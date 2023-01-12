If Biden’s lost Scarborough … MSNBC’s White House-friendly “Morning Joe” program tore into the administration’s “stumbling and bumbling” response to the classified documents debacle Monday, following the weekend revelation that more sensitive records were found at the president’s Delaware home. “By stumbling and bumbling around, by not getting their timeline right … we just showed a graphic that says an unknown number of documents found in Biden’s garage,” said co-host Joe Scarborough, a former Republican congressman. “No​ ​more unknown. No more unknown​. “At this stage, we​’​re two months ​in. They need to clean this up​ … amateur hour is over, they need complete transparency and...

