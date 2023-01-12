ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Watch BYU Basketball vs No. 8 Gonzaga

By Casey Lundquist
 3 days ago

For the final time as a member of the West Coast Conference, the BYU men's basketball team will host Gonzaga on Thursday night in the Marriott Center. The Zags, who are undefeated in WCC play, were ranked no. 8 in the latest AP poll. Tip off is scheduled for 7:30 PM MST. Below is a all the information you need to watch, listen, or stream the game.

How to Watch BYU Basketball vs Gonzaga

  • TV: ESPN | Also available on fuboTV: Get 7-day Free Trial
  • TV Talent: Dave Flemming, Sean Farnham
  • Streamed Video: byutv.org, BYUtv app
  • Streamed Audio: BYU Radio 107.9,, BYURadio.org, BYU Radio app
  • Radio Talent: Greg Wrubell, Mark Durrant
  • Live stats: BYUCougars.com

Ken Pomeroy Prediction

KenPom, the industry leader in college basketball analytics, expects a relatively close game between BYU and Gonzaga. Kenpom gives BYU a 34% chance to pull off the upset with an expected final score of 77-72 in favor of the Zags.

In his most recent rankings, KenPom has BYU ranked no. 75 and Gonzaga is ranked just outside the top 10 at no. 13.

BYU's defense will have its hands full on Thursday night. Gonzaga is one of the best offensive teams in college basketball. The Bulldogs score over 85 points per game and average 52% shooting from the field. They are ranked no. 4 in the country in KenPom's adjusted offensive efficiency. Gonzaga's offense against BYU's defense will be an entertaining matchup. By the same efficiency metric, BYU's defense is one of the best in the country. The Cougars rank 28th in adjusted defensive efficiency.

The game will likely be decided on the other end of the floor where BYU has struggled to consistently score. BYU has scored 75 points per game this season, although that scoring average has dropped to 68 points per game in WCC play. The Cougars will need to score well above their average to upset the Zags on Thursday.

BYU-Gonzaga Sold Out

The BYU ticket office announced on Monday that the BYU-Gonzaga basketball game has sold out. This is the first sellout of the season. Tickets are available for sale through the secondary market on Stubhub.

