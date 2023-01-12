Read full article on original website
Kendall County State's Attorney will stay any investigation based on assault weapons ban for now
Kendall County State's Attorney Eric Weis says that he will stay any investigation brought on charges from the assault weapons ban indefinitely until a court rules on its constitutionality. Weis says if the law is found unconstitutional, any investigations will be closed. If the law is upheld, the state's attorney's...
Sheriffs’ Group Warns Of Phone Scam Related To Assault Weapons Ban
The Illinois Sheriffs’ Association has come out strongly against the state’s new assault weapons ban… but the group is not making fundraising phone calls about the issue. The sheriffs’ group has put out a warning about a phone scam, where the caller is seeking donations to support...
Illinois banned assault weapons after a deadly mass shooting in the state. Now, some local sheriffs are refusing to enforce the law.
LaSalle County, Ill. Sheriff Adam C. Diss argued that the legislation "is a clear violation of the 2nd Amendment to the US Constitution."
2 Illinois State Troopers Struck by Alleged DUI Drivers Within 2 Days
Illinois State Police say two troopers' vehicles were struck by alleged impaired drivers who failed to comply with Scott's Law, the state's move over law. The first incident occurred at approximately 2:23 a.m. Saturday along Interstate 57 in Kankakee County. According to authorities, a state trooper was performing a traffic stop on the right shoulder, with their vehicle's emergency lights activated, when a red Dodge Charger struck the left side of their squad car.
Sheriff Connor/State's Attorney Thomas Haine: HB 5471 That Bans Assault Weapons Creates 'Deep Concern'
(This is a joint statement by Madison County Sheriff Jeff Connor and State's Attorney Thomas Haine about the passage of HB 5471 into law on Wednesday). Sign in to hide this notification. Get The Latest News!. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox. "Like many...
Let courts rule before enforcing new Illinois gun law: county official
A Cook County commissioner is calling for a moratorium on enforcing the new state law banning assault-style weapons and high-capacity ammunition magazines until legal challenges to the legislation are resolved in the courts.
Illinois Sheriffs refuse to enforce Illinois assault weapons ban
Police in Perryville say they have good idea of who is making threating calls to the Perry County school district, which shut down the school today. Update: Suspect caught - Thursday night shooting near Benton, Mo. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A man is custody in connection with a shooting...
Local lawmakers weigh in on sheriffs ‘not enforcing’ assault weapons ban
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A few days after the assault weapon ban was signed into law, some county sheriffs are still saying they won’t enforce the measure, with more joining on each day. Mason County Sheriff was the most recent addition to the list, joining counties like Woodford,...
Illinois Sheriff’s Association Warning Citizens of Ongoing Telephone Solicitation Scam
Scam Alert – the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association would like you to beware of a telephone solicitation scam. Our citizens are being contacted by telephone and asked to make a contribution to the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association to help fight the Assault Weapons Ban. Please ignore these calls! Do not give your financial information. The ISA NEVER solicits by telephone! We only send our mail pieces, address membership on our social media, and our Website! PLEASE TELL YOUR LOVED ONES, PARENTS AND NEIGHBORS AND SHARE THIS POST! The phone number they used was 224-324-3356 Cook County, IL. When you call it, it states the “Fundraising Center.”
Short shift: McCook’s newest police officer resigns
Much to the surprise of village officials, McCook is looking for a new police officer shortly after hiring one. That’s because the officer who had been was hired on Nov. 7 has resigned. Daniel Lorek, 22, submitted his letter of resignation which was effective Dec. 29, Carr told trustees...
One arrested and one ticketed in Oswego Township traffic stop
Kendall County deputies made one arrest and issued one ticket during a traffic stop at the US Route 30 bypass at Goodwin Drive in Oswego Township Friday. 22-year-old Hector Rosa, of Aurora, is charged with driving under the influence, possession of controlled substance, and driving 81 miles per hour in a 45 miles per hour zone. He was also named in a Kendall County warrant for leaving an accident scene. Rosa was taken to the Kendall County Jail in Yorkville.
Will County Sheriff Mike Kelley Adds His Input About Gun Legislation HB 5471
Earlier this week a majority of the suburban county sheriffs released statements about the “Protect Illinois Communities Act” which banned the sale of certain types of firearms and accessories, among other things. Sheriffs from DeKalb, DuPage, Kendall, and Kane Counties all released statements in recent days, which you...
Illinois quick hits: Some sheriffs won't enforce gun ban; ISP reports reduced expressway shootings
Some sheriffs won't enforce gun ban Some counties in Illinois have indicated they have no plans to enforce the newly enacted ban on more than 170 different semi-automatic guns. The Protect Illinois Communities Act was signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday. The law halts the sale of certain guns and magazines in the state and requires owners of certain weapons to register them before the end of 2023. The first Illinois sheriff to announce in a letter to residents that he will not enforce...
Can a Sheriff be Removed from Office for Refusing to Enforce a Law?
A group of Illinois Sheriffs have announced that they will not enforce the new assault weapons ban. Governor Pritzker has said they will not keep their jobs if they do not enforce the laws. John Howell is joined by Professor Howard Krent, Separation of Powers Expert at Illinois Tech’s Chicago-Kent College of Law, to discuss his thoughts.
Woman Accused of Battering Morris Police Officer
A Will County woman is facing three charges in Grundy County. Andrea Hammett, 37, of Braidwood was charged with Aggravated Battery/Police Officer, a class two felony; driving while license suspended and resisting an officer, both misdemeanors. Hammett is accused of battering a Morris Police Officer during a traffic stop on...
State lawmaker takes action after a mom jailed for violating "unconstitutional" Gag order
A gag order in a child custody case in Colorado is so unusual that it's drawing international attention and has led to legislation at the state capitol. While gag orders typically apply to specific information in a court file, like children's names, a judge in Arapahoe County issued a blanket gag order for the mom only.For almost two years, Kalea Aine couldn't even say why she was being kept behind bars during the height of COVID-19, without an attorney."Most people said, 'What is your crime? Why are you here?' I couldn't answer them," Aine said. The gag order was so restrictive...
New Yorkville police officer sworn in
Yorkville Mayor John Purcell on Tuesday swore in a new patrol officer to the Yorkville Police Department. Officer Jacob Schwartz took the oath with several family members present. Chief of Police Jim Jensen says that Schwartz already has police experience. Jensen says that Schwartz also has unique skills and certifications.
Plano city council committee still working out details of city administrator position
The Plano City Council's Administrative Health, and Safety Committee is still working out the details of a potential city administrator position. Alderman Scott Mulliner chairs the committee. He says the committee heard from Oswego Village Administrator Dan DiSanto recently. Your browser does not support the audio element. Mullier says the...
Oswego store reports over $20,000 theft by former employee
Oswego police took a report of a theft over $20,000 from the Route 34 Best Buy store Thursday. Police say it was reported that a former employee of the store, a 29-year-old Aurora man, made fraudulent returns over the course of five years. Police did not announce an arrest. The...
