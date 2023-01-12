CAA Promotes Eight to Agent

CAA has promoted eight staffers, including Pili Allen, Tara Anderson, Nicole Brookman, Ben Gelfand, Erica Drache Martelli, Jonathan Rodrigues, Lucas Ryan and Michael Taber, to the position of agents.

Los Angeles-based Allen and Anderson have been promoted to agent in the scripted television department. Allen joined CAA as a coordinator last year after the agency acquired ICM Partners, where he worked as a television and motion picture literary coordinator. He represents several writers and directors, including Kestrin Pantera and “Will & Grace” showrunner Jeff Greenstein. Allen is a graduate of Cal State L.A. with a degree in finance.

Anderson represents non-writing executive producers and premium line producers who oversee the physical production. She began career assisting directors in film and television production in New York City, including Jonathan Demme, James Gray and Mimi Leder. Prior to joining CAA in 2019, Anderson worked at MGM studios in worldwide television distribution. She graduated from New York University, Tisch School of the Arts, with a BFA degree in drama and earned her master’s degree in inter-disciplinary performance studies.

Brookman, Martelli and Taber are based in Los Angeles and have been promoted to agent in the motion picture talent department.

Brookman started her career as a clerk in CAA’s mailroom in 2016. She most recently assisted Tracy Brennan before being promoted to coordinator and, in 2021, entered the agency’s Elevate training program. Last year, Brookman played an integral role in the signing of New York Times bestselling author and actor Cazzie David, who she now represents. She is a graduate of Colgate University.

In her new role, Martelli will identify opportunities for leading actors at CAA. She joined the CAA mailroom in 2017 and later assisted Hylda Queally before being promoted to the Elevate program in 2021. Martelli also previously worked for CAA motion picture co-head Joel Lubin. She is a graduate of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

Taber, who has been promoted to motion picture talent agent, will work with actors and other clients within the comedy feature space, including Zooey Deschanel, Jim Rash, Dylan Mulvaney and Rudy Pankow. He joined CAA in 2018 and, before being promoted to coordinator, assisted agent Sam Bringardner and CAA motion picture talent co-head Rachel Rusch. Taber graduated from Chapman University with a degree in economics and communications.

Los Angeles-based Ryan has been promoted to agent in the television talent department. He began his career as an assistant at Gersh in 2017, and joined CAA’s television talent department in 2019 as an assistant to Jessica DiBiase. In 2021, Ryan was promoted to coordinator and entered the elevate program last year. He is a graduate of the University of Michigan.

Rodrigues has been promoted to agent in the strategic development group, where he will focus on bringing clients new ventures in the Web3 space and in music touring. He joined CAA in 2019 and first assisted music touring agent Scott Morris in New York. After relocating to CAA’s Los Angeles office, he assisted music touring agents Brian Greenbaum and Jenna Adler. Rodrigues is a graduate of Carnegie Mellon University.

Los Angeles-based Gelfand has been promoted to agent in the games group, where he will focus on supporting video game development studios in financing, building their forthcoming titles, and expanding their IP. He worked as an assistant to games agent Matthew Cohen in 2018 before being promoted to coordinator in 2021 and joining CAA’s Elevate program last year. Gelfand is a graduate of Kenyon College.