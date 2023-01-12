ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

nbcrightnow.com

Best restaurants in Eastern Washington

The SeattleMet compiled a complete list of what their food and travel editors deemed, the best restaurants in Washington. Taking a look at SeattleMet's top choices in the Eastern side of the state:. Passatempo Taverna. Walla Walla. SeattleMet describes Passatempo Taverna as "rustic italian", saying they pair some of Walla...
WALLA WALLA, WA
beachconnection.net

Last of King Tides This Week: Dates Different on Oregon Coast, Washington Coast

(Manzanita, Oregon) – The last round of this season's King Tides will be hitting the Washington coastline and the Oregon coast this weekend, but be aware the dates are different for each this time around. Normally, dates mostly coincide for astronomical highest tides of the year, but this time there are some sizable shifts. (Above: Westport, Wash. during King Tides, courtesy Shian Klassen / Washington Sea Grant)
WASHINGTON STATE
NEWStalk 870

Is Winning $1.35 Billion Mega Jackpot in WA, OR, CA Guaranteed?

The estimated Mega Millions Jackpot on Friday, January 13th will be an estimated $1.35 Billion, the second largest in the game's history. Lottery ticket buyers in Washington, Oregon, and California will have a shot at winning, as each is among the 45 states participating, along with Washington DC and the US Virgin Islands. Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada, and Utah do not participate.
CALIFORNIA STATE
MIX 106

Greater Idaho Movement Gains HUGE Momentum

The Greater Idaho movement continues to gain moment throughout the state of Oregon. Another county, Wallowa, has submitted enough valid signatures to allow it on the ballot this May. The measure number is 32;007. What Is The Greater Idaho Movement?. The movement is a grassroots effort to allow fifteen Oregon...
OREGON STATE
Big Country News

Amtrak Cascades to add second round-trip to Canada

SEATTLE - Amtrak will add a second round-trip to Vancouver, B.C., by March 7, in its pursuit of restoring service to pre-pandemic levels, Amtrak announced in a letter to the Washington State Department of Transportation and the Oregon Department of Transportation. The current round-trip from Seattle to Vancouver, B.C., does...
SEATTLE, WA
thewatchdogonline.com

Washington state has several new laws going into effect in 2023

In Washington state, multiple new laws have been enacted as of Jan. 1 These laws will affect a multitude of areas, ranging from jobs and sustainability to homelessness and court fines. Minimum Wage. Washington state’s minimum wage has increased from $14.49 to $15.74 per hour. Workers ages 14 or 15...
WASHINGTON STATE
governing.com

Washington Unemployed Still Endure ‘Surrealistic Nightmare’

(TNS) — Even as economists are forecasting an economic slowdown and rising unemployment in Washington later this year, the state system that provides benefits to jobless workers hasn't even recovered from the last slump. Washingtonians still wait longer to get benefits from the state Employment Security Department than they...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Hill

Oregon rep suffers concussion after being hit by car Friday night

Rep. Suzanne Bonamici (D-Ore.) suffered a concussion on Friday night after being hit by a car. Natalie Crofts, the congresswoman’s communications director, said in a tweet on Saturday that Bonamici and her husband were struck by a car while crossing the street at a crosswalk in Portland, Ore. Bonamici was treated for a concussion and…
PORTLAND, OR
KIRO 7 Seattle

Washington nurses push for staffing standards at hospitals

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A coalition of health care groups called WA Safe + Healthy is hoping that 2023 turns out differently than 2022. Last year, legislation to create standards for nurse staffing at hospitals failed, but that’s not stopping the Washington State Nurses Association and others from trying again during the current legislative session.
WASHINGTON STATE
