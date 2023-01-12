ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

JTA: St. Johns River Ferry service suspension getting pushed back

By Steven Ponson
WOKV
WOKV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S77kb_0kCfxdpY00

Jacksonville FL — On Thursday, JTA made the announcement that service on the St Johns River Ferry will now be suspended starting January 25th for routine maintenance required by the US Coast Guard. JTA says the maintenance schedule is getting pushed back due to supply chain issues with parts and to reduce the amount of time the ferry is out of service as much as possible.

The St. Johns River Ferry was scheduled to be out of service starting January 14th.

The new timeframe for the suspension will be from January 25th through May 2nd. JTA says the maintenance happens every 2-3 years to make sure the vessel is in a good state. During the maintenance, JTA says it will begin Phase V of ongoing improvements which includes site safety and operational improvements, an extension of bulkhead walls, new catwalk accesses, and mooring bollards, new warehouse equipment systems, improved signage, and bridge gantry preservation and rehabilitation. We’re told Phase IV was completed last year and included work on the ferry slip, restrooms, landscape, and lighting improvements.

The Phase V improvements are expected to be completed in March 2024.

©2023 Cox Media Group

