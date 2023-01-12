The Lebanon High School girls’ basketball team used a dominant performance from senior Raegan McCowan and junior Bodie Cox to help defeat the Camdenton Lakers in the Highway 5 rivalry on Jan. 5, 72-52. McCowan scored 12 of her game-high 32 points (16 rebounds) in the first quarter as the Lady ‘Jackets (7-4 overall, 1-0 Ozark Conference) jumped out to a 10-3 lead before a bank in three-pointer from the Lady Lakers. Camdenton came alive a bit in the second quarter, but LHS went into the locker room with a 38-23 lead. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.

LEBANON, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO