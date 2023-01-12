Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WSAZ
“Testament” program established to help veterans
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A new well-being program for veterans has started in Huntington, and they are looking for participants. “Testament” is a program designed to help veterans and their families openly discuss trauma and the recovery that goes with it by looking to the past and reading old texts on war.
WSAZ
Stuff the Truck with YMCA and Goodwill
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Stuff the Truck with Goodwill and the YMCA of Huntington is Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Phil Cline Family YMCA located at 917 9th Street in Huntington.
whbc.com
Superintendent: Jackson High Student Expected to be OK After Fall
JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Some scary moments to start the day at Jackson High School on Wednesday. The district says a student jumped from a stairwell balcony and was injured. That student was transported by paramedics to the hospital, where the district says injuries do...
WSAZ
National Quitter’s Day
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - January 13th is known as National Quitter’s Day, the day when most people give up their New Year’s resolutions. Dez Gibbs with The Studio in Huntington stopped by First Look at Four with some easy exercises to help you maintain your fitness goals. You...
The River: Looking for the right relationship with tough Capt. Beatty and learning as much as possible
The riverboat captain is a storyteller, and Captain Don Sanders will be sharing the stories of his long association with the river — from discovery to a way of love and life. This a part of a long and continuing story. This column first appeared in November, 2018. Special...
Ironton Tribune
Three people arrested for metal theft
Stole 15,000 pounds of alloy from Special Metals, rammed gate to escape. Three people were arrested by officers in Lawrence County for stealing over 15,000 pounds of metal from Special Metals in Huntington, West Virginia, on Wednesday. According to reports from the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office, three people entered the...
WSAZ
988 Suicide Lifeline sees surge of texts and chat messages
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - There’s been a surge of people using the 988 Suicide Help Line nationally and in West Virginia. First Choice Services in Charleston fields calls in our area, and they say the surge hasn’t just been over the phone. “Since the suicide hotline switched there...
Victim identified in fatal Huntington, West Virginia, fire
UPDATE (11:32 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023): The woman who died in a house fire in Huntington has been identified. The Huntington Police Department says Carolyn Hart, 65 of Huntington, was found dead in the house. They say authorities are working on figuring out the cause of the fire and Hart’s death. HUNTINGTON, WV […]
q95fm.net
Martin County High School Student Arrested and Charged for Calling in Bomb Threat as Prank
The Martin County Sheriff’s Department has announced that the bomb threat called on Martin County High school has been determined to be a student prank. Yesterday the Sheriff’s Department, along with Kentucky State police and members of the Martin County Board of Education were onsite at the Martin County High School to conduct an investigation after 911 Dispatch received a call of a bomb threat.
Questions remain unanswered as search continues for West Virginia infant
Angel Overstreet was first reported missing on May 25, 2021, she was 3 months old.
WSAZ
Police search for wanted woman
GRAYSON, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Grayson Police Department is looking for the person in this photo. They say the woman seen in the photo is a person of interest in a theft case. If anyone has information they are asked to contact the Grayson Police Department at (606) 474-6222. Additional...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Forest in Ohio (And What Lives Within It)
Discover the Largest Forest in Ohio (And What Lives Within It) Ohio is home to a diverse range of forests, including deciduous, coniferous, and mixed woodlands. These forests benefit the state in many ways, providing clean air and water, a large habitat for wildlife, and recreational opportunities like camping, hiking, hunting, and fishing.
thelevisalazer.com
James Burchett, 56, of Louisa, KY
James Burchett, 56, of Louisa, KY went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at his home. James was born September 11, 1966 in Louisa, KY to the late Clyde and Myrtle (Triplett) Burchett. James was a member of the Fallsburg Volunteer Fire Department and a...
West Virginia man killed in Huntington crash
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A man has died after a crash in Huntington Friday morning. According to the Huntington Police Department, the single-vehicle crash happened just before 3 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in the 2600 block of 3rd Avenue in Huntington. Officers say the driver, identified as John Keaton, 26, of Culloden, was the […]
wchstv.com
Paramount Arts Center announces musical guests for winter, spring 2023
ASHLAND, Ky. (WCHS) — An Ashland, Kentucky mainstay for showcasing the performing arts has released an eclectic musical lineup for early 2023. The Paramount Arts Center has announced new shows bound for Boyd County, including the likes of Gary Allan, Lita Ford, Tone Loc and Color Me Badd. On...
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – JANUARY 2-13, 2023
JANUARY 14, 2023 – written by WADE QUEEN. FROM 1:00 A.M., JANUARY 2, 2022, THRU TO 1:00 A.M., JANUARY 14, 2022, (13 DAYS); AT LEAST 71 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, & MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, AND WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY.
WSAZ
Charleston Police Department searching for suspect in break-ins
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Charleston Police Department is requesting the public’s help in an ongoing investigation. The department said several vehicles were broken into in the Rollings Hills neighborhood in the early morning hours on Friday. Officials said multiple items were stolen. This surveillance video captured the suspect...
Ironton Tribune
County will sell Union Rome sewer system
Sale has to be approved by Public Utilities Commission. On Wednesday, it was announced that the Lawrence County Commissioners had reached an agreement to sell the Union Rome sewer system to Aqua. Closing of the sale is anticipated to be sometime this summer if the deal gets approval from the...
Crews on scene of Charleston, West Virginia house fire
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Charleston Thursday morning. According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the fire was reported on the 100 block of Wilson Way at around 10:15 a.m. The house was occupied at the time, but no injuries have been reported. Dispatchers say smoke was coming from the […]
Driver taken to hospital after going off West Virginia interstate, crashing into creek
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A driver was taken to the hospital after going off the interstate and crashing into a creek in the Sissonville area, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) said. The crash happened Friday around 11:20 p.m., just off Interstate 77 near the 100 block of Allens Fork Road, according to Sissonville […]
