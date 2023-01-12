ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, NM

Santa Fe gets grant funding to support immigrant inclusion work

By Isaac Cruz
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZgwU0_0kCfxeiH00

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Santa Fe received grant funding that will support migrant inclusion. Santa Fe was one of eight cities nationwide to receive the 2023 Gateways for Growth grant.

Story continues below:

The economic development department and “Somos Un Pueblo Unido” have pledged to match the grant money. The funding will go towards researching immigrants’ economic contributions as well as demographic trends. The city says those findings will then be used to update the 2023 general economic development strategic plan.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 12

NM_Chiles
3d ago

A grant to help illegals?! And the crazy thing is that the state will pay more to incentivize new employees to “help” illegals and pay NOTHING for social workers and those working with the elderly and vets. It’s lawlessness. Demonic.

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque opens first overnight beds at Gateway Center homeless shelter

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With capacity for up to 60 adult men and women, the city has opened the first phase of the long-promised Gateway Center overnight homeless shelter. Albuquerque city officials discussed the completion of phase one of the project during a news conference Friday, while also accepting a multimillion dollar donation for the ongoing […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

$45 million headed to local New Mexico parks and communities

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Across New Mexico, 41 different projects aimed at improving locals’ quality of life, are getting millions in funding. The projects range from improvements to the Wagon Mound Rodeo Ground to picnic shelters at the Los Lunas Sports Complex. “Investing in quality recreational facilities is important to supporting the health, happiness and […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Woman who admitted to murder to be released from jail

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman who police say was the mastermind behind a 2019 armed robbery turned murder will soon be released from jail. Soon to be 21-year-old Alexis Pina has been locked up for about three years after luring Calvin Kelly into a parking lot of an apartment complex near Juan Tabo and Candelaria, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Artesia woman charged with prostituting daughter

ARTESIA, N.M. (KRQE) – An Artesia mother is now facing charges for alleging prostituting her daughter four years ago. Karyn Estrada is accused of taking money from her boyfriend, Kevin Clements, and allowing him to rape the girl, who was around 11 at the time. At times, investigators say Clements threatened the girl with a gun. […]
ARTESIA, NM
KRQE News 13

Sixth suspect in Santa Fe County murder named

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A sixth suspect has been charged in connection to a murder in Santa Fe County last month. Raul Rodriguez-Valencia, 28, was charged with murder following an investigation into the death of Adan Ponce-Galdeano. They say his murder was the result of drug activity after Ponce-Galdeano was found dead and wrapped up […]
SANTA FE COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Lovington man accused of repeatedly attacking police

LOVINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lovington Police Department is looking for a man accused of getting violent with officers twice in two days. On Saturday, officers tried to stop 34-year-old Anthony Quiroz because he has a warrant for violating parole. Officers say Quiroz hit the police vehicle with his. Then on Sunday, he’s accused of dragging […]
LOVINGTON, NM
KRQE News 13

Van carrying 65 chihuahuas crashes near Vaughn

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –  Over 50 chihuahuas are now at rescues around New Mexico after being rescued from a dangerous situation.  State police say a crash happened early Tuesday morning when a van driven by 40-year-old Missael Rodelo from El Paso veered into oncoming traffic, hitting a tractor-trailer head-on on Highway 54 near Vaughn. Police say […]
VAUGHN, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

48K+
Followers
14K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy