque School Fair on Saturday, January 21, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Albuquerque Convention Center.
Albuquerque store owner and employees arrested following alleged shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An Albuquerque convenience store owner and two employees are facing charges following an alleged shooting at the store. Albuquerque Police Department responded to shots fired at Adam's Food Mart convenience store early Monday morning. An officer approached a vehicle of interest, but the car fled the scene following the approach, according to the criminal complaint.
Albuquerque woman accused in connection to ex-boyfriend's murder to be held until trial

Albuquerque woman accused in connection to ex-boyfriend's murder to be held until trial

Maria Acosta, the woman charged in connection to the murder of her ex-boyfriend will remain behind bars until trial.
