Miami, the city with "most inflation" in the United States
The Salary You Need to Be Part of the Middle-Class in 2 Heavily-Populated Florida Cities, According to a Recent Survey
Mini golf experience Pixar Putt coming to Fort Lauderdale and more stories from the Sunshine State
"Miami Heat: The Pros, Cons, and Insanely Rich History of Living in the Magic City"
Florida's Governor DeSantis Targets the National Hockey League for Blatantly "Woke" Approach to Recruitment
WSVN-TV
Man hospitalized after being robbed, shot in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for the person or people responsible for a robbery and shooting in Pompano Beach that sent a man to the hospital. Broward Sheriff’s Office and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident along the the 1400 block of Northeast 10th Street, Saturday night.
NBC Miami
1 Dead, 3 Hospitalized After Quadruple Shooting in Homestead
A quadruple shooting Sunday afternoon in a Homestead neighborhood left one man dead and sent three other victims to the hospital. Miami-Dade Police said the shooting took place just before 4 p.m. in the 700 block of Southwest 6th Street. Officers arrived after a Shot Spotter alert led them to...
NBC Miami
Two Shootings, One Deadly Stabbing, Each Domestic Related Across NW Miami-Dade
It’s been a violent 24-hours across Northwest Miami-Dade. There were two shootings, one deadly and a deadly stabbing. All were domestic related. The deadly stabbing and deadly shooting happened a few hours apart from each other Saturday night. Miami-Dade Police say they got a 911 call Saturday afternoon that...
WSVN-TV
Coconut Creek Police officer released from hospital after cruiser-involved crash
COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - A Coconut Creek Police officer has been released from the hospital after he was involved in a crash. Coconut Creek Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the cruiser crash in the area of North State Road 7 and 60th Street, late Saturday night.
WSVN-TV
Car slams into Davie apartment’s sliding glass window; no injuries
DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver went on a damaging crash course at an apartment complex in Davie. Davie Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of a crash along the 9400 block of Live Oak Place, Sunday afternoon. According to investigators, a resident at the complex drove...
Click10.com
Police investigating after man fatally stabs wife in northwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police are investigating after a man fatally stabbed his wife in northwest Miami-Dade on Saturday afternoon, authorities said. It happened around 2:00 p.m. at a home near the 2000 block of Northwest 52nd street. According to Detective Angel Rodriguez, who is also a spokesman for...
Parkland Crime Update: Suspicious Package with White Powder Found
Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of crimes and other Parkland incidents through January 9, 2022. A victim of Burglary Conveyance on Old Club Road in Parkland Golf & Country Club was reported on 01/05/2023. The total estimated loss was $350.
WSVN-TV
‘Troublesome’: Video shows 2 stealing pickup truck from elderly Pompano Beach man’s driveway
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A pair of crooks pulled off a sneaky steal when they stole a pickup truck from an elderly Pompano Beach resident’s driveway. Surveillance video captured the duo outside Marc Berman’s home in the Santa Barbara Shores neighborhood, early Monday morning. The theft made...
cw34.com
Robbery, sleeping sergeant, and airboat rescue: Top stories in video
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Check out the top stories from this week in video. Martin County Sheriff's Office warns residents of reckless drivers from other areas. Deputies are warning residents of a recent danger in the community. On Friday, the Martin County Sheriff's Office released a video...
NBC Miami
Teen Charged for Alleged Car Theft Spree Across Miami-Dade County
A Lauderdale Lakes teen has been charged for his alleged involvement in a car theft spree across Miami-Dade County, according to the State Attorney's Office. State Attorney Katherine Fernandez-Rundle announced Saturday that 19-year-old Joshua Von Reed was arrested and charged for allegedly targeting owners of high-end vehicles, stealing them from the owners' homes, often from inside the garages and then taking them to Broward County to be sold.
Police investigating antisemitic flyers left at homes in Boca Raton
Boca Raton police are investigating an apparent act of antisemitism. Witnesses told WPTV a pickup truck tossed packets onto the driveways in some city neighborhoods.
NBC Miami
19-Year-Old Accused in String of Home, Car Burglaries Throughout Miami-Dade
Police have arrested a man who they say is connected to several home and car burglaries in areas across Miami-Dade County, including South Miami, Pinecrest and Coral Gables. Joshua Reed, 19, of Broward County, appeared in Miami-Dade bond court Friday, facing numerous charges including burglary and grand theft, according to online inmate records.
cw34.com
Deputies: West Palm Beach man dies after having a medical episode while driving
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead after, deputies say, he had a medical episode while driving. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, on Jan. 14, around 8:45 a.m., Jeffrey Baker, 76, was driving south on Forest Hill Boulevard. Witnesses say, Baker veered off...
WSVN-TV
Police: Coral Springs mother left 2 boys home alone to go to bar
CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A mother in Coral Springs has been accused of child neglect after, police said, she left her two young sons home alone for five hours. According to Coral Springs Police, Tykyera Dexter left the children, ages 5 and 8, by themselves inside their unit at The Barrington Club apartments, located along the 10700 block of West Sample Road, Saturday night.
WSVN-TV
USPS truck overturns in SW Miami-Dade neighborhood; no injuries
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A U.S. Postal Service truck overturned in a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood. Miami-Dade Police and USPS Police units responded to the scene of the accident in the area of Southwest 162nd Avenue and 80th Street, at around 4 p.m., Saturday. It remains unclear how the incident...
WSVN-TV
Authorities investigating child hit by car in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating an incident involving a young boy hit by a car at the intersection of Eighth Avenue and Northwest 13th Street. The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with police. A scooter was seen in the street, but it remains unclear of...
Road Rage Shooter Sentenced to 3 Years in Prison for Opening Fire on Sawgrass Expressway
A man arrested after firing his gun after a road rage incident was sentenced on Friday. Brandon Beever, 29, of Fort Lauderdale, received three years in prison for opening fire at another driver during a road rage incident on the Sawgrass Expressway. According to victim Bill Fyfe, 63, of Coconut...
Driver in fatal hit-and-run treated at methadone clinic minutes before crash
New details are being released in the case of a bicyclist killed by hit-and-run driver near Lake Worth Beach.
NBC Miami
Woman Shoots Ex-Boyfriend in Self-Defense: Miami Gardens Police
A woman shot her ex-boyfriend in self-defense Friday in Miami Gardens after being attacked, Miami Gardens Police said. It happened at around 9:17 p.m. in the 600 block of Northwest 183rd Street, police said. The ex-boyfriend was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital...
WSVN-TV
Police conducting death investigation in Lauderhill after body found in canal
LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A death investigation is underway after a body was found floating in a canal. Lauderhill Police arrived to the scene in the canal behind 1280 NW 43rd Ave., Friday. According to officials, a resident at the Park South Apartments found the body floating behind their building.
