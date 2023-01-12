Read full article on original website
Longstanding Ross Dress For Less Location Permanently ClosedJoel EisenbergDublin, CA
Woman fights hefty bill for a 100-yard ambulance ridePete LakemanMountain View, CA
This is when the Bay Area's string of storms is expected to finish.Sherif SaadSanta Rosa, CA
CAAP Benefits for San Francisco families: Check the eligibility and get $687 a monthMark StarSan Francisco, CA
4 Cities in California Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
Forbes: SF ranks 3rd in best CA cities to live in for 2023
(KRON) — San Francisco was named the third-best California city to live in for 2023, according to a report by Forbes. San Jose and Vallejo ranked fifth and sixth as the other Bay Area cities to crack the top 10 list. KRON On is streaming news live now Forbes: 10 Best CA Cities To Live […]
‘Sharknado!' waterspout caught on video in Northern California gets laughs on Reddit
A man on the Northern California coast caught a waterspout on video, and his reaction has sparked tons of laughter on Reddit.
San Jose couple tells harrowing story of tree smashing into bedroom
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The brunt of Tuesday’s atmospheric river hit San Jose with howling wind around 2 a.m. The raging storm woke up 29-year-old Lauren Kirchick, who had been sleeping inside her condo with her husband, Eric. Kirchick asked her husband, “Do you hear this? I don’t have a good feeling about these […]
KQED
Uncovering the Real Story Behind the 'East Bay Mystery Walls'
This story was first published on Aug 31, 2018. or more than a century, people in the Bay Area — and especially the East Bay — have puzzled over the existence of stone walls scattered on ridges from near San Jose north through the Berkeley Hills. Sometimes the...
Study: South Bay city named ‘happiest' in US; 2 other Bay Area cities in Top 10
(KRON) — Last summer, one study said the “happiest” city in the United States is Concord. The study by HouseFresh gave the East Bay city the nod after giving it a “happiness score” of 79.1 out of 100. Another study released a few months later also determined a Bay Area city to be the “happiest” […]
Missing-dog mystery sparks police investigation
Carolina Bruchilari wants her dog back. The Palo Alto resident thought her beloved German shepherd, Scott, would only be gone for two weeks when she entrusted him to a trainer in mid-December to help him get over a few nervous habits he exhibited after emigrating from Brazil. But instead of...
Over 7.5 feet of snow from California storm falls at UC lab in the Sierra
"It's still coming down hard out there," the lab said of the snow that's fallen over the past week.
PLANetizen
Meta’s Plans to Revive an Old Rail Bridge Halted During the Pandemic
Starting in 2017, Facebook explored a rebirth of the Dumbarton Rail Bridge, the portion of the 18-mile Dumbarton Rail Corridor that passes over the San Francisco Bay, connecting Menlo Park and Redwood City on the west side of the bay to Newark and Union City to the east. Between 2017 and 2020, Facebook spent $20 million on plans to revive the corridor. An estimate published in 2020 targeted the corridor for operation in 2028.
911 transport times along San Mateo coast could triple amid Hwy 92 closure
A massive sinkhole has shut down Highway 92 in San Mateo County indefinitely.
KTVU FOX 2
Body of missing fisherman found in San Pablo Bay
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. - The body of a man who went missing on Christmas Day was found Thursday in the San Pablo Bay. Will Chebib, 32, of Petaluma was found dead approximately one mile east of the Hamilton Wetlands within the San Pablo Bay, the Marin County Sheriff's Office said. He had gone fishing on Dec. 25, and hadn't been seen since.
This legendary San Franciscan had a secret shortcut for rainy days
Caen admits the route involves "a lot of jaywalking."
Belmont home red-tagged following weekend mudslide
BELMONT – A home in Belmont has been red-tagged due to a storm-related mudslide that took place inches away from the residence on Saturday.According to officials, the slide took place between two residences along the 2800 block of San Juan Boulevard. "This is what happens, and this slide behind me is active. It is still moving," Belmont resident Rick Pace told KPIX. "I am watching it every couple of hours and I can actually see pieces of it fall off like a glacier."The slide has also blocked a stretch of San Juan Boulevard. As of Sunday, the road remained closed.City officials said they anticipate more mudslides through Wednesday, as soils in the area are fully saturated. It was not known when the home would be safe to re-enter.
KQED
Surprise! The Bay Area Has Been Getting Hammered With Floods Since 1862
All this rain got you down? Sick to death of grey skies and finding out just how many boots you own that look kind of waterproof but, in reality, are not at all? Same. If it makes you feel any better, this bleak, all-encompassing torrential rain we’ve been getting hammered by isn’t actually as unprecedented or freaky as some commentators would have you believe. Outside of the on-off drought we’ve long dealt with, stormy deluges of varying degrees have been flooding the Bay Area for about as far back as records go.
Scary drive over Golden Gate Bridge in atmospheric river storm
The Golden Gate Bridge sounded like it was screaming in protest on Saturday. One passenger took this video as the latest in the parade of atmospheric storms churned up high winds and heavy rain.
One of the most unique stores in the Bay Area is permanently closing
After 49 years in business, the shop is slated to close some time this year.
The Almanac Online
Chinese eateries close, State of Mind opens in Marsh Manor: Here's the latest Peninsula dining news
As 2022 drew to a close, two longtime local eateries closed their doors permanently, while another opened its latest Peninsula outpost. The Peninsula Foodist also fielded a reader question about what happened to Esther German Bakery's in-house baked goods. Here's the latest in local dining news. State of Mind pizzeria...
These 4 maps show recent rain's impact on Bay Area, California drought
Sometimes, a picture is worth 1,000 words. Other times, it's worth thousands of acre-feet. The latter is the case when comparing the U.S. Drought Monitor's drought maps of before and after the storms that have struck California since the end of December. Below are two maps of the coverage area of the National Weather Service's...
sanjoseinside.com
Sam Liccardo: The New York Times Interview
As the new year began, California’s third-biggest city got a new mayor. Matt Mahan took the helm in San Jose on Jan. 1, vowing to curb homelessness, reduce crime and make the city more affordable. The former San Jose councilman won the mayoral election in November with 51.3% of the vote and succeeded Sam Liccardo, who couldn’t run again because of term limits.
'Skeletonized' human remains were found on UC Berkeley's campus
The University of California Police Department has opened an investigation after a human skeleton was found on the UC Berkeley campus, officials say.
Flooding from storm destroys family-owned farm, home in Gilroy
GILROY -- A family that was left homeless with their livelihood ruined is trying to figure out their next move nearly a week after floodwaters overwhelmed the property they lease on Monterey Road right off Highway 101 in Gilroy.The home was one of the first to be submerged during the storm on January 9th. Mud, water and debris were pretty much everywhere. The flood knocked over furniture and tossed just about everything several yards. Maria Morales said she had just left to get gas with her kids. "She's really sad to see her house like this," said Maria Morales through interpreter Alicia...
