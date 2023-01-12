Read full article on original website
Lee County basketball boys lead region, earn state rankings
LEESBURG - Led by seniors DJ Taylor and Christian Brown, Lee County's basketball team is looking to for championships this year as the Trojans are now 15-2 on the season and have climbed into the state rankings - as high as No. 2 on MaxPreps and at No. 9 on Sandy's Spiel website, but still not ranked by Georgia's largest newspaper, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The old saying "Defense wins championships" was on full display Saturday night against Tift County.
The Lady ‘Jackets win Highway 5 rivalry
The Lebanon High School girls’ basketball team used a dominant performance from senior Raegan McCowan and junior Bodie Cox to help defeat the Camdenton Lakers in the Highway 5 rivalry on Jan. 5, 72-52. McCowan scored 12 of her game-high 32 points (16 rebounds) in the first quarter as the Lady ‘Jackets (7-4 overall, 1-0 Ozark Conference) jumped out to a 10-3 lead before a bank in three-pointer from the Lady Lakers. Camdenton came alive a bit in the second quarter, but LHS went into the locker room with a 38-23 lead. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.
PHOTOS: Auburn High basketball at Opelika
Scenes from the varsity basketball double-header between Auburn High and Opelika on Friday, Jan. 13 at Opelika High School. The Tigers swept the double header 69-26 (girls) and 76-59 (boys).
'Three-headed monster' powers Tribe over 'Blazers
JOHNSON CITY — Withstanding a run out of the locker room, the Dobyns-Bennett boys basketball team remained unbeaten in the Big 5 Conference with a 67-55 win over Daniel Boone on Friday at the Boones Creek Elementary gymnasium. Having only five players in the scoring column proved to be...
Prep Volleyball: Meg Williams named 2022-23 Gatorade West Virginia Player of the Year
Shady Spring Volleyball standout hitter Meg Williams is no stranger to awards and accolades. Friday afternoon, Williams received the biggest honor of her high school career when she was named the 2022-23 Gatorade West Virginia Volleyball Player of the Year. Williams is the first Gatorade West Virginia Volleyball Player of...
