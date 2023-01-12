ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
WUPE

Roughly 2,780 Massachusetts Residents Die Each Year from This Silent Killer

Not only are Massachusetts folks dealing with trying times, but people all over the country are also facing a host of issues from sicknesses like COVID variants, the flu, RSV, and the list goes on and on. Then you have the economic struggles of paying rent, buying groceries, paying heating bills, and finding affordable housing just to name a few. I think most if not all of us can agree that the struggle is real.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WNAW 94.7

How Long Before Massachusetts Residents Need to Have a REAL ID License?

During the summer months of 2022, I happened to make the move to Massachusetts, albeit just one month before my driver's license was set to expire. As I would have needed a new license regardless, it was also a good reminder that there is a difference in a standard driver's license and a REAL ID driver's license. It was also a good reminder of when the deadline to obtain a REAL ID driver's license is.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
onthewater.com

Massachusetts Fishing Report – January 12, 2023

I’m starting to feel as if I’m filling a role similar to cute little cat videos or some other YouTube diversion when I call shops because seconds into the conversation – I’m hearing laughter! The truth is I’m partly at fault because I’m asking for a fishing report when most water bodies remain in skim ice/junk ice limbo. Not all is lost however thanks to the two Rs – rivers and road trips.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Freezing Rain, Snow May Impact Driving, MassDOT Warns

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation issued a storm advisory to travelers due to freezing rain and possible snow through the holiday weekend. Our First Alert weather team's forecast says that the most snow is set to fall over the Cape and southeastern Massachusetts Sunday morning, thanks to a coastal low developing in the Atlantic, but up to two inches are possible from the coast to Worcester later on as well.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

One of the Top Counties for Retirement Living in MA is in Our Own Backyard

With so many options it's no surprise that many people enjoy visiting the Berkshires on a regular basis. Working in Great Barrington I see many out-of-state license plates, particularly in the summer season. During the summertime when I have to drive from WSBS Radio on Stockbridge Road to the Great Barrington VFW for our weekly "Sounds of Summer" concert, I have to remind myself that I need extra time due to the heavy tourist traffic. I can't blame folks for wanting to be part of our culture. When you look at all the Berkshires has to offer including fine dining, live music, and antique shops galore, along with a host of locally owned shops, Great Barrington along with Berkshire County in general is a hotbed for tourist activity.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
94.9 HOM

Thank Goodness All 6 New England States Made This Top 10 List

Every state has its pros and cons, so did every New England state land in the top 10 of a pro or con list?. Granted, many pros and cons lists are relative depending on the topic. Yes, traffic in the Boston area can severely suck. However, for many, it's worth the price of living there for the water, beaches, restaurants, sports teams, accessible city, proximity to other New England states, or it's simply where you grew up. You get the idea.
MAINE STATE
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Hot Dog Spots in Massachusetts

Massachusetts - There are several different hot dog spots in Massachusetts, but some stand out from the rest. These include Jack's Hot Dog Stand in North Adams, Boston Hot Dog Company in Salem, Spike's Junkyard Dogs in Allston, and Nick's Hot Dogs in Fall River. Each of these places is a must-try for any foodie visiting the state.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WNAW 94.7

WNAW 94.7

Pittsfield, MA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WNAW 94.7 is your source for all things local to the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wnaw.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy