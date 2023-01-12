ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Albany Herald

Lee County basketball boys lead region, earn state rankings

LEESBURG - Led by seniors DJ Taylor and Christian Brown, Lee County's basketball team is looking to for championships this year as the Trojans are now 15-2 on the season and have climbed into the state rankings - as high as No. 2 on MaxPreps and at No. 9 on Sandy's Spiel website, but still not ranked by Georgia's largest newspaper, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The old saying "Defense wins championships" was on full display Saturday night against Tift County.
LEE COUNTY, GA
Laclede Record

The Lady ‘Jackets win Highway 5 rivalry

The Lebanon High School girls’ basketball team used a dominant performance from senior Raegan McCowan and junior Bodie Cox to help defeat the Camdenton Lakers in the Highway 5 rivalry on Jan. 5, 72-52. McCowan scored 12 of her game-high 32 points (16 rebounds) in the first quarter as the Lady ‘Jackets (7-4 overall, 1-0 Ozark Conference) jumped out to a 10-3 lead before a bank in three-pointer from the Lady Lakers. Camdenton came alive a bit in the second quarter, but LHS went into the locker room with a 38-23 lead. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.
LEBANON, MO
Opelika-Auburn News

PHOTOS: Auburn High basketball at Opelika

Scenes from the varsity basketball double-header between Auburn High and Opelika on Friday, Jan. 13 at Opelika High School. The Tigers swept the double header 69-26 (girls) and 76-59 (boys).
OPELIKA, AL
Kingsport Times-News

'Three-headed monster' powers Tribe over 'Blazers

JOHNSON CITY — Withstanding a run out of the locker room, the Dobyns-Bennett boys basketball team remained unbeaten in the Big 5 Conference with a 67-55 win over Daniel Boone on Friday at the Boones Creek Elementary gymnasium. Having only five players in the scoring column proved to be...
JOHNSON CITY, TN

