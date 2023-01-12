Would You Work for Elon Musk for More Money? Take Our Poll

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In December, Elon Musk lost his title as the world’s richest person — and apparently set a record for the biggest fortune lost by one person.

With stock in his Tesla company crashing, Musk has lost upwards of $200 billion since November 2021, according to Guinness World Records .

The sinking net worth is Musk’s latest challenge, following his shakeup of Twitter after his $44 billion purchase of the company.

If Elon Musk Offered You a Job Paying You More Than You Make Today, Would You Work for Him?

