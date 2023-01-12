Read full article on original website
New Town Pump Opens on West End
The newest Town Pump is now open on Billings’ West End. It is the only gasoline and convenience store of its size on the West End and its opening has long been anticipated. It makes it much more convenient for travelers who use Shiloh Road coming off of I90 to fill up and get food and sundries in town.
These Two Montana Cities Make The Top 15 In The U.S. For Snowiest
As most of us know, Montana gets a lot of snow. But is it as much as we think when compared to the rest of the United States? For these two towns, yes!. What two Montana towns make the top 15 in the U.S. for Snowiest cities?. According to The...
Blue Angels alumni welcome current crew to Billings
It's been 35 years since the U.S. Navy's Blue Angels put on a show in Billings. The squadron of high flying air acrobats will be here in August gave a preview on Friday.
Historic Roman Theater looking for new operator
RED LODGE, Mont. - The historic Roman Theater in Red Lodge is looking for the next operator. The current operator will pursue other projects after January 29. The Roman Theater was built in 1917. It's the oldest operating theater in Montana. The theater hosts both movies and live performances. "It's...
Tiny's Tavern in Billings celebrates 40th anniversary
BILLINGS, Mont. - Tiny's Tavern celebrated 40 years in business with a celebration Saturday afternoon, continuing being owned and operated by the same three original founders. "We were really anxious about doing it," said Curt Grimm, one of the founders and owners of Tiny's Tavern. "None of us had ever run a bar or even bartended. There was a lot of trial and error."
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Snow/freezing rain possible Monday morning
Moisture streaming up from the southwest will tag-team with a trough bringing a chance of light snow tonight through tomorrow
Footloose Montana organizes animal trap safety workshops for pet owners
BILLINGS, Mt: Many Montanans are surprised to learn that hundreds of domestic dogs have been accidentally caught in traps over the last ten years and not all captures are reported. In fact, according to a report from Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks, at least 266 domestic dogs were accidentally caught...
Highway 12 closed between Harlowton and Lavina after semi hits overpass
HARLOWTON, Mont. - A semi-truck crash has part of Highway 12 closed. A semi-truck hit the Slayton Overpass, causing the closure Sunday morning, according to the Wheatland County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office reports the highway is closed between Harlowton and Lavina. Anyone traveling in the area is asked to...
Chick-fil-A opening in Billings soon, opening day drive thru queue planned to start on King Ave.
BILLINGS, Mont. - The Magic City’s first Chick-fil-A is opening in just a week, and they are getting prepared. Officially opening on Jan. 19, they are anticipating long lines for their first day, with two off duty officers being stationed at different locations to help the queue flow and to make sure surrounding businesses are not impacted.
Three car accident at 24th & Central slows traffic
UPDATE January 15, 2023, 4:00 pm – The accident scene has been cleared and the road is open and safe to drive following the three-car collision. Billings Fire and Police are re-directing traffic into single lanes at 24th and Central Avenue early Sunday afternoon after a three-car accident. Fortunately,...
Has This Beloved Billings Business Closed Their Doors Forever?
Last week, in driving down 6th Avenue North (and hoping the high-speed raceway drivers don't hit me) I saw a sign on a business that is well known in Billings for their Fish and Chips... With or without vinegar?. Crazy Mary's Fish N Chips at 1404 6th Avenue North has...
Public automotive class in Billings geared toward women
BILLINGS, Mont. - Every spot was filled in Montana State University Billings City College's second monthly free automotive workshop of women, eager to learn more about cars. The automotive instructor, Katherine Pfau, or Kat to her students, introduced the public class to City College in an effort to create a space where women felt comfortable to shift their knowledge.
Community judges needed for this year’s Montana Speech and Debate State Tournament
BILLINGS, Mont. - Judges are needed for this year’s Montana Speech and Debate State Tournament in Billings at Skyview High School. Around 300 community judges are needed for the tournament on Friday, Jan. 27 and Saturday, Jan. 28. Events will range from single and partner debates and extemporaneous speaking...
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Montana
A popular restaurant chain is opening another new location in Montana this week. Read on to learn more. This week on Thursday, January 19, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A will be opening its newest Montana restaurant location in Billings.
Late Night Robbery on 4900 Block of Southgate Drive in Billings
Tonight around 8:07 PM, two teenagers stole items from a convenience store at the 4900 block of Southgate Drive. One store employee was assaulted. At some point, one suspect dropped a gun which accidentally discharged into his own foot. A suspect has been arrested and remanded into Youth Services, and...
Billings police looking for information on suspect who robbed Treasure Cove Casino in December
BILLINGS, Mont. - The public is being asked to help identify the suspect involved in an armed robbery at the Treasure Cove Casino in December. According to the Billings Police Department, the suspect robbed the casino at 909 S 32nd St. W at 8:43 pm on Dec. 4. The suspect...
Body of missing Montana woman found after 5-day search
Authorities do not suspect foul play, and the cause of death is unknown. Richterich had Alzheimer's and was believed to have wandered from her home.
Red Lodge wrestling continues to grow in program's fourth year
RED LODGE- Red Lodge wrestling is in its fourth year as a program, and they hope this one brings some more success at the divisional and state tournaments. The Rams have had a couple guys place in recent years and have two girls on the team currently. The mentality is all about positive growth and increasing the level of commitment from its wrestlers, not just during the season, but also in the offseason.
HD 50 Rep. Mallerie Stromswold announces she is resigning from the Montana Legislature
HELENA, Mont. - Mallerie Stromswold has announced she is resigning from the Montana Legislature due to health reasons. “Serving the Billings community has been an incredible privilege that I don't take lightly. The people I've met along this journey taught me so much, and I've developed many friendships I'll keep with me throughout my life,” Stromswold wrote in a statement.
“I was surprised to find her alive when I opened the door,” said Mike Fisher, a good samaritan who, along with his wife, helped save a crash victim Sunday
Heroism is still alive. If Mike Fisher hadn’t made the choice to help a crash victim Sunday on Billings’ West End, her circumstances would have assuredly been different. “It looked like something out of a movie watching it happen. I was very surprised to find her alive when I opened the door. And, when I realized she didn’t need CPR but was seizing, I didn’t know how to help her so I called my wife, a former pediatric ICU nurse,” said Mike Fisher.
