Former NFL players Burgess Owens, Colin Allred celebrate Damar Hamlin on House floor

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin smiles prior to the start of the first half of a preseason NFL football game on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Hamlin was released from a Buffalo hospital after his doctors said they completed a series of tests on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, more than a week after he went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated during a game in Cincinnati. | Joshua Bessex, Associated Press

Former NFL player and Utah Congressman Burgess Owens recognized Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin ’s “fighting spirit” on the House floor Thursday.

Owens, a Republican, joined Rep. Colin Allred, D-Texas, also a former professional football player, to celebrate Hamlin’s inspiring perseverance and recovery.

“Damar Hamlin’s fighting spirit and his faith inspired all Americans. His miraculous recovery has reminded us of the power of prayer. He has been in the prayers of millions over the last two weeks, his teammates, his opponents,” Owens said.

Owens recognized Hamlin as a “young man whose strength comes from God and his family.”

“We have seen our nation’s heart of empathy, one that blesses us with the opportunity to dream, to struggle, to overcome, and the ultimate prize to inspire and bless others,” he said.

Hamlin, 24, collapsed after tackling Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. After the play, Hamlin stood but suddenly fell to the ground. Video shows he took a hard blow to the chest during the collision.

After more than nine days in two hospitals in Cincinnati and Buffalo, Hamlin was discharged from Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute, the team announced Wednesday. He is now at home in Buffalo with his family to continue his recovery.

Allred said football has some downsides, but it also has the power to bring people together to “remind us of what really matters.” Hamlin’s perseverance inspired millions, he said.

“And once again highlighted the generosity and fundamental goodness of the American people,” he said.

Allred congratulated Hamlin on his recovery, telling him “we are all with you.”

The NFL community has rallied around Hamlin since his injury, including by praying for his quick recovery. NFL players wore “Love for Damar” shirts at final regular season games last weekend and participated in moments of support for him on the field.

Meanwhile, NFL fans have been donating to Hamlin’s foundation, which serves young people in need through events like toy drives. In the days since his injury, a GoFundMe created by the Chasing M’s Foundation has raised more than $8 million.