ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miramar, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSVN-TV

Man hospitalized after being robbed, shot in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for the person or people responsible for a robbery and shooting in Pompano Beach that sent a man to the hospital. Broward Sheriff’s Office and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident along the the 1400 block of Northeast 10th Street, Saturday night.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

1 Dead, 3 Hospitalized After Quadruple Shooting in Homestead

A quadruple shooting Sunday afternoon in a Homestead neighborhood left one man dead and sent three other victims to the hospital. Miami-Dade Police said the shooting took place just before 4 p.m. in the 700 block of Southwest 6th Street. Officers arrived after a Shot Spotter alert led them to...
HOMESTEAD, FL
WSVN-TV

Car slams into Davie apartment’s sliding glass window; no injuries

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver went on a damaging crash course at an apartment complex in Davie. Davie Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of a crash along the 9400 block of Live Oak Place, Sunday afternoon. According to investigators, a resident at the complex drove...
DAVIE, FL
NBC Miami

Teen Charged for Alleged Car Theft Spree Across Miami-Dade County

A Lauderdale Lakes teen has been charged for his alleged involvement in a car theft spree across Miami-Dade County, according to the State Attorney's Office. State Attorney Katherine Fernandez-Rundle announced Saturday that 19-year-old Joshua Von Reed was arrested and charged for allegedly targeting owners of high-end vehicles, stealing them from the owners' homes, often from inside the garages and then taking them to Broward County to be sold.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Police: Coral Springs mother left 2 boys home alone to go to bar

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A mother in Coral Springs has been accused of child neglect after, police said, she left her two young sons home alone for five hours. According to Coral Springs Police, Tykyera Dexter left the children, ages 5 and 8, by themselves inside their unit at The Barrington Club apartments, located along the 10700 block of West Sample Road, Saturday night.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
WSVN-TV

USPS truck overturns in SW Miami-Dade neighborhood; no injuries

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A U.S. Postal Service truck overturned in a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood. Miami-Dade Police and USPS Police units responded to the scene of the accident in the area of Southwest 162nd Avenue and 80th Street, at around 4 p.m., Saturday. It remains unclear how the incident...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Authorities investigating child hit by car in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating an incident involving a young boy hit by a car at the intersection of Eighth Avenue and Northwest 13th Street. The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with police. A scooter was seen in the street, but it remains unclear of...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

Woman Shoots Ex-Boyfriend in Self-Defense: Miami Gardens Police

A woman shot her ex-boyfriend in self-defense Friday in Miami Gardens after being attacked, Miami Gardens Police said. It happened at around 9:17 p.m. in the 600 block of Northwest 183rd Street, police said. The ex-boyfriend was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy