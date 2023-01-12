Read full article on original website
more1049.com
Board Chair Talks Process of Finding New Clay County Fair CEO
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Clay County Fair has begun its search for a new CEO after Jeremy Parsons was named the new leader of the Iowa State Fair last week. Clay County Fair Board Chair Steve Waller says Parsons informed the board on Wednesday of last week that the change was coming and advertising for a replacement began immediately.
more1049.com
Iowa DOT Making Text Alerts Available for Highway 71 Project
Arnolds Park, IA (KICD) — As we reported last week, the northbound lane of highway 71 is now scheduled to be rebuilt before Memorial Day. DOT Engineer Daken Schultz tells KICD News the contractor says since they are required to maintain access for emergency vehicles at all times, it’s easier to build the road in two halves.
Iowa State Fair announces new CEO and Fair Manager
The Iowa State Fair announced on Friday that they have hired a new CEO and Fair Manager.
kilrradio.com
Senator Dave Rowley Gives High Remarks to Governor Reynolds' Condition of the State Speech
(KILR) – Area lawmakers have been giving high remarks for Governor Kim Reynolds’ Condition of the State speech Tuesday night. One of those lawmakers was State Senator Dave Rowley, a Republican from Spirit Lake. He highlighted what proposals and ideas stood out to him during Reynolds’ speech.
KIMT
After nearly a century, Orange City meat market going strong
ORANGE CITY, Iowa (AP) — Woudstra Meat Market, an iconic and longstanding establishment in Orange City, has undergone a significant expansion in the last couple years under new ownership. And the owners still have big things they want to get done. In 2021, the Hooglands and Posts -- husbands...
more1049.com
Parsons To Become New Iowa State Fair CEO
Des Moines, IA (KICD)– The Iowa State Fair has named its new CEO and he is a very familiar face around the Spencer community. Jeremy Parsons was formally named as the leader of the annual summer event on Friday replacing Gary Slater who announced his retirement in October after serving as CEO since 2001.
kicdam.com
Update: Two Fatalities Reported in Thursday Night House Fire in Dickinson County
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– Two people have died as a result of a Thursday night house fire in Spirit Lake. Fire Chief Pat Daly tells KICD News crews were initially called to 20945 151st Street in the Triboji Beach area around eleven o’clock. Chief Daly says the nature...
dakotanewsnow.com
Two dead after northwestern Iowa house fire
SPIRIT LAKE, I.A. (Dakota News Now) - The Spirit Lake Community Fire Department responded to a call around 10:52 p.m. on Thursday about a house fire in the Lakeville Township with two occupants still inside. Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke and fire and were able to locate and rescue...
more1049.com
Spencer Hospital Releases Selected Baby Names From 2022
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Spencer Hospital has released its annual list of names chosen for babies born at the Birth Center in 2022. In total, hospital staff helped welcome 250 new babies into the world with a variety of traditional and unique names being chosen. Charles, Ezra and Tate were...
kiwaradio.com
Two Taken To Area Hospitals After Saturday Morning Crash
Hull, Iowa — Two Sioux Center residents were taken to area hospitals in the aftermath of a Saturday morning rollover crash near Hull. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, the mishap took place at 10:14 Saturday morning on Highway 18, three miles northwest of Hull. Deputies say...
more1049.com
Weekly Health Update: Vaping and E-Cigarettes
Spencer, IA (KICD)– It has been said since we were young that using tobacco products is not healthy for the body and health professionals continue that campaign today with a current focus on electronic cigarettes. Darcie Follon from Clay County Public Health joined us for Saturday’s Weekly Health Update...
Man convicted of killing Estherville teen seeks new trial after new evidence found
Prosecutors said the two men fought over a girl that Borvit was dating and Christensen shot Bortvit multiple times in a barn owned by Christensen's grandfather.
siouxlandnews.com
Remsen man charged with attempted murder after stabbing in Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Remsen, Iowa man is facing multiple criminal charges, including attempted murder, following a stabbing in Sioux City early Saturday morning. Sioux City Police were called to the 2700 block of Floyd Blvd. just after 6 a.m. Saturday morning where they discovered a man suffering from multiple stab wounds. That man, who is not being identified by police, is currently being treated for potentially life-threatening injuries.
siouxcountyradio.com
Dordt Mourns Loss of Student, Emma Nibbelink
Emma Nibbelink, a Dordt University freshman from Luverne, Minnesota, passed away in a car accident on Tuesday, January 10. “We grieve Emma’s passing, and we pray for the Holy Spirit to be near to her family and friends,” says Dr. Erik Hoekstra, president of Dordt. “We have Christ’s assurance of going before Emma to prepare a place, which provides hope even during the sadness we experience today.”
nwestiowa.com
Orange City man arrested for second OWI
ORANGE CITY—A 29-year-old Orange City man was arrested 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, on a charge of second-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Thomas Michael Jones stemmed from the stop of a 2004 Chrysler Pacifica on Seventh Street Northeast, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
more1049.com
Lakefield Woman Charged with Murder Following Death Investigation
Jackson, MN (KICD)– Murder charges have been filed against a Lakefield woman following a long-term death investigation from early last year. Dispatchers with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a call on the afternoon of January 7th, 2022 that an employee at a Jackson convenience store was not breathing.
