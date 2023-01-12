Read full article on original website
Tottenham fan kicks Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale in back after drama-filled end to Premier League clash
After winning the North London Derby against Tottenham by a 2-0 score on Sunday, Arsenal's goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale was kicked by a Spurs fan right after the final whistle. The 24-year-old goalkeeper had a little dispute with Brazilian striker Richarlison and things got tenser when Ramsdale was kicked by a fan from the stands as he went to collect his water bottle behind the goal. A scuffle ensued as the fan moved back into the stands and more players got involved.
Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment
The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
