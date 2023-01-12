ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 1

Related
WBEC AM

Study: MA Is One Of The Most Expensive States For This Stupid Act

Here's a question for you, Berkshire County: Get a ride or get a DUI? The obvious choice is to get a ride. And there are several reasons why you should make that choice if you've been incapacitating yourself with alcohol, drugs, or both before climbing behind the wheel, not the least of which is potentially killing someone or yourself.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

Here Are The Top 5 Catch-Phrases In Massachusetts

Let's face it: New Englanders have a certain way of saying things. Our region has an assortment of so-called "catch phrases" that appeal to local residents and visitors to our 6 state region. This time, we are focusing on our terrain in Massachusetts as we found the top 5 terms that are a daily staple in people's vocabulary. Are you ready for a quick lesson as those from out of town can broaden their knowlege in more ways than one!
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Freezing Rain, Snow May Impact Driving, MassDOT Warns

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation issued a storm advisory to travelers due to freezing rain and possible snow through the holiday weekend. Our First Alert weather team's forecast says that the most snow is set to fall over the Cape and southeastern Massachusetts Sunday morning, thanks to a coastal low developing in the Atlantic, but up to two inches are possible from the coast to Worcester later on as well.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

How Long Before Massachusetts Residents Need to Have a REAL ID License?

During the summer months of 2022, I happened to make the move to Massachusetts, albeit just one month before my driver's license was set to expire. As I would have needed a new license regardless, it was also a good reminder that there is a difference in a standard driver's license and a REAL ID driver's license. It was also a good reminder of when the deadline to obtain a REAL ID driver's license is.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
onthewater.com

Massachusetts Fishing Report – January 12, 2023

I’m starting to feel as if I’m filling a role similar to cute little cat videos or some other YouTube diversion when I call shops because seconds into the conversation – I’m hearing laughter! The truth is I’m partly at fault because I’m asking for a fishing report when most water bodies remain in skim ice/junk ice limbo. Not all is lost however thanks to the two Rs – rivers and road trips.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

One of the Top Counties for Retirement Living in MA is in Our Own Backyard

With so many options it's no surprise that many people enjoy visiting the Berkshires on a regular basis. Working in Great Barrington I see many out-of-state license plates, particularly in the summer season. During the summertime when I have to drive from WSBS Radio on Stockbridge Road to the Great Barrington VFW for our weekly "Sounds of Summer" concert, I have to remind myself that I need extra time due to the heavy tourist traffic. I can't blame folks for wanting to be part of our culture. When you look at all the Berkshires has to offer including fine dining, live music, and antique shops galore, along with a host of locally owned shops, Great Barrington along with Berkshire County in general is a hotbed for tourist activity.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
94.9 HOM

Thank Goodness All 6 New England States Made This Top 10 List

Every state has its pros and cons, so did every New England state land in the top 10 of a pro or con list?. Granted, many pros and cons lists are relative depending on the topic. Yes, traffic in the Boston area can severely suck. However, for many, it's worth the price of living there for the water, beaches, restaurants, sports teams, accessible city, proximity to other New England states, or it's simply where you grew up. You get the idea.
MAINE STATE
capecod.com

Updated 4:30 PM: Slippery conditions likely contribute multiple crashes on Rt. 6 as wind gusts cause power issues across Cape Cod

CAPE COD – Wind gusts as strong as 54 MPH in Dennis and 53 MPH in Sandwich caused issues on Cape Cod Sunday morning. Tree limbs damaged a pole on Gilbert Lane in Harwich knocking out power to 400 Eversource customers. Slippery travel may have been a factor in an earlier traffic crash in Orleans that knocked out power to 446 customers. A winter weather advisory and a wind advisory are in effect.
WBEC AM

WBEC AM

Pittsfield, MA
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for The Berkshires news, talk and sports. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1420wbec.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy