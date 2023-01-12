Read full article on original website
Lobbyists Crime
3d ago
A career criminal from hell. Got to love the antiquated court system thinking all career criminals can be rehabilitated.
West Virginia man accused of robbing 1 person, kidnapping another at gunpoint
CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) said one man was arrested after allegedly robbing someone at gunpoint and possibly kidnapping another person. Deputies said they responded to a 911 call at the Westchester Village Apartments in Cross Lanes, West Virginia, on Sunday. Witnesses told authorities that Joseph “Joey” Michael Eads, […]
West Virginia woman severely injured after boyfriend beat, strangled her
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says a man beat his girlfriend multiple times and strangled her in Rand, West Virginia on Sunday. KCSO says the victim told deputies her boyfriend, James H. Kilgore III, 40, of Charleston, hit her several times with an open and closed fist. The victim said […]
Police in West Virginia searching for man allegedly wanted on several warrants
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Police say they are looking for a Charleston, West Virginia, man who is wanted on multiple active warrants through Kanawha County Magistrate Court. The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s help to find Marcus James Kenner, age 42. Anyone who knows his whereabouts should contact Metro 911 Communications […]
WSAZ
Man arrested in connection with armed robbery
CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A suspect has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery. Joseph Michael Eads (38) of St. Albans was charged with a felony count of first-degree armed robbery with a firearm, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were dispatched to an apartment complex...
Ironton Tribune
Three people arrested for metal theft
Stole 15,000 pounds of alloy from Special Metals, rammed gate to escape. Three people were arrested by officers in Lawrence County for stealing over 15,000 pounds of metal from Special Metals in Huntington, West Virginia, on Wednesday. According to reports from the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office, three people entered the...
Metro News
Special prosecutor plans to look at all aspects of Huntington teen’s high-profile death
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Special Prosecutor Mark Sorsaia won’t put a timeline on the investigation into the death of a teenager in Huntington. Sorsaia, who is the Putnam County prosecuting attorney, was assigned to explore the potential for criminal wrongdoing in the death of Laney Hudson, 13. Hudson was...
Father of missing West Virginia girl sentenced for assaulting his mother
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A West Virginia man has been sentenced for allegedly assaulting his mother. According to the Cabell County Circuit Clerk’s Office, Shannon Overstreet, 39, of Huntington, entered a Kennedy Plea in Cabell County Circuit Court to charges of Malicious Assault and Forgery for a 2022 indictment. Overstreet was sentenced to 2-10 years […]
WSAZ
2 more charged in connection with 11-month-old’s death
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two more people are facing charges following the death of an 11-month-old child in 2021. Amye Knott and Justin Sheets are facing involuntary manslaughter, endangering children, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and aggravated possession of a drug in addition to the 11-month-old girl’s mother and father, 29-year-old Robert Lee Filius and 25-year-old Micheala Hupp.
WSAZ
Police search for wanted woman
GRAYSON, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Grayson Police Department is looking for the person in this photo. They say the woman seen in the photo is a person of interest in a theft case. If anyone has information they are asked to contact the Grayson Police Department at (606) 474-6222. Additional...
WSAZ
Kanawha County woman dead after Fayette County crash
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Kanawha County woman died after a motor vehicle accident in the Boomer section of Fayette County on US Route 60. Fayette County Chief Deputy Rod Perdue II said just after midnight on Sunday, deputies had been called to the scene of a car crash involving four separate vehicles. When deputies arrived they found a vehicle on its top in a yard with a female driver ejected. The other three vehicles were found beside the roadway with extensive damage.
WSAZ
Questions remain after fatal officer-involved shooting
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Questions remain about details of a fatal officer-involved shooting Wednesday in Charleston. In a news release from Wednesday evening, Charleston police said an officer shot William Henry Jr. after Henry struck the officer in the head with a pipe. The release says officers gave Henry medical...
Kanawha County Man Sentenced to Prison for Fentanyl Crime
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Samuel Manriquez, 37, of Cross Lanes, was sentenced today to four years and six months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. According to court documents and statements made in court, on February 17,...
WSAZ
Victim’s name released in deadly house fire
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The name of a woman who died in a Huntington house fire Sunday has been released. Carolyn Hart, 65, was found deceased inside the home in the 2600 block of Harvey Road, according to the Huntington Police Department. The fire was reported around 5:30 a.m. Sunday.
West Virginia man killed in Huntington crash
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A man has died after a crash in Huntington Friday morning. According to the Huntington Police Department, the single-vehicle crash happened just before 3 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in the 2600 block of 3rd Avenue in Huntington. Officers say the driver, identified as John Keaton, 26, of Culloden, was the […]
Questions remain unanswered as search continues for West Virginia infant
Angel Overstreet was first reported missing on May 25, 2021, she was 3 months old.
WVNT-TV
West Virginia woman dead after 4-vehicle crash on US Route 60
BOOMER, WV (WOWK) — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department said a Kanawha County woman is dead after a crash on U.S. Route 60 in Boomer, West Virginia. According to Chief Deputy Rod Perdue II, authorities responded to a call about a four-vehicle crash just after midnight. Deputies said that upon arrival, they found one vehicle flipped on its top with a woman driver ejected.
salyersvilleindependent.com
Man arrested in alleged rape case
SALYERSVILLE – A Magoffin County man was arrested on rape-related charges. According to the arrest citation, Jared B. Owens, 26, of Salyersville, was arrested at his residence on Tuesday after allegations from a juvenile female were made to Kentucky State Police, claiming he forcibly raped the minor two days prior.
q95fm.net
Floyd County Man Charged with Drug Trafficking
The Prestonsburg Police Department announced Yesterday that they have arrested a Floyd County Man following the discovery of a significant amount of drugs during an investigation. Prestonsburg Police Detective D. Hutchinson charged 36 year old Christopher B Case of McDowell with trafficking in a controlled substance of carfentanil or fentanyl....
Logan County woman charged after shoving Mingo sheriff
A Logan County woman has been charged with battery after she allegedly made aggressive physical contact with Mingo County Sheriff Joe Smith at a recent high school basketball game. Arrested and charged was Taylor Michelle Napier, 24, of Logan. According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department, the incident occurred on...
West Virginia man shot, killed by Charleston officer he allegedly hit with pipe
UPDATE: (7 P.M. Jan. 11, 2023) – The Charleston Police Department says an officer taken to the hospital after this incident is now out of the hospital. UPDATE: (5:10 P.M. Jan. 11, 2023) – A man has died after being shot by a Charleston Police Officer whom authorities say he attacked with a pipe. According […]
