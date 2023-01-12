Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Mario DonevskiMorgantown, WV
Update: List of JOANN Locations Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBridgeport, WV
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
This Restaurant Has the Largest All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in West VirginiaTravel MavenClarksburg, WV
Update: Jo-Ann is Closing Stores in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenBridgeport, WV
Related
Inaugural Country Roads Fire Conference held in central West Virginia
On Saturday, the inaugural County Roads Fire Conference came to the state of West Virginia with guest speakers from all across the United States.
connect-bridgeport.com
Free Emergency Medical Technician Course Set to be Offered by WVU Extension from Jan. 26 to May 13
There is a shortage of emergency medical service providers in West Virginia and across the nation. To help combat this issue, West Virginia University Extension will offer a free emergency medical technician course, from January 26 through May 13. This EMT training course is taught by Doug McDonald, emergency care...
Millions in business investments for the area and a couple is saved from a fire by an unlikely hero: Here are the week’s top headlines
(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top stories. A new legislative session in West Virginia also means Governor Justice laid out his plans in the State of the State Address, including his most ambitious personal income tax proposal yet. West Virginia Governor proposes 50 percent income tax cut over 3 years That […]
Two manufacturing facilities will be built south of Moundsville
MARSHALL COUNTY, W. Va. (WTRF) TCL Industries of India is about to invest $150 million in Marshall County. They plan to build two chemical manufacturing facilities along Route 2 north of New Martinsville in the Covestro Industrial Plant. County Commissioner John Gruzinskas says the best part of the announcement is the jobs. “The most exciting […]
Local West Virginia doctor honored with national prize
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Good Shepherd Nursing home held a reception Friday, Jan. 13 at 11 a.m. in honor of Dr. William Mercer for his dedicated service to staff and residents, and for being awarded a national prize. Mercer received the Milton and Ruth Roemer Prize from American Public Health Association (APHA) for two programs […]
Scarlet Nation
How does West Virginia fill out the 2023 class needs with recruiting?
West Virginia has 28 current commitments in the 2023 recruiting class so how will the coaching staff go about filling the rest of the remaining slots?. The Mountaineers have a quarterback in Charlotte (N.C.) Charlotte Catholic quarterback Sean Boyle, two running backs in York (Pa.) William Penn Senior running back Jahiem White and Port St. Joe (Fla.) running back DJ Oliver, four wide receivers in North Carolina State wide receiver transfer Devin Carter, Kent State wide receiver transfer Ja'Shaun Poke, Uniontown (Pa.) Laurel Highlands athlete Rodney Gallagher and Tallahassee (Fla.) North Florida Christian wide receiver Traylon Ray, two tight ends in LSU tight end transfer Kole Taylor, Chesapeake (Va.) Oscar Smith athlete Tory Johnson, four offensive linemen in Macon (Ga.) Northeast offensive lineman Johnny Williams, Harborcreek (Pa.) Harbor Creek Junior Senior offensive lineman Nick Krahe, Orlando (Fla.) Evans offensive tackle Chrisdasson Saint-Jean and Downingtown (Pa.) Downingtown West offensive lineman Cooper Young, one athlete in Morgantown (W.Va.) University athlete Noah Braham, four defensive linemen in Tennessee State defensive lineman Davoan Hawkins, Penn State defensive lineman Fatorma Mulbah, Douglasville (Ga.) Douglas County defensive end Zachariah Keith and Port St. Lucie (Fla.) Treasure Coast defensive lineman Corey McIntyre, two linebackers in Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph's linebacker Josiah Trotter and Denver (N.C.) East Lincoln linebacker Ben Cutter, two pass rushers in Camden (N.J.) defensive end James Heard and Georgetown (Ky.) Great Crossing High School defensive end Oryend Fisher, five defensive backs in Kent State transfer CB Montre Miller, Buffalo safety transfer Keyshawn Cobb, Fairfield (Oh.) defensive back Josiah Jackson, Fairfield (Oh.) cornerback Jordan Jackson and Versailles (Ky.) Woodford County athlete Aden Tagaloa-Nelson and one kicker in Georgia State specialist Michael Hayes.
US 250 roadwork completion date pushed back a third time
The construction on U.S. 250 in Marion County continues after crews ran into problems at the site, causing another delay in the completion date.
wajr.com
The first 100 days at the new WVU Medicine Children’s have been at capacity
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. The new WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital opened Sept. 29 and has been operating at capacity since, according to the vice president of operations at WVU Medicine Children’s, Rachel Blasko. “I think our first capacity report showed we were at 98 percent capacity, and we have been...
Snow expected MLK weekend in West Virginia
Those who are planning to travel for the long weekend could experience snow and hazardous road conditions.
wajr.com
Three Harrison County schools added to the West Virginia Communities in Schools program
CHARLESTON, WV — Three Harrison County schools have bren added to the West Virginia Communities In Schools (CIS) program. Nutter Fort Primary School, Nutter Fort Intermediate School and the Norwood Elementary School will be apart of the program that forges community partnerships and brings resources into schools to help remove barriers to student learning with a goal of keeping all students in school and ultimately graduating.
Warning issued after arson in WVU building
MORGANTOWN(WBOY) – West Virginia University officials issued a campus warning late Friday evening after an arson was reported at a building on the downtown campus. Around 9:30 p.m., the Morgantown Fire Department was called to a fire at Oglebay Hall, that appeared to have been set in a bathroom stall, according to a news release […]
WDTV
Road and weather conditions in NCWV
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Friday brought a steady snowfall that continued into Saturday morning. As of 6 a.m., many roads in the lowland counties were categorized by WV 511 as ‘yellow,’ meaning drivers should use caution. Others were ‘green,’ meaning conditions are fine. In the mountainous...
WTRF
Coleman’s Fish Market closing shop temporarily
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Coleman’s Fish Market, Wheeling’s iconic Centre Market eatery, announced Friday that it will be closing its doors temporarily for renovations, according to their Facebook page. Coleman’s will be closed starting Friday at 6:30 pm until Thursday, January 18. Fish sandwiches and other...
WDTV
Officers respond to reported standoff in Fairmont
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - UPDATE: The standoff has ended. West Virginia State Police tell 5 News a press release will be sent out with more information. Officers are responding to a reported active standoff situation in Fairmont. It started around 3 p.m. Sunday. 911 officials say Pleasant Valley Rd. is...
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia Assistant Basketball Coach Hotboard, 1.0
Morgantown, West Virginia – After West Virginia “parted ways” with longtime assistant coach Larry Harrison, the university will now conduct an immediate search for his replacement. Although Bob Huggins was clearly unhappy with how this situation has played out, he has half of a season remaining this...
Cow in West Virginia has been missing for over a week
A community in West Virginia is looking for a missing cow. The cow has been missing since January 3. The owner told 7News that the cow was last seen near Oklahoma road in Dallas Pike. The cow does not have a name but is six years old. The cow likes sweet feed or corn if […]
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Must-Try Pizza Shops in West Virginia
Pies & Pints has earned its keep, not to mention accolades from all quarters. Notably, these locals' hang is the best pizza in Fayetteville, and the food is a cut above the competition. In addition, Pies & Pints boasts a nifty bar with a few seats. Aside from the food, you can also order from a mobile menu. As a bonus, this quaint little restaurant is just a hop, skip, and jump away from the awe-inspiring New River Gorge National Park. So, if you want to take in the majesty of nature or enjoy a good ole' fashioned whiskey-fueled night out, Pies & Pints is a worthy addition to your list of dining requisites.
1 person killed in Doddridge County collision along Route 50
UPDATE (1/12/23 8:59 p.m.): WEST UNION, W.Va. – One person died following a vehicle collision along Route 50 in Doddridge County. The incident involved a tractor trailer and a car. According to the Smithburg Volunteer Fire Department, one person was killed in the collision, while a second person was transported from the scene. There is […]
Metro News
Fairmont man indicted for stealing catalytic converters from Hino plant
PARKERSBURG, W.Va.– Arraignment will be scheduled for a Fairmont man indicted this week by the Wood County grand jury in connection with a break-in at the Hino truck plant. Logan Vessecchia, 23, has been indicted on 37 counts of destruction of property and one count of breaking and entering.
Metro News
Ihlenfeld says recent conviction shows drug dealers continue to prey on local users
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — U.S. Attorney Bill Ihlenfeld, reports fentanyl remains the most dangerous, profitable and prolific drug in the state and a recent conviction proves it. “It doesn’t mean we’re still not seeing methamphetamine and cocaine because we are but fentanyl continues to be the most prominent drug that we see, the most dangerous drug that we see, and the most profitable, and that goes all the way back to Mexico,” Ihlenfeld, the federal prosecutor for West Virginia’s Northern District, told MetroNews Thursday.
Comments / 0