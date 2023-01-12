How Rich Is Travis Kelce?

Travis Kelce, born in Westlake, Ohio, in 1989, has played 10 NFL seasons , all as a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs. Following his college career at the University of Cincinnati, the Chiefs selected him in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft. During his time in Kansas City, the Chiefs have won seven straight AFC West titles and played in two Super Bowls, winning one. So just how much is Kelce worth?

Travis Kelce Net Worth: $20 Million

The partnership with the Chiefs has been a lucrative one for Kelce. His career earnings through the 2022 season stand at $64.8 million, and as of today, Kelce’s net worth is $20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He is playing on a four-year, $57.25 million contract extension that runs through the 2025 season.

He’s more than made his mark on his team and the NFL, eclipsing 1,000 receiving yards seven seasons in a row. No other tight end has more than four 1,000-yard seasons, per ESPN. Only 10 other players have reached the seven-season mark, all of them wide receivers.

Jordan Rosenfeld contributed to the reporting for this article.

