The Indianapolis Colts have already interviewed several head coaching candidates but Raheem Morris may be the most intriguing. After years of constant turnover at the league’s most important position, Indianapolis Colts fans far and wide are clamoring for an offensive-minded coach to take the reins in Indy. However, there’s evidence as to why a defensive-oriented candidate whose currently in the coaches’ transfer portal may just be the best overall fit for what general manager Chris Ballard is looking for this time around.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 HOUR AGO