RED LODGE- Red Lodge wrestling is in its fourth year as a program, and they hope this one brings some more success at the divisional and state tournaments. The Rams have had a couple guys place in recent years and have two girls on the team currently. The mentality is all about positive growth and increasing the level of commitment from its wrestlers, not just during the season, but also in the offseason.

RED LODGE, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO