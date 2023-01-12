Florence man jailed on murder charge in December killing of Darlington man at motel

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 37-year-old Florence man was arrested Thursday morning and charged with murder in connection with the deadly shooting of a Darlington man at a motel in December, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Brandon Maurice McFadden has also been charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to online booking records for the Florence County Detention Center, where he is being held without bond.

According to authorities, McFadden allegedly used a handgun to shoot James Quashone Scott, 37, of Darlington , on Dec. 21 at the Suburban motel at 1914 W. Lucas Street. Deputies were called to the area at about 8 p.m.

No additional information was immediately available.

