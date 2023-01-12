Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Animal Rescue League Of Iowa Reports Record Year For Adoptions
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Animal Rescue League of Iowa reports a record year for adoptions. According to their annual Impact Report, nearly 8,500 pets were adopted in 2022—up 13 percent from 2021. 4,811 cats. 2,661 dogs. 706 small animals. 303 barn animals. In total, 8,481 animals were adopted.
Police arrest Des Moines man after deadly overnight stabbing
DES MOINES, IOWA — Des Moines Police arrested and charged a man with stabbing and killing another man on Saturday night. Police arrested and charged 28-year-old Des Moines resident Jason Gene Parker. Parker is charged with first degree murder in the death of a 33-year-old male. Last night at 11:26 p.m., officers and Des Moines […]
DSM man charged with animal neglect after dogs found living in filth
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man was arrested after officers discovered several dogs in a house severely underweight and living in filth. Eric Lavern Hill, 38, was charged with one count of animal neglect – no death or serious injury and two counts of animal neglect with serious injury or death. According to […]
Man dies in overnight crash in Des Moines
DES MOINES, IOWA — One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash into a Des Moines building on Saturday night. At 9:38 p.m., Des Moines Police Department officers and Des Moines Fire Department personnel responded to a crash in the 1700 block of Keo Way. Once on scene, officers found a pickup truck off the […]
KCCI.com
Des Moines police search for driver who flipped car near art center
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are searching for the driver who left the scene of a fiery crash near the Des Moines Art Center. Video shows the wreckage left behind at Polk Boulevard and Grand Avenue. Witnesses say the car was speeding overnight, hit several light poles...
KCCI.com
Des Moines Police, Fire on scene of serious injury crash
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police say officers and firefighters are at the scene of a serious injury crash. Police tweeted saying drivers should expect delays on Keo Way & Lynn Street. People are asked to stay alert for first responders. KCCI will update this story with more...
KCCI.com
Des Moines man killed in crash with Iowa DOT road maintenance vehicle identified
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines man who was killed aftercrashing into an Iowa Department of Transportation road maintenance truck has been identified. Police say 72-year-old Jose Mauricio Argueta Rodas died in the crash. It happened on Interstate 235 at Guthrie Avenue. Police say that an Iowa DOT...
KCCI.com
Man dies after crashing into building in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A man is dead after losing control of his truck that crashed into a Des Moines building. It happened in the 1700th block of Keo Way just after 9:30 Saturday evening. Des Moines police say the truck was traveling northbound on Keo Way. It left...
KETV.com
Woman thought to be dead found alive at Iowa funeral home
The staff at a central Iowa funeral home was surprised when a woman who was believed to be dead, turned out to be alive. The Ankeny Fire Department said its crews were called to the Ankeny Funeral Home and Crematory on West First Street, around 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 3.
KCCI.com
Arrest made, victim identified in Des Moines stabbing death
DES MOINES, Iowa — A 33-year-old man is dead following a stabbing in Des Moines. Police arrested and charged 28-year-old Jason Gene Parker with first-degree murder. Police say there's evidence that shows Parker stabbed the victim, Michael Clayton, with a knife that was recovered at the crime scene. He was also observed on surveillance video running from the scene.
We Are Iowa
1 dead, 1 injured in Adel crash Thursday, Dallas County Sheriff's Office says
ADEL, Iowa — One man is dead and another injured after a Thursday evening car crash in Dallas County, according to the sheriff's office. Officials say 28-year-old Riley Scarper and 60-year-old Steven Morrell, both from Adel, crashed on U.S. Route 6 right before 6 p.m. Thursday. The crash severely...
January Antlerless Season underway
(Area) Wednesday marked the start of the Iowa’ DNR’s first ever January antlerless season. It runs until January 22nd. Bryan Hayes with the Iowa DNR says Adair, Adams, Taylor, and Union counties are all involved. However, some counties are sold out. “Still a few tag available in Adams and Clark counties, but Adair, Taylor and Union are sold out.”
Man dies after central Iowa crash on Highway 6
The victim was suffering from severe injuries and was extricated from the vehicle and then flown by air ambulance to Mercy hospital in Des Moines. He later died as a result of his injuries.
Iowa State Fair names new CEO
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa State Fair introduced its new CEO, Jeremy Parsons, on Facebook Friday. Parsons previously worked for the Clay County Fair in Spencer, Iowa, but now he's taking over the top position in March as the fair's "Best Days Ever" grow closer. "Please join us...
KCCI.com
Iowa "now hiring" post creates worldwide conversation
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A popular West Des Moines beer garden is creating conversation around the world, because of a "help wanted" post its owner wrote on Facebook. The post from The Hall went up earlier this week and looks like a job listing for a bartender. It lists several supposed requirements. They include:
Meet Sandy, Ankeny police's human trafficking prevention dog
ANKENY, Iowa — January is National Human Trafficking Prevention month, and the Ankeny Police Department has a new addition to their human trafficking prevention unit. Her name is Sandy. The golden retriever-Labrador mix had her first day on the job on Nov. 15, 2022. Sandy was donated to the...
Two people hospitalized after shooting at Ames hotel
AMES, Iowa — Two people were hospitalized after a shooting at an Ames hotel Saturday morning. At around 11:26 a.m. officers with the Ames Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at a hotel in the 2600 block of East 13th Street. When first responders arrived they discovered two individuals suffering from gunshot […]
'I'm raising a gold mine': Local woman's chicken coop coming in handy as egg prices rise
DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand. With the price of eggs on the rise, it's no doubt people across the country have dreamed of waking up to free, farm-fresh eggs.
Gov. Kim Reynolds calls for Democrats to reconsider new presidential calendar
Gov. Kim Reynolds, in her inauguration speech Friday, asked Democrats to “reconsider” their choice to push the Iowa caucuses from the first-in-the-nation spot. “As a Republican, it benefits my party for Democrats to turn away from Iowa,” Reynolds said. “As an American, it pains me to see.” Reynolds was sworn in for her second full […] The post Gov. Kim Reynolds calls for Democrats to reconsider new presidential calendar appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
rcreader.com
Gov Kim Reynolds Announces $4 Million for the Rehabilitation of Housing in Burlington, Grinnell, Keokuk, Mason City, and Washington
DES MOINES, IOWA (January 12, 2023) — Governor Kim Reynolds has announced a total of $4 million in grant awards to assist the communities of Burlington, Grinnell, Keokuk, Mason City, and Washington in the rehabilitation of a total of 131 owner-occupied and rental homes through the Home Rehabilitation Block Grant Pilot Program.
We Are Iowa
