Read full article on original website
Related
Post Register
The colder air will finally return to Idaho
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — California is now dealing with the 9th major storm in 3 weeks. The result has been 25’ waves, massive flooding and more snow than they know what to do with in the Sierra Nevada. Mammoth ski resort has had 45” of snow just this weekend alone and an additional 1-2’ of snow could fall through the end of the day tomorrow. Plus, another storm is expected by midweek.
North Idaho healthcare struggles to keep up with demand
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The healthcare industry in Idaho is robust and firing on all cylinders. However, physician shortages, long wait times and other factors are stressing the system, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. "What I’m hearing from patients is it is hard to find a...
‘This is possible’: Greater Idaho Movement on border change bill
Senate Joint Memorial 2, also known as the Greater Idaho bill, was introduced on the floor of the Oregon legislature by Republican state Senator Dennis Linthicum of Klamath Falls.
Idaho Sled Dog Challenge returns Jan. 21
The Idaho Sled Dog Challenge is returning to the West Central Mountains of Idaho this month during the 2023 McCall Winter Carnival.
spokanepublicradio.org
Earliest stone point artifacts found in Idaho
Researchers with Oregon State University in coordination with the Nez Perce tribe have found stone artifacts that date back about 3,000 years earlier than other finds in the Americas. Fourteen projectile points found along Idaho’s Salmon River - some just fragments - are delicately flaked, razor sharp and made of...
Gov. Little discusses 2023 priorities in Post Falls
POST FALLS, Idaho — High school seniors who graduate in 2024 and plan to invest in higher education in Idaho will feel that investment come right back to them, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press. Through Gov. Brad Little's Idaho Launch scholarships, those...
a-z-animals.com
6 Dinosaurs that Lived in Idaho (And Where to See Fossils Today)
6 Dinosaurs that Lived in Idaho (And Where to See Fossils Today) Although Idaho is close to Montana, one of the states with the greatest number of dinosaur fossil finds, scientists have recovered relatively few fossils in this area. Much of Idaho spent at least some time underwater while dinosaurs roamed the planet. However, we do know about at least six different dinosaurs that lived in Idaho.
Winter storm bearing down on East Idaho
A winter storm is forecast to continue dumping snow on East Idaho until early Monday morning. The storm began bringing snow, 30 mph winds and dense fog to East Idaho on Saturday night and multiple winter weather advisories are in effect warning motorists of the hazardous road conditions and poor visibility. The Island Park and Victor areas are forecast to receive the most snow with up to 8 inches expected...
montanaoutdoor.com
Eight Montanans to compete in Idaho sled dog race
CASCADE, Idaho (Jan. 9, 2023) — The Idaho Sled Dog Challenge is returning to the West Central Mountains of Idaho this month during the 2023 McCall Winter Carnival. Celebrating its fifth year, the Idaho Sled Dog Challenge features world-class mushers. It is the only 300-mile Yukon Quest qualifier in the lower 48 and one of only three such events for the Iditarod in the contiguous continental U.S. The Iditarod and the Yukon Quest are considered the longest and the toughest sled dog races in the world.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Why Bryan Kohberger insanity plea is not possible in Idaho courts
SEATTLE — “I went into complete shock. Absolute complete shock. I couldn’t cry. I couldn’t think,” Kristi Goncalves said on the TV show “Dateline” this past week. The parents of Kaylee Goncalves, one of the Idaho murder victims, recounted to “Dateline” the moment...
Winter storm causing multiple wrecks on Interstate 15 in East Idaho
The winter storm that has been dumping snow on East Idaho since Saturday night is causing hazardous conditions on the region's roads. Multiple wrecks and slide-offs occurred late Sunday afternoon on Interstate 15 in East Idaho and the snow is not forecast to stop falling until early Monday morning. Authorities haven't yet provided details on the wrecks but it does not appear that any resulted in fatalities. The wrecks have...
KIVI-TV
The future of passenger trains in Southern Idaho
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Metro Chamber hosted its annual Legislative Forum Thursday, focused on the future of rail in the state of Idaho. Many Treasure Valley leaders hope to bring passenger trains back to the area. Several Idaho leaders wrote a letter to the Federal Rail Administration in...
GOBankingRates
9 Idaho Cities Where Home Prices Are Soaring
Idaho has experienced a population surge in recent years. From 2020 to 2021, the state led the U.S. in growth, with Americans moving to The Gem State to access affordable housing, natural beauty, safe...
Do You Live in One of the 10 Loneliest Places in the State of Idaho?
If you’re reading this, you likely live in Idaho and you’re feeling a little bit lonely. We’ve been there before. About 12 years ago, we moved to Boise fresh out of college for our first full-time radio job. The move took us 2,100 miles away from where we grew up and we didn’t know a soul other than the folks we were going to work with. Heck, we barely knew them. It took a long time before we made genuine connections and had real friends.
focushillsboro.com
Authorities Declared An Emergency As A Central Oregon County Battles Severe Drought Conditions
Declared An Emergency As A Central Oregon County: Despite widespread recent rainfall, some areas of Oregon continue to experience severe drought. On Thursday, the Crook County Court declared a drought emergency and asked Governor Tina Kotek to do the same so that disaster relief monies could be allocated. It’s the...
Idaho State Journal
Opinion: The next grid attack is coming. Idaho can help
Imagine if homes across Idaho lost power and heat without warning. That happened recently in North Carolina when criminals attacked a pair of electrical substations, cutting off power to tens of thousands of people for nearly a week. That event rightfully garnered national attention and scrutiny, but what may have escaped notice is that several similar grid attacks recently played out much closer to home.
a-z-animals.com
Discover The Largest Pronghorn Ever Caught in Idaho
Although Idaho is often known as the place that grows potatoes here in the United States, it’s actually one of the most beautiful and ecologically rich states in all of the northwest. Some of the most magnificent animals in the United States live in Idaho, including moose, grizzly bears, the gray wolf, and more. Today, we are going to take a look at one of the more interesting animals in the United States; the pronghorn. Let’s discover the largest pronghorn caught in Idaho, plus learn about this amazing animal!
Winter weather advisories issued for East Idaho as another storm approaches
East Idaho could receive snow Saturday night until Sunday night as another winter storm barrels through the region. The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories for much of East Idaho calling for snow, 30 mph winds and dense fog. The weather service is advising motorists to use caution on the region's roads because the storm is expected to create slippery conditions as well as reduced visibility. ...
Top 10 Crops that Make Idaho Billions are Surprising
Idaho is made up of some incredible, beautiful, wide-open, hard-working farmland. Hundreds of Idaho families rely on the funds that their crops produce, and produce they do. Stacker did this farmtastic study showing what states produce the most of what, then they took it even further by showing the monetary correlation with those crops.
Comments / 0