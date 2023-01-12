Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Mario DonevskiMorgantown, WV
Update: List of JOANN Locations Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBridgeport, WV
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
Update: Jo-Ann is Closing Stores in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenBridgeport, WV
Related
WBOY
WVU wins third straight with upset over No. 18 Baylor
MORGANTOWN, W.Va — Dawn Plitzuweit, the Bear slayer?. West Virginia women’s basketball extended its streak to three wins on Sunday after upsetting the No. 18 Baylor Bears 74-65 for the first time in program history at the WVU Coliseum. Plitzuweit herself won her second game over the Bears as a coach after knocking them off in the 2022 NCAA Tournament with South Dakota.
WBOY
WATCH: Bob Huggins previews upcoming matchup with TCU
West Virginia men’s basketball head coach Bob Huggins spoke with members of the media Monday afternoon. He previewed WVU’s upcoming contest with TCU, and also detailed his team’s lengthy return trip from Norman, Oklahoma over the weekend.
WBOY
Mountaineers Welcome No. 18 Baylor for Annual “I Belong” Game
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University women’s basketball team concludes its two-game homestand on Sunday, Jan. 15, as the Mountaineers play host to No. 18/18 Baylor for the annual “I Belong” Diversity & Inclusion Game, presented by Buffalo Wild Wings. Tipoff against the Lady Bears is set for 3 p.m. ET, inside the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown.
WBOY
No. 24 WVU wrestling holds off Chattanooga
Tied at 16-16 heading into the final two matches, the No. 24 West Virginia University wrestling team went on to claim back-to-back decisions and secure a 22-16 road win over Chattanooga on Friday night inside Maclellan Gym. Starting the dual at 157 pounds, redshirt senior Alex Hornfeck pulled off an...
WBOY
Williamson sets program record
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Sophomore Cassandra Williamson set a new program record in the 600-meter sprint with a time of 1:32.02 at the Nittany Lion Challenge hosted by Penn State University at the Horace Ashenfelter III Indoor Track. The record was previously held by Keri Bland. She set the 600-meter...
WBOY
Yancey leads Mountaineer gymnastics in home opener
Behind a career-best performance on the all-around from senior Kianna Yancey, the West Virginia University gymnastics team finished in second place in its 2023 home opener against Kent State and Maryland, inside the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown on Friday night. In the squad’s first-ever 80’s Night, the Mountaineers (3-2) earned...
WBOY
WVU takes fifth straight loss to OU in Norman
Another game, another heartbreaking loss for West Virginia. The Oklahoma Sooners pulled off a near wire-to-wire victory over WVU in Norman, Oklahoma on Saturday. But, as the 77-76 scoreline might indicate, the contest was a struggle to the bitter end as the Mountaineers squandered multiple opportunities to overtake the Sooners for their first conference win.
WBOY
Divers conclude day one to open Backyard Brawl
The West Virginia University men’s and women’s diving teams wrapped up day one of competition against Pitt at Trees Pool in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Friday evening. The Mountaineers claimed two top-five finishes in the women’s 3-meter, and one top-three finish in the men’s 1-meter. WVU senior...
WBOY
Huggins on final shot: “I’m not sure LeBron would have made that one”
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia had everything it needed to close a two-point gap at Oklahoma: the ball and 25 seconds on the clock. As Joe Toussaint received the inbound from Kedrian Johnson, Erik Stevenson cut under the basket and squeezed between a pair of screeners hoping to get open for a jump shot. The Sooners were quick to realize the ploy and CJ Noland switched off and got a hand in Stevenson’s face.
WBOY
Stories of the Week: January 8 through January 14
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page. One person was killed in a vehicle collision along Route 50 in Doddridge County. A man has pleaded guilty in Barbour County to charges of first-degree murder and first-degree robbery. Sen....
Comments / 0