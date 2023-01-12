Read full article on original website
Opinion: Jail alternatives improve lives for homeless, mentally illDavid HeitzPueblo, CO
Here's all the Denver closures and events you need to know for Martin Luther King Jr. DayKelly E.Denver, CO
Dog's life saved by generous Denver residentsKelly E.Denver, CO
Denver's 'Healer Messiah'Rick ZandDenver, CO
Aurora mayor wants to repeal 'call for the question'David HeitzAurora, CO
Boys Basketball: Carrizales drains game-winner to lift Vista PEAK over Rangeview
AURORA | Deep in the right corner as the last seconds ticked off the clock and a packed house dialed up the decibels, Julian Carrizales convinced himself there was no way he could miss if he got the chance. It didn’t take much for the confident Vista PEAK junior guard...
Girls Swimming: 2023 Smoky Hill Invitational team scores, results
AURORA | Team scores and individual event results from the 2023 Smoky Hill Invitational girls swim meet held Jan. 13-14, 2023, at Smoky Hill High School. Aurora teams and individuals bold and uppercased:. Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected]: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports.
Aurora, January 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Aurora. The Cheyenne Central High School basketball team will have a game with Cherokee Trail High School on January 14, 2023, 18:00:00. The Cheyenne Central High School basketball team will have a game with Cherokee Trail High School on January 14, 2023, 18:00:00.
Colorado Sunshine: Colorado women's basketball scores another big Pac-12 win
Coach JR Payne's CU Buffs keep taking down ranked opponents at the CU Events Center. After upsetting then No. 8 Utah last week, the Buffs knocked off another ranked Pac-12 team on Friday. This time it was No. 14 Arizona. Colorado (14-3, 4-1 Pac-12) has won back-to-back games against ranked...
CU Buffs add a pair of grad transfer defensive linemen during another big recruiting weekend
Make it an even 40 new players added to Colorado's roster this offseason — and Deion Sanders probably isn't done. The Buffs received a pair of commitments from sixth-year defensive linemen after yet another big recruiting weekend for Coach Prime in Boulder. If there was one clear weak spot for CU after last season, it was at defensive end. The key contributors at that spot ran out of eligibility, but...
Cormani McClain flip trending from Miami football to Colorado
Ahead of his second commitment date on Sunday, five-star cornerback Cormani McClain is projected to flip from the Miami football program to Colorado. McClain committed to Miami on October 27 after being heavily projected to commit to Florida. The McClain recruitment has been mercurial. McClain has reiterated his commitment to...
Thousands set to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Colorado
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Several events will be held in southern Colorado to honor the late civil rights activist Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. King was the chief spokesperson for the nonviolent activism during the civil rights movement. To honor his activism, in Colorado Springs, Colorado College will be...
Single-vehicle rollover in Denver results in ‘serious injuries’
A single-vehicle crash in Denver's Hilltop neighborhood left those involved with serious injuries early Sunday morning.
Four Big Colorado Retail Stores Now Closing For Good
It was announced this week that another major retail store in Colorado is closing down four local locations, including one in Northern Colorado. More to follow?. Another Big Northern Colorado Retail Store Now Closed For Good. Big things happening around Colorado as we say goodbye to yet another longtime mainstay...
Teen girl shot in Montbello neighborhood
The family of Aaliyah Cortez died from her injuries Thursday morning. Talya Cunningham reports. The family of Aaliyah Cortez died from her injuries Thursday morning. Talya Cunningham reports. Why has the snow been on the ground for so long?. Denver has had an inch or more of snow on the...
Denver forecast: Rain and snow showers on Sunday; tracking potential for significant snow across Eastern CO this week
As we discussed in our update on Friday, we are tracking two systems that will bring rain and snow to the state over the coming days. The first of those systems is moving through the state today, and will bring heavy snow to parts of the high country and at least a chance of rain and snow showers to the plains Sunday later today and this evening.
Second winter storm on the horizon
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Our first winter storm has mostly passed through the Western Slope, but some snow showers continue to impact our mountains. The first storm continues to push eastward, so areas in the high country and the foothills will have snowfall overnight. Our valleys have stayed primarily dry today, but in Grand Junction, a light sprinkle occurred throughout the day. Most of the snowfall and rain did move over the Grand Valley, but drier air choked it from reaching the surface through a process known as evaporation. As a result, dry air will continue for our valleys throughout the day and overnight hours. Snowfall will continue and become scattered in our mountains and the high country. Temperatures across the Western Slope tonight will sit in the twenty-degree range.
Body discovered at Colorado park, homicide investigation underway
An investigation is underway after the body of a 32-year-old man was discovered at Ramsier Park in Greeley on Saturday, according to officials from the Greeley Police Department. At around 1:30 AM on Saturday, police began receiving reports of a "downed person" on the south side of the park, in...
Rollover crash causes traffic backup on I-25 in Denver
A rollover crash on northbound I-25 and 6th Ave. diverted traffic for hours Sunday evening, according to the Denver Police Department.
13-year-old cited for driving car through fence
The minor who drove through a fence in Aurora Thursday morning was cited for careless driving and driving without a license. The minor who drove through a fence in Aurora Thursday morning was cited for careless driving and driving without a license. 7 hospitalized in 2 vehicle crash in Denver,...
Broomfield PD cruiser caught on cam drifting across a frozen lake
What some could argue as a moderately to severely peculiar sight was caught on camera Wednesday when a "Tokyo Drift" situation slid into reality atop a frozen lake in Colorado.
Power restored in Arvada, Westminster after crash
ARVADA, Colo. — Crews have restored power after thousands of people lost electrical service in Arvada Sunday. Arvada Police said in a tweet that a utility box was struck in the 7100-block of Wadsworth Boulevard following a crash. Police said the power outage in the northwest section of Arvada was related.
A break from stormy weather Monday with a significant snow maker Wednesday
DENVER(CBS)- We have a series of storms pushing across the nation from now thru next weekend. The first still has a little snow to drop overnight in the mountains with a little rain snow mix for the Denver metro area and northeastern Colorado.There are still Warnings and Advisories for additional snow in the mountains Sunday night thru early Monday.The amounts will be very light for the Denver metro with the chance of around a half inch to an inch over some of the southern suburbs that could make things a little slick for Monday morning. The storm system will move out...
Girl injured in Peoria St. shooting in Denver Wednesday night dies, police say
A girl who was injured in a shooting in northeast Denver early Wednesday night has died, Denver Police Department officials said Thursday.
Aurora’s new recreation center opens Jan. 17
AURORA | New year, new recreation center. The Southeast Recreation Center and Fieldhouse opens Tuesday after nearly two years of construction. This is the second rec center opened in the city within the last four years, both of which were fully funded by marijuana tax revenue. The 77,000-square-foot facility cost...
