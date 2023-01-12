Read full article on original website
Stay Alert: How to Protect Yourself From Abduction Attempts Like the One in Bangor Target Parking LotRachel PerkinsBangor, ME
Where to Get Iconic Eats in Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
The End of an Era: A Farewell to the Beloved Chase’s DailyRachel PerkinsBelfast, ME
Maine Veterans ProjectThe Maine WriterMaine State
UMaine's cutting-edge project returns ancestral artifacts to Alaska's Tlingit tribeRachel PerkinsOrono, ME
Police investigate prank 911 caller
BELFAST — The Belfast Police Department is investigating what police are calling a prank 911 call. Saturday at 5:39 p.m. Belfast Police received a 911 call of a reported shooting at a Union Street address in Belfast. The caller, a male, told Waldo County Emergency Dispatch that he just...
Police identify two people found dead inside home
BANGOR- Police have identified the 2 people found dead inside a Bangor home Thursday. Ariah Jacques,24, and John Neff,57,- both of Bangor, were found dead inside the home on G Street. Police were called there at approximately 10:30 am for a report of a possible domestic violence. When officers arrived...
Police search for robbery suspect
AUGUSTA — The Augusta Police Department is currently investigating a robbery that occurred Saturday around 1:21 a.m. on Stone Street, in Augusta. According to police the caller reported an unidentified male suspect entered the store, displayed a firearm and demanded an undisclosed amount of money and merchandise. No injuries...
Authorities ask for publics help to locate missing teen
HOWLAND — The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 17-year-old Krystal Bursey. She was last seen at approximately 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 14 in the Town of Howland. Krystal told her family she was walking to the Dollar General Store in...
Bangor Kidnapping Arrest
BANGOR — An arrest has been made in a suspected kidnapping. At about 10 p.m. On Saturday, the Bangor Police Department received multiple calls for what appeared to be an abduction. Multiple witnesses reported seeing a man force a woman into a U-Haul rental van in the parking lot...
Bangor man sentenced for Spring 2022 burglaries
BANGOR– A Bangor man will spend two and a half years in jail in connection with a string of burglaries in the downtown Bangor area that happened last spring. Clyde Cooper, 52, pleaded guilty to a long list of charges – including burglary of thirteen businesses, felony possession of methamphetamine and misuse of a credit card.
Hampden man arrested for alleged aggravated drug trafficking
HAMPDEN– Hampden police arrested one person on drug charges after executing a search warrant on the Coldbrook Road. According to Hampden Public Safety’s Facebook page, police discovered suspected fentanyl, cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine all packaged for individual sale. As a result, more than 200 grams of illegal drugs...
Fast moving fire takes garage in Surry
SURRY– There was a fast moving fire in a detached garage Friday morning in Surry. According to Chief Bryan McLellan, the fire broke out at around 9:55 am at 497 Toddy Pond Road and was fully involved when the first responders arrived. The garage, also a workshop, contained a...
Unsafe ice conditions cause ice fishing derby cancellations across Maine
DEXTER — Warm seasonal weather has disrupted some of Maine’s winter traditions. Ice fishing derbies across the state have been forced to cancel due to unsafe ice conditions. Organizers say that this change has been upsetting for some, because the annual events are often the biggest fundraisers of...
Warming centers open in Bangor
BANGOR — Warming centers across Bangor are opening their doors for those in need. For the third winter in a row, the Mansion Church on Center Street is offering a place for people to get out of the cold. According to Mansion Church Pastor Terry Dinkins, the church also...
Tardiff Memorial Cheer Invitational returns to Brewer in-person
BREWER – For the first time in 3 years, the Stephanie J. Tardiff Memorial Cheer Invitational returned in-person to Brewer High School on Saturday. The event for middle school cheer squads was held across two sessions and featured more than a dozen local schools. The afternoon session featured eight...
Warriors, Windjammers battle until final buzzer, Camden Hills heads back home with victory
NEWPORT – It wasn’t over until the scoreboard rang, but after the clock hit 0.0 on Friday night, Camden Hills left Newport and headed back to Rockport with a 55-52 win. With the loss, Nokomis falls to 6-4 with a tough week ahead. They play Mount Blue on Tuesday and host Brewer on Thursday. As for the Jammers, they are now 2-7 and hosting Morse on Monday.
Fast Break Week 6: A Minute With MDI’s Sophia Brophy
ORONO – For this week’s “A Minute With…” Fox Bangor Sports asked MDI’s Sophia Brophy all the important questions. Brophy had to answer to the hard hitters, such as- do you prefer drums or flats? What would your walk up song be? What’s your favorite road trip snack- and much more.
Upland Guide School
AUGUSTA — Two former police officers are teaching Mainers how to start their own businesses right out of the woods…. Five years ago, Dave Tyrol and Michael Tuminaro started helping people discover the beauty of Maine’s outdoors as licensed guides and for the past two they’ve been teaching others how they can do it too.
Eagles boys leave Bangor with 57-45 victory
BANGOR – Bangor boys basketball fell to Windham, 57-45, in Red Barry Gymnasium on Friday night. The Rams fall to 2-8 with the loss, and travel to Skowhegan on Tuesday before hosting Hampden Academy next Friday.
John Bapst boys hoops breaks four-game skid with win over Bucksport
BANGOR – John Bapst Crusaders boys basketball defeated Bucksport 48-42 Saturday in what was a back-and-forth affair. The lead would be traded multiple times throughout the game, but Bapst would charge late and get the win by two possessions to break their four-game losing streak. The win puts the...
Narraguagus and Woodland hoops split doubleheader at Cross Center
BANGOR – Narraguagus and Woodland split two games at the Cross Insurance Center on Friday, with the Knights girls team beating Woodland 52-42, and the Dragons boys coming away with a 62-43 win. Woodland boys improve to 6-3 with the win, and they head to Jonesport Beals on Monday....
Old Town hoops stay hot, sweep Presque Isle doubleheader
OLD TOWN – Old Town Coyotes boys and girls basketball swept their doubleheader with Presque Isle on Saturday with convincing wins. On the girls side, Old Town beat the Wildcats 49-33 to improve to a perfect 12-0 on the season. Presque Isle drops to 6-5. For the boys, they...
Bangor Mall Pokémon tournament
BANGOR — On January 14, Pokémon fans came together at the Bangor Mall to take part in a new annual tournament to celebrate the billion dollar franchise. The event, hosted by the Bangor Comic and Toy Con and Galactic Comics and Collectibles, is both a competition and a place for newcomers to learn how to play the card-trading game.
Smith nets fifth straight double-double as Maine defeats UMBC
ORONO – Maine women’s basketball improved to 4-0 in America East play as they defeated UMBC on Saturday 71-54. Black Bear sophomore forward Adrianna Smith continued her hot streak as she had a team-high 25 points and 10 rebounds. This marks her fifth straight double-double and her ninth overall on the year.
