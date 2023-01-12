Read full article on original website
One dead, business shot at in separate shootings in Stockton
(KTXL) — Two separate shootings occurred late Saturday night and early Sunday morning in Stockton, one of which left one person dead. According to the Stockton Police Department, around 1 a.m. officers responded to the area of the 900 block of Greensboro Court where they found a 42-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police […]
KCRA.com
Police investigate fatal shooting near bar in Turlock
TURLOCK, Calif. — The Turlock Police Department said in a release that a man was shot and killed in the downtown area around 1:38 a.m. on Sunday. Police said they responded to a call and found the victim lying on the ground after suffering multiple gunshot wounds behind Grand Cru and The Udder Place, two bars located on West Main Street in Turlock.
1 dead after downtown Turlock shooting
TURLOCK, Calif. — A man was shot and killed early Sunday morning, marking Turlock's second homicide of the year, according to the Turlock Police Department. Officials were called behind the Udder Place and Grand Cru in downtown Turlock on reports of a shooting around 1:30 a.m. While on scene, 31-year-old Robert Morgan of Turlock was getting CPR from bystanders.
Man arrested after hours-long standoff in Citrus Heights
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — A man was arrested in Citrus Heights after a several hours long standoff with police Saturday. Officers with the Citrus Heights Police Department were called to the Sunrise Center Apartments on Sunrise East Way around 10:30 p.m. on multiple reports of a shooting, according to officials.
79-year-old missing woman found dead in Nevada City
NEVADA CITY, Calif. — The search for a missing Nevada County woman came to tragic end Sunday afternoon. 79-year-old Phyllis Brodie was reported missing after she walked away from her home Friday morning. The Nevada County Sheriff's Office said she had been found several times before in the area of Banner Mountain Trail and in Grass Valley.
CBS News
Three people arrested after 2 pursuits in San Joaquin County
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY - Several people were arrested after two separate pursuits involving sheriff's deputies on Thursday. The first pursuit happened on Thursday. According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office, deputies attempted to stop a motorcycle in the area of Mariposa Rd. and Highway 99 for having no license plate and driving recklessly.
Suspect, victim identified in deadly Sacramento County stabbing
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The man accused of fatally stabbing another man in Sacramento County Thursday has been identified, along with the man he's accused of killing. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as 28-year-old Lamar Brown, and his suspected killer as 55-year-old Christopher Funnie. Funnie is accused...
Deputies looking for missing Nevada County woman with dementia
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office is trying to find a woman who has been missing since Friday. Deputies say 79-year-old Phyllis Brodie walked away from her home around 10:30 a.m. Friday. The sheriff’s office says Brodie is believed to have dementia and has been...
Citrus Heights shooting investigation leads to standoff, ends with arrest
CITRUS HEIGHTS — An investigation into a shooting led to a standoff with Citrus Heights police.According to a news release on Jan. 14, at roughly 10:30 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting in an apartment complex in the 8000 block of Sunrise East Way. Some of the reports stated that the shooter shot a male, but it was not confirmed if the male was shot.When officers arrived, they saw the suspect indiscriminately pointing a handgun equipped with a weapon-mounted light. The suspect then ran back into an apartment.After a standoff that lasted several hours, three people exited the apartment; two of them were not involved in the standoff, says police. The third person, the suspect, remained uncooperative and resisted arrest and was bit by a K9.A short time later, treatment was given, and the suspect was transported to the Sacramento County Jail.Through their investigation, police discovered spent shell casings and a handgun matching the caliber of the casings found at the scene.Officers did not locate any victims.
California cops kill suspect who allegedly took a hostage
Law enforcement shot and killed a suspect holding a child hostage with a knife on Friday, authorities said. The post California cops kill suspect who allegedly took a hostage appeared first on KYMA.
Man killed in Sunday morning shooting in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. — Police in Stockton are searching for a gunman after an early Sunday morning shooting left a man dead. The deadly shooting, marking Stockton's second homicide of 2023, happened around 12:53 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Greensboro Court. Officers found a 42-year-old man inside of...
goldrushcam.com
Turlock, California Police Department Reports Early Morning Downtown Altercation Between Multiple People Results in Shooting Homicide
January 14, 2023 - Turlock, CA – Turlock Police Department officials report at 2:06 a.m. this morning, Turlock Police Dispatch received a 9-1-1 call from a man who reported a shooting in the vicinity of Market Street and South Broadway in Downtown Turlock. Officers responded to the scene and identified evidence that indicated at least one person had been struck by gunfire, but individuals involved were no longer at the crime scene.
CBS News
Man shot and killed overnight in Stockton
STOCKTON - A man has died following a shooting overnight in Stockton. According to the Stockton Police Department, around 12:53 a.m., police were called out to the 900 block of Greensboro Court on a report of a shooting. Officers arrived at the residence to find a 42-year-old with a gunshot wound.
Man's guilty plea leads to West Sacramento's first cold case conviction
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man accused of a 2009 murder pled guilty, making it the first cold case conviction in the history of the West Sacramento Police Department. Robert Spurlin pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter Friday for the June 13, 2009 murder of Monica Turknett. Spurlin was arrested...
175 evacuated from flooding at Arbor Mobile Home park in San Joaquin County
WOODBRIDGE, Calif. — Crews were able to evacuate 175 people from a partially-flooded mobile home park in Woodbridge Sunday. South San Joaquin County Fire Authority, Lodi Fire Department, Lathrop Manteca Fire District, Manteca Fire Department, Woodbridge Fire District and more were at the Arbor Mobile Home Park on Frontage Road to help evacuate residents and animals.
Fox40
One injured, occupied home struck by gunfire in separate overnight shootings in Stockton
(KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department said two separate shootings took place overnight Friday in Stockton. In one shooting that took place around 1 a.m. on Saturday, the victim, a 36-year-old male, was on Pacific Avenue when he was shot and drove himself to the hospital, police said. According...
goldrushcam.com
Merced County Sheriff's Office Reports a Deputy Involved Shooting Results in Death of Suspect in Dos Palos
January 13, 2023 - The Merced County Sheriff's Office officials report today at 11:44 A.M. Deputies were dispatched to the 8800 block of Globe Avenue in Dos Palos for a report of a physical domestic incident. When Deputies arrived, they located a suspect who had attempted to set fire to...
Three people hospitalized, one critically injured following shooting in Merced
Merced Police are investigating an early morning shooting that sent three people to the hospital.
Man wanted for Hilmar double homicide may be in Stanislaus County
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. — Merced County deputies need your help locating a man wanted for a double homicide in Hilmar. According to the sheriff’s office, it happened Tuesday night at a home in the 19000 block of American Avenue in Hilmar. Upon arrival, deputies found two people dead,...
Sacramento Sheriff not planning to release additional footage of in-custody death for now
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is not releasing more body camera video for now in a case they’re calling an in-custody death. Sherrano Stingley died in the hospital after an arrest last month by Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputies left him unconscious. The sheriff’s office said they were responding to a report of a man under someone’s truck in a Sacramento County neighborhood.
