ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thequincysun.com

Eleanor M. Kustka, 90

Eleanor M. (Finnegan) Kustka, of Quincy, died peacefully at her home on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. She was 90. Eleanor was born in Boston on November 26, 1932, and was a daughter of the late Peter J. and Evelyn T. (Cotter) Finnegan. Eleanor was raised in South Boston, attended local schools, and graduated from the Nazareth School in South Boston. After high school, she continued her education at Aquinas College in Milton. Before retirement, Eleanor worked as an executive secretary for Gillette for 25 years.
QUINCY, MA
thequincysun.com

Karen M. Baronie, 67

Karen Marie Baronie, age 67, of Quincy, died peacefully, Friday, January 13, 2023, at her sister’s home in Sandwich, surrounded by her loving family. Karen was born in Boston, raised and educated in Dorchester and Quincy. She was a graduate of the former Saint Mary’s School in West Quincy and Archbishop Williams High School, Class of 1973. She earned her nursing degree from the former New England Baptist Nursing School in 1982.
QUINCY, MA
thequincysun.com

Preliminary Election In Ward 4 Race Tuesday; 68 Voters Cast Ballots Early

Voters in South and West Quincy will head to the polls on Tuesday to pare down the number of candidates running for an open seat on the City Council from four to two. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, for those who wish to cast ballots in the preliminary Ward 4 special election.
QUINCY, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy