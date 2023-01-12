ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Looking for work? RTA holds weekly interviews

By Sarah Bean
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44FYCY_0kCfxspD00

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Like to drive? The Dayton RTA is looking for applicants by hosting weekly interviews for two positions.

Montgomery County Clerk of Courts gives clothes to Dayton Children’s NICU

According to the RTA website, the company will host interviews every Tuesday and Thursday through the end of February for two positions: Bus Drivers and Transit Ambassadors.

Miami Valley agencies prepare for increased food need as emergency SNAP benefits end

These interviews will run from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the RTA office at 600 Longworth Street in Dayton. There will also be some evening and weekend hours available as well, the website states.

For a full list of available interview times, visit the RTA website here.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTN

Miamisburg Schools holding town hall events

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Miamisburg City School District will be holding a handful of town hall events for educational leaders to hear directly from the public. Miamisburg Schools are holding meetings to get community input and to share information and data regarding future programming ideas, according to the district’s website. The first town hall […]
MIAMISBURG, OH
dayton247now.com

Oscar Mayer Wienermobile visiting Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Oscar Mayer's Wienermobile is heading back to Dayton. The Wienermobile will arrive to the Miami Valley on Saturday, Jan. 14. The vehicle will be parked at two local Walmart stores. Walmart on Wilmington Pike in Dayton from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Walmart on 8800...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Ohio arts organizations to receive $50M to ‘grow back the audiences’

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Millions of dollars in state funding is heading to arts organizations across Ohio, and some of that money could make its way into the Miami Valley. The Ohio General Assembly passed and Gov. Mike DeWine signed House Bill 45, a $5 billion state appropriations bill, which includes $50 million for arts […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Luggage Drive: How to help Montgomery County youth

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Juvenile Court is looking for luggage donations to provide to juveniles at a treatment facility. “A trash bag should never be a child’s suitcase, but it’s an unfortunate reality,” the juvenile court writes in a post on social media. “Local youth often leave the Nicholas Residential Treatment Center […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Community market to host grand opening in Dayton

DAYTON — District Market, a community market, will hold their grand opening in Dayton this Friday. The grand opening will take place at the market’s location at 200 Wayne Avenue at 2 p.m. Customers can expect anything from soul food to eggrolls, to cookies and ice cream to...
DAYTON, OH
WKRC

Brent Spence Bridge project: What to know

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - With the federal government providing $1.6 billion for the $3.6 billion Brent Spence Bridge project, the initiative seems on track to break ground later this year, with an estimated completion date for most of the project before 2030. Here are some basic facts about the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

The Wienermobile rolls into the Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The iconic hot dog on wheels is making a few stops in the Miami Valley this weekend! According to a release from Oscar Meyer, the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile will be making two stops in Dayton on Saturday, January 14. From 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., the 27-foot hotdog on wheels will […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

One person injured following Dayton shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person was taken to the hospital after being shot in Dayton. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, police were called to the 2100 block of Ravenwood Avenue around 1:57 a.m. on Sunday on a report of someone shot. The person injured was taken to Miami Valley Hospital in unknown condition.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

WDTN

42K+
Followers
23K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy