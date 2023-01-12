Read full article on original website
Vehicle crashes into local Eat’n Park
Carol Bellhai planned to celebrate her 80th birthday with her family at Eat ‘n Park near Clearview Mall Monday morning. But when they pulled into the parking lot — “I said ‘Gee, it’s closed…it’s never closed...” Bellhai said. A vehicle crashed into the restaurant...
Mentor identifies 19-year-old Monroeville shooting victim as Aceyn Ausbrook
MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - The Allegheny County Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a young man in Monroeville Saturday night.A mentor, Anthony Mock, who has been in constant communication with the family, told KDKA, that the young man is 19-year-old Aceyn Ausbrook, who they called Ace.Ausbrook had his whole life ahead of him after graduating from Gateway High School last year, but loved ones believe he was in the wrong place at the wrong time.Mock holding back tears, thinking about Ausbrook."He was a young champion and I loved his heart," Mock said.He took Ausbrook under his wing and...
DETAILS RELEASED ON CAR CRASH WHERE ONE PERSON WAS FOUND DEAD
Marion Center Firefighters have released details on a crash Sunday afternoon where one person was found dead. The crash was reported at 1:31 PM at 16004 Route 119 North in Marchand. Marion Center fire department assistant chief Gavin Misko said that the accident was the result of a medical emergency, and one person was discovered dead in the crash. Fire crews were on the scene for roughly three hours as the Indiana County Coroner’s office investigated the crash site. Marion Center was assisted by Perry Township fire department and Jefferson County EMS.
Police: Masked woman attacked traffic flagger with baseball bat
A Verona woman recently attacked a traffic flagger while wearing a Halloween mask, police say. Northern Regional Police charged Rebecca Metz, 43, with aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, and harassment in connection with the Jan. 5 incident. She was in Saturday at Allegheny County Jail in Pittsburgh unable to post bail, and has a Feb. 15 preliminary hearing scheduled.
Car smashes through North Huntingdon home
NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. — A home in North Huntington was heavily damaged after a car slammed through it in the middle of the night on Saturday. According to our news partners at the Trib, the crash happened at 1 a.m. The driver took off from the scene. Homeowner Teresa...
Man accused of shooting wife, leaving her on Pittsburgh highway ramp arrested
A man accused of shooting his wife and leaving her on a Pittsburgh highway ramp has been arrested. Detectives arrested 37-year-old Kevin Crew on Saturday. Crew was suspected of shooting his wife in the leg during an argument as they were driving on the exit ramp of I-579 to Boulevard of the Allies on Nov. 28. Police say Crew got into the driver’s seat and drove off after the woman pulled over and got out of the vehicle.
Area Man Killed in Collision on Route 89
ROME TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Meadville man was killed on a two-vehicle crash that occurred on State Route 89 on Friday morning. According to Corry-based State Police, this collision occurred around 9:24 a.m. on Friday, January 13, on State Highway 89, at its intersection with Buells Corners Road, in Rome Township, Crawford County.
Man Sought After by Police Following Domestic Incident Found Driving Under the Influence
WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man sought after by State Police in Marienville following a domestic dispute in Washington Township was later found driving under the influence. According to PSP Marienville, troopers responded to a domestic incident in Washington Township, Clarion County, around 11:58 p.m. on Thursday,...
Area Man Behind Bars After Leading State Police on Pursuit Through Cranberry Township
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man is behind bars after leading state police on a pursuit through Cranberry Township. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 30-year-old Austin Cole Hartzell, of Venus, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on January 13.
TWO SUSPECTS INVOLVED IN GAREFFA KIDNAPPING, KILLING WAIVE PRELIMINARY HEARING
Preliminary hearings were held today for the eight suspects involved in the killing of a West Wheatfield Township man. The eight suspects are 21-year-old Issac Buchkowski, 18-year-old Mia Catalfano, 18-year-old Taylyn Edwards, 20-year-old Thomas Rivera, 18-year-old Summer Settlemeyer, 18-year-old Jesse Lee Wadsworth and 14-year-old Harmony Hayward, all of Johnstown, along with 21-year-old Desean Alvarez of Hammond, Indiana. All eight face charges of criminal homicide, kidnapping and aggravated assault along with conspiracy to each of those charges in the death of Hayden Gareffa on October 20th, 2022, while Edwards faces an additional charge of statutory sexual assault.
Missing Allegheny County woman and child found and safe
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 3:55 p.m.: Police say Bell and Watson have been found and they are safe. Previous: Pennsylvania State Police are asking the public to help find a missing Allegheny County woman and her 1-year-old child who are believed to be in Adams County. Nivek Bell,...
PHOTOS: Passengers ‘lucky’ after car accident in Centre County
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Crews responded to a car accident Sunday where three people are “lucky” to be okay. Columbia Volunteer Fire Company responded to a single-car accident with three trapped passengers shortly after 10 a.m. in Philipsburg. According to the fire company, the crash happened on the 900 block of Six Mile Road […]
HEARING SET FOR BOLIVAR MAN ACCUSED OF ATTEMPTED KIDNAPPING
A preliminary hearing is set for January 27th for a Bolivar man charged with attempted homicide in the attempted abduction last Sunday morning of a Ligonier Township woman. 56-year-old Frank Springer is being held without bail at the Westmoreland County Prison. In addition to attempted homicide and attempted kidnapping, he is charged with felony aggravated assault, and misdemeanor recklessly endangering, terroristic threats, unlawful restraint, and coercion and threatening to commit a crime.
Man killed in Monroeville shooting
A 19-year-old man was fatally shot in Monroeville late Saturday, according to Allegheny County Police. First responders found the man with a gunshot wound to the torso on Bellwood Avenue after a 911 call at 11:30 p.m. He was taken to a hospital where police said he died. His identity has not been released by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner.
Bolivar man charged in attempted Ligonier Township kidnapping
A nearly weeklong search ended Friday when a Bolivar man was arrested in connection with the attempted kidnapping of a female jogger at gunpoint in Ligonier Township. Frank Springer, 56, was taken into custody by Westmoreland County detectives and Ligonier Valley police and charged with attempted homicide, attempted kidnapping, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, terroristic threats, unlawful restraint and criminal coercion.
Suburban Pittsburgh Taco Bell manager charged with killing employee waives homicide charge to trial
PITTSBURGH — A former suburban Pittsburgh Taco Bell manager will stand trial for homicide in the shooting death of a Taco Bell employee he supervised. Scott Township Taco Bell manager Zairyre Simmons waived his right to a preliminary hearing Friday. He is charged in the killing of Taco Bell employee Dorian Carver in November.
North Huntingdon house hit by vehicle
NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. — A Westmoreland County woman tells us police have identified the driver who crashed into her house in the middle of the night Saturday. Teresa Monier shared photos of the damage to her home on Old Trail Road in North Huntingdon. She says she was sleeping...
Man accused of attempting to kidnap a jogger in Westmoreland County arrested
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — A man accused of attempting to kidnap a jogger in Westmoreland County has been arrested. Police say Frank Springer from Bolivar was arrested on Friday. Authorities believe Springer threatened a woman jogging with a handgun and tried to force her into his vehicle on Sunday.
Man accused of trying to kidnap jogger in Ligonier Township charged with attempted homicide
LIGONIER, Pa. (KDKA) - A man accused of trying to kidnap a young woman jogging in Ligonier Township has been arrested. Frank Springer of Bolivar was taken into custody Friday on multiple charges, including attempted homicide and attempted kidnapping, the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office announced. Police said Springer tried to kidnap a young woman who was running through Ligonier on the morning of Jan. 8 She told officers Springer passed her on Route 381, turned around and stopped his vehicle. The woman told police Bolivar walked toward her with a gun in his hand and tried to get her to come with him by firing a shot near her. Police said Bolivar threw her phone into a creek and tried to force her into his car. The victim fought back and pushed the gun away as police said Bolivar fired several rounds. As she continued to fight, a passerby stopped to help and Bolivar ran. Police said the victim was shaken up but otherwise unharmed.
Vehicle slams into North Huntingdon house in the middle of the night, flees scene
A North Huntingdon woman spent much of Saturday on the hunt for the driver who crashed into her home and then drove away. By the evening, she said she was notified by township police that they had identified the driver in the 1 a.m. incident. “It was less than 24...
