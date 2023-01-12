ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

sentinelcolorado.com

Girls Swimming: 2023 Smoky Hill Invitational team scores, results

AURORA | Team scores and individual event results from the 2023 Smoky Hill Invitational girls swim meet held Jan. 13-14, 2023, at Smoky Hill High School. Aurora teams and individuals bold and uppercased:. Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected]: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports.
AURORA, CO
Highschool Basketball Pro

Aurora, January 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Aurora. The Cheyenne Central High School basketball team will have a game with Cherokee Trail High School on January 14, 2023, 18:00:00. The Cheyenne Central High School basketball team will have a game with Cherokee Trail High School on January 14, 2023, 18:00:00.
AURORA, CO
The Denver Gazette

CU Buffs add a pair of grad transfer defensive linemen during another big recruiting weekend

Make it an even 40 new players added to Colorado's roster this offseason — and Deion Sanders probably isn't done. The Buffs received a pair of commitments from sixth-year defensive linemen after yet another big recruiting weekend for Coach Prime in Boulder. If there was one clear weak spot for CU after last season, it was at defensive end. The key contributors at that spot ran out of eligibility, but...
BOULDER, CO
FanSided

Cormani McClain flip trending from Miami football to Colorado

Ahead of his second commitment date on Sunday, five-star cornerback Cormani McClain is projected to flip from the Miami football program to Colorado. McClain committed to Miami on October 27 after being heavily projected to commit to Florida. The McClain recruitment has been mercurial. McClain has reiterated his commitment to...
BOULDER, CO
KKTV

Thousands set to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Several events will be held in southern Colorado to honor the late civil rights activist Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. King was the chief spokesperson for the nonviolent activism during the civil rights movement. To honor his activism, in Colorado Springs, Colorado College will be...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Four Big Colorado Retail Stores Now Closing For Good

It was announced this week that another major retail store in Colorado is closing down four local locations, including one in Northern Colorado. More to follow?. Another Big Northern Colorado Retail Store Now Closed For Good. Big things happening around Colorado as we say goodbye to yet another longtime mainstay...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Teen girl shot in Montbello neighborhood

The family of Aaliyah Cortez died from her injuries Thursday morning. Talya Cunningham reports. The family of Aaliyah Cortez died from her injuries Thursday morning. Talya Cunningham reports. Why has the snow been on the ground for so long?. Denver has had an inch or more of snow on the...
DENVER, CO
weather5280.com

Denver forecast: Rain and snow showers on Sunday; tracking potential for significant snow across Eastern CO this week

As we discussed in our update on Friday, we are tracking two systems that will bring rain and snow to the state over the coming days. The first of those systems is moving through the state today, and will bring heavy snow to parts of the high country and at least a chance of rain and snow showers to the plains Sunday later today and this evening.
DENVER, CO
KJCT8

Second winter storm on the horizon

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Our first winter storm has mostly passed through the Western Slope, but some snow showers continue to impact our mountains. The first storm continues to push eastward, so areas in the high country and the foothills will have snowfall overnight. Our valleys have stayed primarily dry today, but in Grand Junction, a light sprinkle occurred throughout the day. Most of the snowfall and rain did move over the Grand Valley, but drier air choked it from reaching the surface through a process known as evaporation. As a result, dry air will continue for our valleys throughout the day and overnight hours. Snowfall will continue and become scattered in our mountains and the high country. Temperatures across the Western Slope tonight will sit in the twenty-degree range.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KDVR.com

13-year-old cited for driving car through fence

The minor who drove through a fence in Aurora Thursday morning was cited for careless driving and driving without a license. The minor who drove through a fence in Aurora Thursday morning was cited for careless driving and driving without a license. 7 hospitalized in 2 vehicle crash in Denver,...
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

Power restored in Arvada, Westminster after crash

ARVADA, Colo. — Crews have restored power after thousands of people lost electrical service in Arvada Sunday. Arvada Police said in a tweet that a utility box was struck in the 7100-block of Wadsworth Boulevard following a crash. Police said the power outage in the northwest section of Arvada was related.
ARVADA, CO
CBS Denver

A break from stormy weather Monday with a significant snow maker Wednesday

DENVER(CBS)-  We have a series of storms pushing across the nation from now thru next weekend. The first still has a little snow to drop overnight in the mountains with a little rain snow mix for the Denver metro area and northeastern Colorado.There are still Warnings and Advisories for additional snow in the mountains Sunday night thru early Monday.The amounts will be very light for the Denver metro with the chance of around a half inch to an inch over some of the southern suburbs that could make things a little slick for Monday morning. The storm system will move out...
DENVER, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

Aurora’s new recreation center opens Jan. 17

AURORA | New year, new recreation center. The Southeast Recreation Center and Fieldhouse opens Tuesday after nearly two years of construction. This is the second rec center opened in the city within the last four years, both of which were fully funded by marijuana tax revenue. The 77,000-square-foot facility cost...
AURORA, CO

