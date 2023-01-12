ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

CAA Promotes Eight to Agent

By Michaela Zee
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
CAA has promoted eight staffers, including Pili Allen, Tara Anderson, Nicole Brookman, Ben Gelfand, Erica Drache Martelli, Jonathan Rodrigues, Lucas Ryan and Michael Taber, to the position of agents.

Los Angeles-based Allen and Anderson have been promoted to agent in the scripted television department. Allen joined CAA as a coordinator last year after the agency acquired ICM Partners, where he worked as a television and motion picture literary coordinator. He represents several writers and directors, including Kestrin Pantera and “Will & Grace” showrunner Jeff Greenstein. Allen is a graduate of Cal State L.A. with a degree in finance.

Anderson represents non-writing executive producers and premium line producers who oversee the physical production. She began career assisting directors in film and television production in New York City, including Jonathan Demme, James Gray and Mimi Leder. Prior to joining CAA in 2019, Anderson worked at MGM studios in worldwide television distribution. She graduated from New York University, Tisch School of the Arts, with a BFA degree in drama and earned her master’s degree in inter-disciplinary performance studies.

Brookman, Martelli and Taber are based in Los Angeles and have been promoted to agent in the motion picture talent department.

Brookman started her career as a clerk in CAA’s mailroom in 2016. She most recently assisted Tracy Brennan before being promoted to coordinator and, in 2021, entered the agency’s Elevate training program. Last year, Brookman played an integral role in the signing of New York Times bestselling author and actor Cazzie David, who she now represents. She is a graduate of Colgate University.

In her new role, Martelli will identify opportunities for leading actors at CAA. She joined the CAA mailroom in 2017 and later assisted Hylda Queally before being promoted to the Elevate program in 2021. Martelli also previously worked for CAA motion picture co-head Joel Lubin. She is a graduate of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

Taber, who has been promoted to motion picture talent agent, will work with actors and other clients within the comedy feature space, including Zooey Deschanel, Jim Rash, Dylan Mulvaney and Rudy Pankow. He joined CAA in 2018 and, before being promoted to coordinator, assisted agent Sam Bringardner and CAA motion picture talent co-head Rachel Rusch. Taber graduated from Chapman University with a degree in economics and communications.

Los Angeles-based Ryan has been promoted to agent in the television talent department. He began his career as an assistant at Gersh in 2017, and joined CAA’s television talent department in 2019 as an assistant to Jessica DiBiase. In 2021, Ryan was promoted to coordinator and entered the elevate program last year. He is a graduate of the University of Michigan.

Rodrigues has been promoted to agent in the strategic development group, where he will focus on bringing clients new ventures in the Web3 space and in music touring. He joined CAA in 2019 and first assisted music touring agent Scott Morris in New York. After relocating to CAA’s Los Angeles office, he assisted music touring agents Brian Greenbaum and Jenna Adler. Rodrigues is a graduate of Carnegie Mellon University.

Los Angeles-based Gelfand has been promoted to agent in the games group, where he will focus on supporting video game development studios in financing, building their forthcoming titles, and expanding their IP. He worked as an assistant to games agent Matthew Cohen in 2018 before being promoted to coordinator in 2021 and joining CAA’s Elevate program last year. Gelfand is a graduate of Kenyon College.

Variety

National Geographic Greenlights ‘Underdogs’ With Narrator Ryan Reynolds, and Two Unscripted Anthology Series

National Geographic has greenlit the 10-part natural history series “Underdogs.” Narrated by Ryan Reynolds, the series will spotlight the unique and unpredictable behaviors of a cast of little-known animal characters in the natural world, including their camouflage techniques, parenting skills and courtship rituals. “I love nature series and I love making things my kids can actually watch,” Reynolds said in a statement. “We’re already having a lot of fun trying to bring a new voice to animal docs. Wildstar has the expertise, experience and cutting-edge film tech to help us chew up that healthy National Geographic budget. We’ll deliver a...
Variety

Amazon Likely to Part Ways With Jeremy Clarkson After Final Commissioned Shows Go to Air; ‘Grand Tour’ Host Sent Email Apology to Harry & Meghan (EXCLUSIVE)

Amazon Prime Video is likely to be parting ways with Jeremy Clarkson mere weeks after his comments about Meghan Markle were published in British tabloid The Sun. Sources tell Variety that the streaming service won’t be working with Clarkson beyond seasons of “The Grand Tour” and “Clarkson’s Farm” that have already been commissioned. This means that the notorious “Top Gear” presenter likely won’t be appearing in any new shows on Prime Video beyond 2024 (though there’s every chance a final “Grand Tour” episode could carry over into 2025). Prime Video already has a number of shows in the works with Clarkson, which...
Variety

Olympic Games European Broadcasting Rights to Be Shared by EBU, Warner Bros. Discovery

Following a secret joint bid from Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) and the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), the broadcasting rights for the next Olympic Games cycle are set to be shared between the two media companies. The new rights agreement covers the 2026-2032 period, which includes the 2026 winter games in Italy and the 2028 summer games in L.A. It does not include the 2024 Paris Olympics. The news comes following uneven free-to-air coverage of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 (which took place in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic) after Discovery Communications, as the company was still called pre-merger, purchased the European rights...
Variety

How Jonathan Jadali Is Accelerating the Growth of Ascend Agency

The public relations industry is always in demand. The internet and the evolution of social media has made launching new businesses easier, yielding more competitive advantages to smaller and newer brands. As brands hustle to build visibility, this dynamic has directly contributed to a growing demand in the PR industry.  The PR industry is projected to be worth more than $129 billion by 2025, which is a significant jump from $88 billion in 2020, according to Statista. With the proliferation of new PR businesses, standing out can be difficult and growing a robust, loyal fanbase can be even more demanding. However,...
Variety

Al Pacino Steals the Show at AFI Awards With Off-the-Cuff Speech

Though most kudos events are competitive, the annual AFI Awards, honoring 21 film and TV works, proved communal. Sarah Polley chatted with Michelle Williams, Jerry Bruckheimer was deep in conversation with James Cameron, the “Better Call Saul” talent huddled with “Reservation Dogs” and Steven Spielberg enthused about “The Bear” to the show’s team and FX Networks chairman John Landgraf.  The luncheon Jan. 13 at the Four Seasons Beverly Hills was filled with 250 industry heavy-hitters, but the scene-stealer was someone who had no attachment to any of the honored works: Al Pacino, who closed the event with a 10-minute speech that...
Variety

Box Office: ‘Avatar 2’ and ‘M3GAN’ Rule Again as Tom Hanks Drama ‘A Man Called Otto’ Beats Expectations

Movie theater operators owe a debt of gratitude to the Na’vi and the new queen of artificial intelligence. January tends to be a slow time of year at the box office. Yet James Cameron’s blockbuster sequel “Avatar: The Way of Water” and Universal’s viral horror movie “M3GAN” continue to slay in North America, prevailing over three new nationwide releases during the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend. “Avatar 2” remained in first place, for the fifth consecutive weekend, with $31.1 million from 4,045 theaters over the traditional three-day period and an estimated $38.5 million through Monday. Just how popular has “The Way...
Variety

Netflix’s U.K. Documentary Talent Fund Returns For Second Year

Netflix has launched its second documentary talent fund for emerging filmmakers in the U.K. – and this year the streamer is extending applications to Ireland. The fund will again be produced by Elisabeth Hopper with support from supervising producer Georgie Yukiko and assistant producer Daisy Ifama. Open to everyone – even those with no experience – the fund provides filmmakers with a budget of £30,000 ($36,500) as well as guidance from Netflix executives and other industry professionals to enable them to make a documentary short. Among the support offered by Netflix is a series of production workshops covering legal, creative, HR and...
Variety

Angela Bassett Set for Distinguished Artisans Award from Make-up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild

Angela Bassett is set to receive top career achievement honors from the Make-up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild at the organization’s 10th annual MUAHS Awards next month. Bassett, the veteran multihyphenate who just earned a Golden Globe Award for her work on screen in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” will accept the Distinguished Artisan laurel as part of the MUAHS Awards ceremony scheduled for Feb. 11 at the Beverly Hilton. “Local 706 wishes to show its appreciation to Angela Bassett, who has portrayed amazingly iconic women we can all relate to,” said Julie Socash, president of IATSE’s Local 706, which is home...
Variety

Be For Films Sells Agnes Jaoui Starrer ‘La Vie de Ma Mere’ to International Markets (EXCLUSIVE)

Brussels-based sales company Be For Films has closed a raft of pre-sales on Julien Carpentier’s feature debut “La vie de ma mère,” a mother-and-son dramedy, starring Agnès Jaoui and William Lebghil. Now in post, the heartwarming film follows Julien, a successful 33-year-old florist whose life is turned upside down when his mother Judith, whom he hasn’t seen for two years, reappears. Mercurial and extravagant, she suffers from bipolar disorder and has recently escaped from a clinic. Pierre has only one idea in mind: Send her back as quickly as possible so his life can get back on track. But nothing happens...
