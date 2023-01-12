After winning the North London Derby against Tottenham by a 2-0 score on Sunday, Arsenal's goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale was kicked by a Spurs fan right after the final whistle. The 24-year-old goalkeeper had a little dispute with Brazilian striker Richarlison and things got tenser when Ramsdale was kicked by a fan from the stands as he went to collect his water bottle behind the goal. A scuffle ensued as the fan moved back into the stands and more players got involved.

20 HOURS AGO