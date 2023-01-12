Santa Fe gets grant funding to support immigrant inclusion work
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Santa Fe received grant funding that will support migrant inclusion. Santa Fe was one of eight cities nationwide to receive the 2023 Gateways for Growth grant.
The economic development department and “Somos Un Pueblo Unido” have pledged to match the grant money. The funding will go towards researching immigrants’ economic contributions as well as demographic trends. The city says those findings will then be used to update the 2023 general economic development strategic plan.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
